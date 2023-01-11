Read full article on original website
River Realm Restaurant Week in Lancaster and Middlesex coming this month
Foodies in Virginia mark your calendars. If you want to eat like they do in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, you’re about to get the chance. River Realm Restaurant Week will be underway from January 21 – 31. This 11-day event takes place across 8 small towns in Lancaster and Middlesex counties.
Firefighting couple wins $1 million lottery prize
They once worked together putting out fires in the City of Richmond. Now Michael and Mechelle Anderson, of Henrico County, must work together to decide what to do with their newfound fortune.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
NBC12
Where’s the snow? Snowless winter so far in RVA
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Snow lovers across RVA have been clamoring for a winter wonderland, but so far Mother Nature has not delivered. Mid-January is the climatologically coldest part of winter for central Virginia based on historical averages, but so far this winter there’s been no snow in Richmond. There was a little snow in Louisa/Orange county last weekend but none in RVA, and we’re not expecting any snow in the next 10 days (through at least Jan 23) because it’s going to be too warm. There are indications that the last week of January could turn colder, but no guarantee there will be snow.
peninsulachronicle.com
More Golf Carts On Course For Neighborhoods In James City County
JAMES CITY- Golf carts got the go-ahead to share the road with cars and trucks in Powhatan Shores, a James City County neighborhood given permission by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, January 10 to allow use of the smaller vehicles on neighborhood streets. Four other county neighborhoods are already...
Two Virginia Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Three Virginia cities were included in Orkin's list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 65 Va. localities, much of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, including much of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
nationalfisherman.com
Virginia imposing new limits on menhaden fleet
The Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) voted 5-4 in December to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Omega Protein and the bay’s menhaden bait fishery to ban fishing from around the Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day holidays. The closure will apply as well on Saturdays and...
WAVY News 10
New tenant moving into ex-Texas de Brazil space in MacArthur Center
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Just over eight months after Texas de Brazil departed MacArthur Center mall in downtown Norfolk, we now know what will take its place. Local fine dining restaurant BROTHERS, opened in 2020 by NBA referee and Norfolk native Tony Brothers, will move in April 2023. It’s currently at 200 E Plume Street, across the street from The Main hotel and just down the street from the Battleship Wisconsin.
Dog abandoned near Richmond cigarette plant euthanized
One of the two dogs found abandoned near a cigarette plant on Richmond's Southside Thursday morning has to be put down because of her condition, Richmond Animal Care and Control officials said.
Mortgage relief due to COVID-19? Check out the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program
HAMPTON, Va. — Virginians who have struggled to meet their mortgage payments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic could get up to $50,000 in federal funding. The funding assistance is available through the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program. “I think when COVID hit, lots of people lost their jobs and their mortgage...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hibachi 2 Go! Japanese Restaurant Now Open In The Edge District
YORK-The Edge District in upper York County near the border of Williamsburg ushered in 2023 with a new Japanese restaurant opening on Sunday, January 1. Hibachi 2 Go! is located at 736 Merrimac Trail near Wawa convenience store and gas station. The restaurant’s building was previously occupied by Long John Silver’s fast-food seafood restaurant, who operated from the location for more than four decades before permanently closing its doors in 2019.
Virginia Business
Va. Beach office building sells for $15.5M
Charlottesville-based Seminole Trail Management LLC is the new owner of Pinehurst Centre, a 99,337-square-foot office building in Virginia Beach, Colliers announced Jan. 9. Virginia Beach-based real estate developer Robinson Development Group sold the four-story, Class A office building to Seminole Trail for $15.5 million. The office is located at 477 Viking Drive in the Lynnhaven area. RDG acquired the building in June 2000.
Virginia shooting fallout: Metal detectors in elementary schools?
Newport News, Va. — The shooting of a first-grade teacher by a 6-year-old boy has plunged the nation into uncharted waters of school violence, with many in the Virginia shipbuilding city where it happened demanding metal detectors in every school. On Thursday, the Newport News School Board announced that...
Virginia Business
Fourth generation is now driving Estes Express Lines
Webb Estes becomes president of largest private N. American freight carrier. Richmond-based Estes Express Lines, now entering its 92nd year, has promoted Webb Estes to president and chief operating officer, while his father, former president Rob Estes, will continue as board chairman and CEO of North America’s largest privately owned freight carrier.
Award-winning fashion empire, Sassy Jones, explodes out the gate in Richmond with first flagship store
With humble beginnings as a traveling e-commerce brand, Sassy Jones — now a multimillion-dollar enterprise — is best known as a global fashion & beauty powerhouse that sells confidence.
Virginia education advocate: Classroom violence threat has teachers scared
The leader of the Commonwealth's largest teacher organization says teachers in Virginia scared to come to work, because of the threat of violence in their classroom.
Civil War battlefield protected by conservation easement
The site includes fortifications where United States Colored Troops fought for a Union victory.
NBC12
3 displaced after house fire in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A house fire on Friday evening closed Kingsland Road in Henrico County. Police say the fire occurred in the 1900 block of Kingsland Road where crews had to block off an area between Strath and Wallo Road. The road, which has now reopened was closed for...
James City County police to conduct additional training in Five Forks
The James City County Police Department will be conducting additional training at an uninhabited residence in the Five Forks and Governor's Green area on January 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
