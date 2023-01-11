Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
Firefighting couple wins $1 million lottery prize
They once worked together putting out fires in the City of Richmond. Now Michael and Mechelle Anderson, of Henrico County, must work together to decide what to do with their newfound fortune.
WTVR-TV
New Richmond restaurant moving into old Robin Inn
RICHMOND, Va. -- A taste of Philadelphia and South Jersey is coming to the Fan, courtesy of a pair of local restaurateurs. James Kohler and Mike Epps are preparing to open Stanley’s RVA in the former Robin Inn space at 2601 Park Ave. .
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 65 Va. localities, much of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, including much of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Dog abandoned near Richmond cigarette plant euthanized
One of the two dogs found abandoned near a cigarette plant on Richmond's Southside Thursday morning has to be put down because of her condition, Richmond Animal Care and Control officials said.
Award-winning fashion empire, Sassy Jones, explodes out the gate in Richmond with first flagship store
With humble beginnings as a traveling e-commerce brand, Sassy Jones — now a multimillion-dollar enterprise — is best known as a global fashion & beauty powerhouse that sells confidence.
theurbannews.com
Commemorating the Dismantling of Confederate Monuments
Devon Henry said yes to a job that no other contractor had the courage to accept. In 1890, when the Robert E. Lee statue was erected on Monument Avenue in Richmond Virginia, John Mitchell, Jr., the editor of the Black newspaper, The Richmond Planet, foretold of a Black man one day taking down the statue.
Man shot in Richmond neighborhood where he was once hailed a hero
Richmond Police were called to the South Richmond apartment complex at about 6:35 p.m. when an argument led to gunshots.
Bon Secours opens new medical center in Richmond's East End amid controversy
The two-story medical office building, a $16.5 million project, sits right beside Bon Secours' Richmond Community Hospital, a focal point of a New York Times investigation released in 2022.
Black America Web
Words of Encouragement from Sheilah Belle
Richmond, January 11, 2023 — With a New Year, may we all trust God to help us do something new, to grow in our spiritual walk, to no longer stay stuck in that uncomfortable relationship with whoever or whatever, but to finally dig deep and make that decision, to move forward.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-95 south of Richmond, Va
RICHMOND, Va. — Traffic was backing up Friday morning on a stretch of Interstate 95 south of Richmond, Va. Two southbound lanes of I-95 and the left-hand should were blocked (see photo below) due to gravel on the road and a crash before Exit 69 Commerce Road. The crash...
Virginia Business
Fourth generation is now driving Estes Express Lines
Webb Estes becomes president of largest private N. American freight carrier. Richmond-based Estes Express Lines, now entering its 92nd year, has promoted Webb Estes to president and chief operating officer, while his father, former president Rob Estes, will continue as board chairman and CEO of North America’s largest privately owned freight carrier.
Mortgage relief due to COVID-19? Check out the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program
HAMPTON, Va. — Virginians who have struggled to meet their mortgage payments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic could get up to $50,000 in federal funding. The funding assistance is available through the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program. “I think when COVID hit, lots of people lost their jobs and their mortgage...
NBC12
‘Clean this place up:’ Senior living facility ‘making progress’ after former employee raises bed bugs concerns
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - After a former employee of a senior living facility reached out to 12 On Your Side with concerns, Blue Ridge Senior Living says it is addressing issues and working to maintain the “highest level of hygiene.”. Tammy Owen Ogunmokun spent 30 years working in healthcare...
Dozens of charges brought against family members of Richmond home where nearly 60 animals were rescued
Three members of a Richmond family are facing animal cruelty charges after Richmond Animal Care and Control rescued nearly 60 animals from the home in September 2022.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Richmond man to spend 14 years behind bars after four seemingly random attacks on women
A Richmond man was sentenced to spend 14 years behind bars after being found guilty of four seemingly random assaults on women during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Essex coach fired, arrested for 'inappropriate communications' with student
Superintendent of Essex Schools Dr. Harry Thomas first addressed the incident earlier this week in an email to parents containing limited information.
One man killed, another critically injured in shooting at Belt Atlantic apartments in South Richmond
One man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting that occurred in South Richmond Thursday evening.
After condemned building saga, Virginia delegate re-introduces tenants rights bill
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A fight for tenants rights is back on the table in Virginia’s capital. “My ask is simple: I ask you cast the same vote you did last year to protect the families that are in need of help," Del. Marcia Price told a General Laws subcommittee Thursday afternoon.
PHOTOS: Man steals Apple Watch Ultra from Mechanicsville Verizon, police say
Police said the suspect entered the Verizon Wireless store at 7264 Mechanicsville Turnpike on Oct. 11, 2022. After entering, the man allegedly removed a gold Apple Watch Ultra from the display area and stole it from the store.
