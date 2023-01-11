ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville-area businesses make list of top food products in the US

By Dylan Aycock
6AM City
6AM City
 3 days ago
Cheers to these Nashville-area businesses. | Photos via Good Citizen Coffee Co., Walker Brothers, and Perfectly Cordial

Five Nashville-area businesses were named finalists in the 2023 Good Food Awards , recognizing top food products from across the US . Products undergo blind taste tests and are vetted for category-specific sustainability standards.

Each year,
2,000+ entries are submitted for consideration in categories like snacks, coffee, chocolate, beer, confections, and more. These five Nashville-based businesses are among the 513 nationwide finalists :
The 2023 Good Food Awards Ceremony
will honor the winners on Friday , April 21 in Portland, OR ( hey, PDXtoday 👋).

