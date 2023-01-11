ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd Mayweather, Scottie Pippen Talk 'Fear', 'What Scares You?'

 3 days ago

"Sitting in a room discussing how to overcome fear with two of the greatest athletes of all time! Was truly life-changing!"

That's director Deon Taylor talking about a panel discussion that went down earlier this week in Los Angeles ... where Floyd Mayweather , legendary 50-0 champion, and Scottie Pippen , 6x NBA champion, opened up about something they rarely discuss -- fear.

We're told Floyd got personal ... speaking about his father leaving as a teenager, which he says taught him to be fearless.

Mayweather also spoke passionately about what he believes is a lack of support for other Black people in the Black community. Floyd told the audience he sees other groups of people supporting each other, while he said he often sees Black people tear other Black people down.

Floyd also turned to Pippen and told him people don't recognize that Michael Jordan never won a title without him.

The discussion, moderated by Van Jones , was also attended by Deon's wife, film producer Roxanne Taylor and actress Ruby Modine.

Taylor put on the event to promote his upcoming thriller, "Fear," starring Joseph Sikora . Deon directed the movie.

Mayweather isn't in the movie but is working with Deon on another project, Floyd's "The GOAT" series. Producers James McNair and Jona Rechnitz were also at the event.

"If we learn to overcome our fears -- we will see that there is nothing we cannot accomplish! Fear is the scariest film of the year -- simply because you can't out scary the human mind," Taylor told us after the panel wrapped.

The "Fear" premiere goes down on January 21 in Los Angeles ... and the movie releases wide on January 27.

