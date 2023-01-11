Read full article on original website
Ubisoft has cancelled three games in response to falling sales
Video games are seemingly more popular than ever, and I’d imagine that a fair amount of us would consider Ubisoft to be one of a handful of leading publishers. That doesn’t mean Ubisoft is immune to struggle though. The studio has reportedly cancelled three games as a response to falling sales which is sure to be hugely disappointing news for fans.
James Cameron says 'enough with the streaming already' as 'Avatar 2' closes in on $2 billion
"Enough with the streaming already! I'm tired of sitting on my ass," director James Cameron said, excited that people are returning to theaters.
ComicBook
Popular Steam Game Free Before It Disappears Forever
A highly rated and popular game on Steam is free for a limited time before it disappears from the digital storefront. It's not often games are delisted, but it happens a few times a year. In an increasingly digital era, this is more problematic than ever. And in this specific instance, it means you will never be able to purchase the game again because it was never released via retail. That said, if you did purchase the game, you can still play it after its removal, and until its removal, if you haven't purchased it, you can still enjoy it because it's free until it's delisted on January 23.
PlayStation 5's new system update is available to download now, makes some big changes
Be sure to refresh your PlayStation 5's system software today as the latest update has rolled out globally, and it addresses the console's performance and gets it ready for the new controller. That would be the DualSense Edge, announced in the summer of last year. As a "high-performance, ultra-customizable controller,"...
wegotthiscovered.com
Wizards of the Coast finally responds to Dungeons & Dragons fandom’s rage at their new gaming license
Wizards of the Coast, publisher of the massively popular tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, broke its silence today for the first time since details of changes to its long-standing Open Gaming License were leaked by io9 last week. The document included proposed changes including new restrictions on third-party publishers, a new copyright clause, and a staggering 25 percent royalty due on revenues over $750,000. Today the company addressed the wave of backlash to the update by furious fans and content creators.
game-news24.com
It’s the worst game of all history: YouTuber famously burns Call of Duty Warzone two live and says it is useless
While Warzone has received a 2.0 update last year, the battle royale remains the best ever available online. While their success was successful, some gamers, streamers and even YouTubers are complaining about ignoring the actual meta. Summary. Warzone 2.0, a success update for the KoD? Anger’s brewing among Call of...
IGN
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Walkthrough - Protector's Duty
IGN’s A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay walkthrough shows you how complete Chapter 4 - Protector's Duty. 18:30 Cooperate with the Soldier to Cross the Dock. For more A Plague Tale: Requiem, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/a-plague-tale-requiem/
IGN
Face-Off: Which 2023 Game Are You Most Excited For?
2023 has officially arrived, and that means we are finally in the year (fingers crossed) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Starfield, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and so many more fantastic games will be released. However, we're very curious to see which 2023 game you are most excited for.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ players need only point to the first page of the players handbook to rightfully defy Wizards of the Coast
The tabletop role-playing game community has been experiencing a wave of drama never before experienced in the wake of leaked documents that indicate Dungeons & Dragons‘ owners, Wizards of the Coast, will be changing the Open Gaming License that allows developers to use, modify, and copy the D&D gaming mechanics. The proposed changes have resulted in an uproar of protests online and elsewhere. And a recent post suggests that it goes against the spirit of the game as designed.
The Best Open World Games Of 2022
Certain genres dominate the world of gaming, with first-person shooters, racers, and role-playing games often topping the charts. Open world games have also seen a popularity surge in recent years. Boasting titles ranging from "Grand Theft Auto 5" to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," the genre has transformed into one of the most successful and popular in the world, selling millions of copies.
ComicBook
PS5 Owners Get Good News Following Concerning PlayStation Report
PlayStation 5 owners can finally breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to recent concerns that have come about with the console. Just a couple of days back, a new report came about stating that PS5 consoles that were displayed in a vertical fashion had a chance of being damaged over the long haul. Essentially, it was said that the liquid metal within the PS5 that is used for cooling could spread to other parts of the console internally when sitting vertically for too long, which could damage the hardware. And while this news freaked out a number of PlayStation fans, it sounds like there's nothing to worry about after all.
ComicBook
New PS5 System Update Released, Brings Additional Controller Support
A new update for the PlayStation 5 console has today been released by Sony, and this time around, the patch actually does something of note. Although Sony pushes out new PS5 updates on a pretty routine basis, more often than not, said updates tend to just "improve system performance" and not much else. And while today's new patch for the PS5 still does this same thing, Sony has also laid the groundwork for a new controller that is slated to roll out in just a few short weeks.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Fans Get Good News About Game's Release
Resident Evil fans looking forward to the imminent remake of Resident Evil 4 coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The new update more or less confirms the game will not be getting delayed unless something comes completely out of the left field. In an age where games are constantly delayed, including right before release, this is great news and should squash any concerns the game won't make its March release date.
IGN
Genesis Avatar Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 10: Heroes' Genesis Avatar Boss Fight in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII PSP and the Reunion versions from the Walkthrough. Below, you can find information on Genesis Avatar itself, and the best way to make swift work of this boss fight in the game. Genesis...
IGN
League of Legends Mystery Champion
This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the clues provided thus far within League of Legends. Each day in-game for nine days, a new riddle is provided relating to a specific Champion, who you must then use in a game/be on a team with during that day to complete the mission.
IGN
How to Get Kecleon in Pokemon Go
It's here! Kecleon has finally made its debut in Pokemon GO. This sneaky little Color Swap Pokemon can be discovered and caught in Pokemon Go starting January 7, 2023. However, you won't find Kecleon just out in the wild. Instead, you will have to look somewhere a little unordinary to catch a Kecleon for yourself.
IGN
Google Stadia Has Released One Final Game Ahead of Its Shut Down On January 18
Google Stadia is officially shutting down on January 18, and the team behind the video game streaming service has gifted the world Worm Game, the final title that will be released for the platform and one that was used to test many of Stadia's features before it launched. Worm Game...
IGN
We Do Not Discriminate
This portion of the walkthrough explains how to complete the mission We Do Not Discriminate. This is an optional Story Task. This mission takes place at Wizard Island Encampment. Approach the mission marker to start a cutscene in which the Colonel speaks to the gathered militia. When the cutscene ends, the mission is complete.
Polygon
What’s free on the Epic Games Store this week?
Players can pick up First Class Trouble, Gamedec — Definitive Edition, and Divine Knockout, which are free to download, play, and keep from the Epic Games Store, beginning Thursday, Jan. 12. First Class Trouble, from developer Invisible Walls, is a survival and social deduction game (presented in third-person perspective)....
IGN
Bahamut Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 02: Betrayal?'s Bahamut Boss Fight in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII PSP and the Reunion versions from the Walkthrough. Below, you can find information on Bahamut itself, and the best way to make swift work of this boss fight in the game. Boss Battle -...
