Nashville-area businesses make list of top food products in the US
Five Nashville-area businesses were named finalists in the 2023 Good Food Awards , recognizing top food products from across the US . Products undergo blind taste tests and are vetted for category-specific sustainability standards.
Each year, 2,000+ entries are submitted for consideration in categories like snacks, coffee, chocolate, beer, confections, and more. These five Nashville-based businesses are among the 513 nationwide finalists :
- Good Citizen Coffee | Chocolate Oat Milk Nitro Iced Coffee | Drinks category
- Walker Brothers Kombucha | Rise & Shine Non-Alcoholic Kombucha | Drinks category
- Perfectly Cordial | Tropical Sour, Salted Grapefruit and Saffron | Elixirs category
- Daily Crunch Snacks | Nashville Hot Sprouted Almonds | Snacks category
- Southall Farms | Southall Hot Sauce | Pantry category
