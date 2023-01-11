Read full article on original website
Virginia H.S. basketball highlights (1/13/23)
NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Basketball highlights from all across the Commonwealth of northern Virginia. No. 22 Centreville at #19 Madison (Girls) The Warhawks might have lost a lot to graduation, but they continue to win in the Concorde, defeating Centreville 58-54. #16 South County at #23 Alexandria City A tight battle in Alexandria, […]
DMV high school girls basketball rankings (1/12/23)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school girls basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information as of 6:00 […]
arlnow.com
Morning Poll: No more snow days?
Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
Student, family advocates disturbed over bill on disruptive school behavior
House Bill 1461 calls for a uniform system of discipline for disruptive student behavior.
Virginia veteran has 'unique contribution' for others who served
Henry Mack’s group assists veterans in navigating red tape associated with their benefits, helps felons transition back into society and works with veterans living on the street.
College student celebrates Virginia lottery win: 'It feels unreal!'
Hunter Johnson said she screamed and jumped in the air when she learned she'd won $100,000 playing Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.
New Virginia Fishing, Boating Regulations for 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There are a variety of new fishing and boating regulations in effect in Virginia in 2023. You can find a complete list here. One of the biggest changes is that the collection of minnows and chubs for sale is no longer permitted. Minnows and chubs are among the most popular live […]
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin nixed Virginia bid for Ford battery plant because of Chinese concerns; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Gov. Glenn Youngkin halted Virginia’s efforts to recruit Ford battery plant out of fears it would be operated by Chinese company. — Virginia Mercury. Does an election denier now oversee Roanoke’s elections? —...
Virginia legislator wants to remove minimum standards for homeschooling
A new proposal from a Virginia delegate would roll back standards for homeschooling in the state, eliminating minimum qualifications and educational standards.
alxnow.com
Notes: New bill could kill snow days in Virginia for good
🌥 Today’s weather: Overcast throughout the day. High of 45 and low of 34. ⛅ Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High of 45 and low of 34. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 5:06 pm. 🚨 You need to know. A new bill could mean...
Washington Examiner
Virginia AG Jason Miyares blasts 'woke racism' in Fairfax County Public Schools
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) blasted Fairfax County Public Schools Tuesday for what he called "woke racism" the day after he expanded an investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School to the whole school district. "At the end of the day, we want to demand excellence and we want our...
tysonsreporter.com
Democrat Holly Seibold wins special election for 35th District delegate
Democrat Holly Seibold won a special election on Jan. 10 for Virginia’s 35th House District seat (staff photo by Angela Woolsey) Holly Seibold is headed to Richmond. The nonprofit founder and Democratic nominee won a special election yesterday to represent Virginia’s 35th House District, which encompasses Vienna, Oakton, Dunn Loring, Fair Oaks and part of Tysons.
Virginia ABC launches ‘Dry January’ campaign
Virginia ABC has launched a campaign to help Virginians make mindful decisions about alcohol consumption.
cardinalnews.org
Most widespread snowfall of season arrives Friday, but only for Southwest Virginia west of Interstate 77
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. The bar is low, but our region’s most widespread snowfall thus far in the 2022-23 winter season is expected Friday into early Saturday, though two-thirds or more of the Cardinal News coverage area probably won’t see a flake.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: New laws going into effect in Tennessee, Virginia
The new year brings tax relief to some Tennessee farmers and a raise for Virginia minimum-wage workers. New state laws go into effect either Jan. 1, or July 1, and some may affect you. “Dallas’s Law” is now on the books in Tennessee, named for Dallas Barrett, who died of...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
Bill introduced to mandate Virginia teacher pay above national average
A Virginia delegate has proposed legislation that would mandate that teachers in Virginia are paid at or above the national average -- which in practice would mean a pay raise for most across the commonwealth.
cardinalnews.org
How localities might vote on retail cannabis sales
This fall marks the busiest election season in Virginia’s election-every-year election cycle. The entire General Assembly will be on the ballot. So will multiple local offices – constitutional officers, boards of supervisors, school boards, even some soil and water conservation boards, perhaps our most obscure elected office. Depending...
Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC
Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury will take a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session. House Bill 2162: Eliminating tax exemptions for the United Daughters of the Confederacy This legislation, from House […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
After condemned building saga, Virginia delegate re-introduces tenants rights bill
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A fight for tenants rights is back on the table in Virginia’s capital. “My ask is simple: I ask you cast the same vote you did last year to protect the families that are in need of help," Del. Marcia Price told a General Laws subcommittee Thursday afternoon.
