Naomi Osaka announced her pregnancy on social media, adding that she's excited 'for my kid to watch one of my matches'

By Meredith Cash
 3 days ago

Naomi Osaka.

AP Photo/Elise Amendola

  • Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka announced that she is pregnant on social media Wednesday.
  • The four-time Grand Slam champion posted a photo of a scan from December that shows her baby.
  • The 25-year-old wrote in an accompanying note that she's excited "for my kid to watch my matches."

Naomi Osaka is pregnant.

The 25-year-old tennis superstar — who has won four Grand Slam titles in her career — announced on social media Wednesday that she is expecting. She posted a photo of a scan from December 2022 that shows her baby in utero, which seems to indicate that she is pretty far along in her pregnancy.

Accompanying the image was a message from Osaka, in which she indicates that she intends to return to competitive tennis after giving birth to her first child.

"One thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'That's my mom,'" she wrote. "2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024."

Osaka added that her "few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to."

She had previously pulled out of the upcoming Australian Open without disclosing the cause for her withdrawal.

Though Osaka made no mention of the father in her post, she's been in a relationship with rapper Cordae for nearly four years. The musician's reps later confirmed to Billboard that he is the father, but Cordae himself has yet to acknowledge the news publicly.

Comments / 3

Pattie Okafor
3d ago

This girl is Cuckoo ! she's talking as if she plays Tennis she never plays tennis she pulls out of Tennis matches all.the time

Reply
4
