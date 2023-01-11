ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lively, VA

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR-TV

New Richmond restaurant moving into old Robin Inn

RICHMOND, Va. -- A taste of Philadelphia and South Jersey is coming to the Fan, courtesy of a pair of local restaurateurs. James Kohler and Mike Epps are preparing to open Stanley’s RVA in the former Robin Inn space at 2601 Park Ave. .
RICHMOND, VA
theurbannews.com

Commemorating the Dismantling of Confederate Monuments

Devon Henry said yes to a job that no other contractor had the courage to accept. In 1890, when the Robert E. Lee statue was erected on Monument Avenue in Richmond Virginia, John Mitchell, Jr., the editor of the Black newspaper, The Richmond Planet, foretold of a Black man one day taking down the statue.
RICHMOND, VA
Black America Web

Words of Encouragement from Sheilah Belle

Richmond, January 11, 2023 — With a New Year, may we all trust God to help us do something new, to grow in our spiritual walk, to no longer stay stuck in that uncomfortable relationship with whoever or whatever, but to finally dig deep and make that decision, to move forward.
RICHMOND, VA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-95 south of Richmond, Va

RICHMOND, Va. — Traffic was backing up Friday morning on a stretch of Interstate 95 south of Richmond, Va. Two southbound lanes of I-95 and the left-hand should were blocked (see photo below) due to gravel on the road and a crash before Exit 69 Commerce Road. The crash...
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Business

Fourth generation is now driving Estes Express Lines

Webb Estes becomes president of largest private N. American freight carrier. Richmond-based Estes Express Lines, now entering its 92nd year, has promoted Webb Estes to president and chief operating officer, while his father, former president Rob Estes, will continue as board chairman and CEO of North America’s largest privately owned freight carrier.
RICHMOND, VA

