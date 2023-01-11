ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Stone, VA

Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Where’s the snow? Snowless winter so far in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Snow lovers across RVA have been clamoring for a winter wonderland, but so far Mother Nature has not delivered. Mid-January is the climatologically coldest part of winter for central Virginia based on historical averages, but so far this winter there’s been no snow in Richmond. There was a little snow in Louisa/Orange county last weekend but none in RVA, and we’re not expecting any snow in the next 10 days (through at least Jan 23) because it’s going to be too warm. There are indications that the last week of January could turn colder, but no guarantee there will be snow.
RICHMOND, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

More Golf Carts On Course For Neighborhoods In James City County

JAMES CITY- Golf carts got the go-ahead to share the road with cars and trucks in Powhatan Shores, a James City County neighborhood given permission by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, January 10 to allow use of the smaller vehicles on neighborhood streets. Four other county neighborhoods are already...
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
nationalfisherman.com

Virginia imposing new limits on menhaden fleet

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) voted 5-4 in December to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Omega Protein and the bay’s menhaden bait fishery to ban fishing from around the Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day holidays. The closure will apply as well on Saturdays and...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

New tenant moving into ex-Texas de Brazil space in MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Just over eight months after Texas de Brazil departed MacArthur Center mall in downtown Norfolk, we now know what will take its place. Local fine dining restaurant BROTHERS, opened in 2020 by NBA referee and Norfolk native Tony Brothers, will move in April 2023. It’s currently at 200 E Plume Street, across the street from The Main hotel and just down the street from the Battleship Wisconsin.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hibachi 2 Go! Japanese Restaurant Now Open In The Edge District

YORK-The Edge District in upper York County near the border of Williamsburg ushered in 2023 with a new Japanese restaurant opening on Sunday, January 1. Hibachi 2 Go! is located at 736 Merrimac Trail near Wawa convenience store and gas station. The restaurant’s building was previously occupied by Long John Silver’s fast-food seafood restaurant, who operated from the location for more than four decades before permanently closing its doors in 2019.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Virginia Business

Va. Beach office building sells for $15.5M

Charlottesville-based Seminole Trail Management LLC is the new owner of Pinehurst Centre, a 99,337-square-foot office building in Virginia Beach, Colliers announced Jan. 9. Virginia Beach-based real estate developer Robinson Development Group sold the four-story, Class A office building to Seminole Trail for $15.5 million. The office is located at 477 Viking Drive in the Lynnhaven area. RDG acquired the building in June 2000.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginia Business

Fourth generation is now driving Estes Express Lines

Webb Estes becomes president of largest private N. American freight carrier. Richmond-based Estes Express Lines, now entering its 92nd year, has promoted Webb Estes to president and chief operating officer, while his father, former president Rob Estes, will continue as board chairman and CEO of North America’s largest privately owned freight carrier.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

3 displaced after house fire in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A house fire on Friday evening closed Kingsland Road in Henrico County. Police say the fire occurred in the 1900 block of Kingsland Road where crews had to block off an area between Strath and Wallo Road. The road, which has now reopened was closed for...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

