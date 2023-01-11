ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

iheart.com

Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida

Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: Dear Brian: Wanted to let...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Simpson Drops Florida Concealed Weapons Lawsuit

After taking office this month, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said Friday the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has dropped a lawsuit against the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in a dispute involving information about a concealed weapons license applicant. Former Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Last Squeeze —1.13.2023 — DeSantis Champions Law Enforcement— Communist Chinese Have Police Stations in US?—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. READ MORE.
floridapolitics.com

Wilton Simpson drops lawsuit against FDLE over concealed carry license background checks

'Our two offices are now aligned in our commitment to protecting the integrity of our law enforcement agencies as well as Floridians’ Second Amendment rights and the issuance of concealed weapon licenses.'. Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Wilton Simpson has withdrawn from a lawsuit against the Florida Department of...
floridapolitics.com

Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded

Advocates want the bill to forbid discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity to 8th grade. The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Are federal investigation findings why Tampa Bay area veterans’ claims are delayed and denied?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired combat Marine who now represents veterans fighting for VA benefits called the results revealed in a federal investigation into the agency’s claims process “atrocious.” As Operation Iraqi Freedom exploded 7,000 miles from Florida, Sarasota’s Bill Sterbinsky was a 21-year-old Marine who volunteered after the 9/11 attacks. Sterbinsky said he […]
SARASOTA, FL
740thefan.com

Florida man says he lost thousands of dollars to Scammerblaster

FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – The owner of a Florida trivia show company said he lost thousands of dollars when he bought software he claims was “junk” from an Oakes, N.D. man who has been charged with fraud in federal court. Jim Casey, the host of Game Show Trivolution,...
OAKES, ND
wuwf.org

Democrats propose background checks for ammunition sales in Florida

Democrats in the Florida legislature are working to close a "loophole" in state law that allows people to buy ammunition without undergoing a background check. State law prohibits people with felony records from buying ammunition, but doesn't require everyone to undergo a criminal background check to purchase bullets and shells. Right now, a background check is required to purchase a gun.
FLORIDA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

How a Florida race massacre in 1923 was almost erased from history

For years, longtime Florida resident Arnett Doctor noticed that his mother routinely went into a deep depression around Christmastime. It wasn't until weeks later that her yearly depression would subside, and he never understood why. Then one Christmas, when he was 19, Doctor's mother finally told him about the week of racial violence that she and dozens of other Black people endured in January 1923, when a white mob terrorized and destroyed their rural community in Rosewood, Fla.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Farm Share hosts food giveaway for those in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share distributes food to food-insecure Floridians in Jacksonville area. Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wlrn.org

As background check proposals are filed, Florida seeks to shield gun purchase information

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced a proposal that takes aim at credit-card companies separately categorizing sales at gun shops. During an appearance at Lawmen’s & Shooters’ Supply in Titusville on Tuesday, Simpson said the proposal is intended to prohibit financial institutions from collecting and monitoring information on Floridians’ firearm and ammunition purchases.
FLORIDA STATE

