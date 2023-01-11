Read full article on original website
Porsche bogged down by EV sales slump
Porsche has published its Q4 and 2022 sales report, and despite an overall growth in sales over the year, the company’s sole electric vehicle, the Porsche Taycan, saw sales plummet in 2022. Porsche’s sales report is positive overall. The German sportscar maker grew sales overall by 3% to 309,884...
The Ultimate Porsche- A Carrera GT is Selling at Mecum Kissimmee
This is Germany’s Supercar... Porsche is one of Europe's most potent automotive manufacturers to ever cross the finish line at the Nurburgring. In the lineup, you'll find a plethora of rear-wheel drive, rear-engine, and high-powered supercars, which lay down some of the world's fastest times on tracks across the globe. One such model is the Carrera GT which utilizes a very sleek and low-slung nature to deliver one of the most brutal and raw driving experiences available on the supercar market. Speeds of over 200 mph are elementary to achieve when driving a car like this because of the dedicated German engineering and design which produced vehicles like the 911 and 918. Of course, you'll just have to see for yourself how unique these cars can really be.
2023 Lexus RC starts at $45,470
The 2023 Lexus RC carries over mostly unchanged for the new model year. The only notable updates for the luxury coupe are a new appearance package and the return of the RC F Track Edition performance grade after a brief hiatus. The lineup once again starts with the base RC...
First-Ever 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Sell For An Insane Amount Of Money
The seventh-generation Ford Mustang was revealed late last year, but excited fans of the iconic pony car will have to wait for the 2024 model year to get their hands on one. However, as early as January 28, you could claim to be the owner of VIN 001 of the 2024 Mustang GT, as the very first model to roll off the line is being auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.
Suzuki eVX Concept Revealed As Production-Bound Electric Crossover
Maruti Suzuki, the Indian arm of the Japanese motorcycle and car brand, unveiled the new eVX concept at the Auto Expo 2023, previewing a future electric crossover due for production in 2025. Suzuki did not publish an abundance of details regarding the eVX but says that the concept will continue...
Crazy Drag Racer With More Than 6,100 HP Reportedly Breaks Hub Dyno Record
Mike Moran is the proud owner of what is being claimed to be the most powerful car ever to hit a hub dyno. Dyno runs are a great way to determine how much power your vehicle is producing at the wheels. But, on the rare occasion that you're packing too much muscle for a regular dynamometer, one has to resort to a hub dyno.
Watch The New AMG SL55 Race Against A BMW M850i, Porsche 911 GTS And Jaguar F-Type R
The latest Mercedes AMG SL55 has busted onto the scene to disrupt the luxury sports convertible market and returns one of automotive history's most iconic nameplates. And it turns out, the AMG certainly no slouch against the competition, namely the lightweight Porsche 911 GTS, bulky BMW M850i, and stunning Jaguar F-Type R. The guys over at Carwow recently hosted a thrilling drag race taking place between the quartet of convertible sports cars, and it's a hoot to watch.
Tesla's Standard Range AWD Model Y SUV Returns
Tesla has reintroduced the Standard Range AWD Model Y to the model lineup. Tesla CEO has touted the Tesla Model Y as being the future best-selling car in the world, but the Model Y is yet to get there. In the meantime, Tesla has been trying all sorts of tricks to make the Model Y more attractive to customers, including price reductions on current models and rumors of a cheaper entry-level model.
Rotary-Engined Mazda MX-30 Revealed With 400 Miles Of Plug-In Hybrid Range
Mazda has officially unveiled the return of the rotary engine, but instead of being in a sports car, it's as a range extender option in the MX-30 EV crossover. Officially called the Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV, the range extender model debuts an all-new single-rotor Wankel engine mounted under the hood that acts as an electrical generator, powering the electric motor and not the wheels. This effectively turns the MX-30 into a series plug-in hybrid, a principle similar to the old Chevrolet Volt.
Watch: Mechanic Wrecks 900 HP Toyota Supra On Test Drive
A mechanic test-driving a 1997 Toyota Supra was caught on camera as they lost control while overtaking a car before hitting a concrete barrier and eventually crashing into a train yard. The accident happened in Englewood, near Denver, Colorado, and the video shows the driver losing control under heavy acceleration....
Final Edition Renault Megane RS Is The Last To Wear An RS Badge
Renault is handing the responsibility of its performance models over to Alpine, and to celebrate and say goodbye, it's building 1,976 units of the all-new Megane RS Ultime. It will be the final car that uses the Renault Sport nomenclature, which has been generating performance variants of Renault cars since 1976.
C5 Corvette Driver Lands Down A Creek Without A Paddle
On New Year's day, a C5 Chevrolet Corvette met its end by going over a steep embankment and landing several hundred feet down in a concrete bay around a small creek in Ohio. The Corvette came off the road in an area known for speeding cars and hidden driveways, which is always a recipe for disaster. It's unclear, though, what caused the accident that destroyed the blue C5 (1997-2004 Corvette), but it's clear from the photos that the driver is lucky to be alive.
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Is A Sporty Miniature 7 Series You Can't Have
BMW's facelifted 3 Series is now available as a stretched Gran Limousine, but only in India. The wheelbase is an extra 4.3 inches longer than the regular 3 Series sedan, and all of those inches are used to increase rear legroom. BMW says the 3 Series Gran Limousine is the...
Porsche’s PDK transmission goes back to 1980s race cars
Porsche’s PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission has become a staple in the automaker’s lineup, displacing manual transmissions, but also providing quicker shifts and thus quicker lap times. The man responsible for it all is an engineer named Rainer Wüst. As recounted in a Porsche press release, Wüst joined...
Tesla Is Hiding Downgraded Brakes Behind Cheap Plastic
ZEVcentric, an EV motorsports company based in California, is accusing the EV giant of hiding smaller, less capable brakes behind fancy red caliper covers on the Model Y Performance. In a video posted to Twitter, aftermarket Tesla performance parts supplier ZEVcentric identified the new parts as slightly different than usual.
Toyota Reveals Two AE86 Concepts With Hydrogen Combustion And Electric Power
Toyota has pulled the covers off two immaculately restored AE86 Corolla coupes in Initial D dress-up at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, wielding some very big changes: one is powered by hydrogen and the other by electricity. The Japanese automaker refuses to adopt a pure-electric approach to carbon neutrality and...
Stellantis Finalizes Major EV Battery Deal With Element 25
Stellantis has announced it has finalized a five-year agreement with Australian mining company Element 25 that will secure the supply of high-purity manganese sulfate monohydrate for electric vehicle batteries. The world's third-largest automaker in terms of sales, owner of the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo brands, is now in a solid position to proceed with its EV plans just as rival automakers are preparing for major global demand for battery electrics in the coming years.
Earliest Known 1963 Chevy Corvette Stingray Goes To Auction
The headliner for the Mecum Auctions Kissimmee 2023 auction event is the earliest known second-generation Chevrolet Corvette known to be sold to the public. Mecum expects the first Corvette Stingray, built in 1963, to sell between $600,000 and $800,000 at the end of its event, currently running until January 15.
Honda's stylish electric bikes are based on classic motorcycle designs
It's no secret we at Autoblog also love electric bikes. They're a great way to commute in dense urban areas without the need to find and pay for parking. If there's a downside, it's that they usually look pretty boring. Honda, however, has just released a new series of e-bikes based on some of its most popular motorcycle designs.
2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines
Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
