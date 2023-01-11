ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, VA

WTKR

Five area high school stars nominated for McDonald's All-American Game

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The McDonald's All-American Games are the most prestigious high school basketball contests in the country and five Hampton Roads standouts are up for spots on the roster. Hampton's Kennedy Harris, Diamond Wiggins of Norview and Zakiya Stephenson of Princess Anne are among the nominees for the girls...
NORFOLK, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Firefighting couple wins $1 million lottery prize

They once worked together putting out fires in the City of Richmond. Now Michael and Mechelle Anderson, of Henrico County, must work together to decide what to do with their newfound fortune.
thenewjournalandguide.com

MLK EVENTS IN HAMPTON ROADS

The City of Norfolk will host a ceremony filled with guest speakers, music, and performances on Monday, January 16 at 10 a.m. at the Attucks Theatre. Doors open at 9 a.m. Following the ceremony, the public is invited to march to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at the intersection of Church Street and Brabmelton Avenue for a wreath-laying ceremony.
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR-TV

New Richmond restaurant moving into old Robin Inn

RICHMOND, Va. -- A taste of Philadelphia and South Jersey is coming to the Fan, courtesy of a pair of local restaurateurs. James Kohler and Mike Epps are preparing to open Stanley’s RVA in the former Robin Inn space at 2601 Park Ave. .
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

18-year-old reported missing out of Williamsburg area

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, who was last seen Wednesday by her family, the James City County Police Department says. She may be in the Williamsburg, Hampton, or greater Hampton Roads area, police say, and could...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Black America Web

Words of Encouragement from Sheilah Belle

Richmond, January 11, 2023 — With a New Year, may we all trust God to help us do something new, to grow in our spiritual walk, to no longer stay stuck in that uncomfortable relationship with whoever or whatever, but to finally dig deep and make that decision, to move forward.
RICHMOND, VA
fredericksburg.today

Shots fired during child exchange in Stafford

A Maryland man is charged with shooting shooting at his child’s mother during a child custody exchange Sunday in Stafford faces attempted murder and other charges. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says the shooting occurred Sunday night in Windsor Circle and Federal Drive in the Argyle Heights subdivision in southern Stafford. Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz says 28-year-old Almon Wheeler of Fort Washington, Maryland, was arrested Tuesday in King George.
STAFFORD, VA

