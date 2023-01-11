Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTKR
Five area high school stars nominated for McDonald's All-American Game
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The McDonald's All-American Games are the most prestigious high school basketball contests in the country and five Hampton Roads standouts are up for spots on the roster. Hampton's Kennedy Harris, Diamond Wiggins of Norview and Zakiya Stephenson of Princess Anne are among the nominees for the girls...
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 65 Va. localities, much of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, including much of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
WTVR CBS 6
Firefighting couple wins $1 million lottery prize
They once worked together putting out fires in the City of Richmond. Now Michael and Mechelle Anderson, of Henrico County, must work together to decide what to do with their newfound fortune.
WAVY News 10
NSU professor: Pandemic-related perfect storm may have set stage for NN teacher shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Some academics were not surprised by what happened at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News last Friday when police said a teacher was shot in the chest by a first-grader who was armed with a 9mm pistol. Norfolk State psychology professor Dr. Ernestine Duncan said...
thenewjournalandguide.com
MLK EVENTS IN HAMPTON ROADS
The City of Norfolk will host a ceremony filled with guest speakers, music, and performances on Monday, January 16 at 10 a.m. at the Attucks Theatre. Doors open at 9 a.m. Following the ceremony, the public is invited to march to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at the intersection of Church Street and Brabmelton Avenue for a wreath-laying ceremony.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
Award-winning fashion empire, Sassy Jones, explodes out the gate in Richmond with first flagship store
With humble beginnings as a traveling e-commerce brand, Sassy Jones — now a multimillion-dollar enterprise — is best known as a global fashion & beauty powerhouse that sells confidence.
WTVR-TV
New Richmond restaurant moving into old Robin Inn
RICHMOND, Va. -- A taste of Philadelphia and South Jersey is coming to the Fan, courtesy of a pair of local restaurateurs. James Kohler and Mike Epps are preparing to open Stanley’s RVA in the former Robin Inn space at 2601 Park Ave. .
Essex coach fired, arrested for 'inappropriate communications' with student
Superintendent of Essex Schools Dr. Harry Thomas first addressed the incident earlier this week in an email to parents containing limited information.
WAVY News 10
18-year-old reported missing out of Williamsburg area
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, who was last seen Wednesday by her family, the James City County Police Department says. She may be in the Williamsburg, Hampton, or greater Hampton Roads area, police say, and could...
One man killed, another critically injured in shooting at Belt Atlantic apartments in South Richmond
One man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting that occurred in South Richmond Thursday evening.
Black America Web
Words of Encouragement from Sheilah Belle
Richmond, January 11, 2023 — With a New Year, may we all trust God to help us do something new, to grow in our spiritual walk, to no longer stay stuck in that uncomfortable relationship with whoever or whatever, but to finally dig deep and make that decision, to move forward.
Black mold and broken locks: Richmond tenants protest ‘absentee’ Ginter Park landlord
Tenants in Richmond are preparing to flood phone lines of Red Oak Apartments in a protest to draw attention to poor conditions in the company's sprawling Northside properties.
Mortgage relief due to COVID-19? Check out the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program
HAMPTON, Va. — Virginians who have struggled to meet their mortgage payments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic could get up to $50,000 in federal funding. The funding assistance is available through the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program. “I think when COVID hit, lots of people lost their jobs and their mortgage...
Fire at downtown Richmond hotel causes guests to evacuate
According to the Richmond Fire Department, crews were called to the Delta Hotels by Marriot on the 500 block of East Canal Street on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 14 for a report of a small fire in a room on the 7th floor.
Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week: Jan. 9, 2023
This week, Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help in locating several wanted fugitives. Keron Hutcherson is a black male, 29 years old, 5 foot 5, about 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. His last known location was in the City of Richmond. He has several felony warrants on file.
fredericksburg.today
Shots fired during child exchange in Stafford
A Maryland man is charged with shooting shooting at his child’s mother during a child custody exchange Sunday in Stafford faces attempted murder and other charges. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says the shooting occurred Sunday night in Windsor Circle and Federal Drive in the Argyle Heights subdivision in southern Stafford. Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz says 28-year-old Almon Wheeler of Fort Washington, Maryland, was arrested Tuesday in King George.
Missing Virginia teenager located safely
Aaliyah Armani-Cherie Moore, 15, was reported missing in Henrico County. She was last seen leaving her Eden Avenue home at about 4:15 a.m. on Monday, January 9, according to Henrico Police.
Roses employee arrested in connection to Hopewell store’s armed robbery
Police in Hopewell have arrested a store employee in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at Roses Department Store on Wednesday night.
Comments / 0