Virginia State

DC News Now

Virginia H.S. basketball highlights (1/13/23)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Basketball highlights from all across the Commonwealth of northern Virginia. No. 22 Centreville at #19 Madison (Girls) The Warhawks might have lost a lot to graduation, but they continue to win in the Concorde, defeating Centreville 58-54. #16 South County at #23 Alexandria City A tight battle in Alexandria, […]
DC News Now

DMV high school girls basketball rankings (1/12/23)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school girls basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information as of 6:00 […]
arlnow.com

Morning Poll: No more snow days?

Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
WFXR

New Virginia Fishing, Boating Regulations for 2023

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There are a variety of new fishing and boating regulations in effect in Virginia in 2023. You can find a complete list here. One of the biggest changes is that the collection of minnows and chubs for sale is no longer permitted. Minnows and chubs are among the most popular live […]
tysonsreporter.com

Democrat Holly Seibold wins special election for 35th District delegate

Democrat Holly Seibold won a special election on Jan. 10 for Virginia’s 35th House District seat (staff photo by Angela Woolsey) Holly Seibold is headed to Richmond. The nonprofit founder and Democratic nominee won a special election yesterday to represent Virginia’s 35th House District, which encompasses Vienna, Oakton, Dunn Loring, Fair Oaks and part of Tysons.
cardinalnews.org

Most widespread snowfall of season arrives Friday, but only for Southwest Virginia west of Interstate 77

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. The bar is low, but our region’s most widespread snowfall thus far in the 2022-23 winter season is expected Friday into early Saturday, though two-thirds or more of the Cardinal News coverage area probably won’t see a flake.
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: New laws going into effect in Tennessee, Virginia

The new year brings tax relief to some Tennessee farmers and a raise for Virginia minimum-wage workers. New state laws go into effect either Jan. 1, or July 1, and some may affect you. “Dallas’s Law” is now on the books in Tennessee, named for Dallas Barrett, who died of...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
cardinalnews.org

How localities might vote on retail cannabis sales

This fall marks the busiest election season in Virginia’s election-every-year election cycle. The entire General Assembly will be on the ballot. So will multiple local offices – constitutional officers, boards of supervisors, school boards, even some soil and water conservation boards, perhaps our most obscure elected office. Depending...
Virginia Mercury

Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC

Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury will take a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session. House Bill 2162: Eliminating tax exemptions for the United Daughters of the Confederacy This legislation, from House […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
