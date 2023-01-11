Read full article on original website
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Philadelphia Man for Felony Drug Possession
The Delaware State Police have arrested 24-year-old Kyeef Williams of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on several felony drug charges after he was found to be in possession of a large amount of narcotics. Williams was contacted yesterday afternoon during a traffic stop in Dover. On January 12, 2023, at approximately 3:55 p.m.,...
dsp.delaware.gov
Four Subjects Arrested on Various Charges Following Suspicious Vehicle Investigation
The Delaware State Police have arrested four people on various criminal charges following an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Harbeson early yesterday morning. On January 11, 2023, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to Phillips Branch Road east of Indian Mission Road after receiving a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area. Troopers were advised that it had appeared that a woman had been involved in an altercation with two men outside of the car. Troopers located a 2016 blue Honda Civic and contacted the four occupants. The driver, identified as Samuel Mondestin, 19, of Seaford, Delaware, had a suspicious item visibly protruding from his sock. This item was discovered to be a small bottle that contained approximately 5.01 grams of cocaine. Mondestin was also discovered to be in possession of ammunition and approximately 0.028 grams of suspected heroin. Mondestin was taken into custody without incident.
WBOC
Laurel Woman Accused of Assaulting, Dragging Officer with Car
FEDERALSBURG, Md. - A Sussex Co. woman faces a long list of charges after refusing to get out of her car after a traffic stop, then ramming her car into a patrol car all of which was caught on surveillance video. On Jan. 11, Dominique Trane'ce Austin, 32, of Laurel,...
WGMD Radio
Seaford & MSP Investigate Carjacking & Kidnapping Friday Morning
Seaford and Maryland State Police are investigating a carjacking and kidnapping incident that occurred just before 10 Friday morning on Arch Street. Police say an 80 year old woman was in her driveway – near her vehicle when she was approached by a male suspect and physically assaulted and placed inside her vehicle. The victim was bound during the drive to a residence in south Salisbury. The victim was found in that area and taken to an area hospital for treatment for her injuries. Salisbury and Maryland State Police located the stolen vehicle near East Main Street – and multiple occupants ran off. Police did arrest the suspect involved in the carjack and kidnapping.
WGMD Radio
Four Arrested in Connection With Suspicious Vehicle in Harbeson
WMDT.com
One injured in Dover shooting, police investigating
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured Thursday evening. We’re told police responded to the unit block of Stevenson Drive shortly before 6 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers responded to the area and did not locate any victims, but a short time later, learned that a 20-year-old male had walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his face. The victim was reportedly unable to communicate well with officers due to his injured and was transferred to a New Castle County hospital for further treatment.
WBOC
Dover Man Shot in the Face, Police Searching for Suspect
WBOC
CarJacking and Assault Under Investigation in MD & DE
SALISBURY, Md. - The manhunt for a suspected carjacker in Seaford is over. Police announced an arrest in the case shortly after 6pm Friday. They have not released his name. But investigators in both Maryland and Delaware are still looking into the woman was attacked and carjacked at gunpoint earlier in the day.
WGMD Radio
UPDATE: Arrest Made in Woodcrest Apartments Robbery Incident
Dover Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit arrested a Dover teen for his involvement in a robbery that occurred Sunday night at Woodcrest Apartments. Police took the 17-year-old into custody without incident and transported him to Dover Police where he was processed and arraigned. The 17-year-old was released to his...
Cape Gazette
Three face drug, weapon charges in Harbeson stop
Three men face charges Jan. 11 after police say they found drugs and weapons on them while stopped near Harbeson. Police were called at 5:48 a.m. to Phillips Branch Road east of Indian Mission Road for a suspicious car, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police. They...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Incident involving elderly woman under investigation in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – An investigation is underway in Salisbury following an incident Friday afternoon. Details are limited at this time, but Maryland State Police confirmed to 47 ABC that an incident took place in the area of Riverside Drive Friday afternoon involving an elderly woman allegedly being tied up and pushed off a dock into the water.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 9 is issuing a Gold Alert for 31-year-old, Andrew Parsons. Parsons was last seen on January 11, 2023, in the Dover area. Attempts to contact or locate Parsons have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Parsons is described as a...
WMDT.com
Police: Millsboro man crashes car, tries to steal another
LEWES, Del. – A Millsboro man is behind bars on DUI charges after police say he crashed his car and tried to steal another early Wednesday morning. According to police, the incident began as a vehicle crash investigation shortly before 12:30 a.m., on John J. Williams Highway, east of Dorman Road. When troopers arrived at the scene, it was learned that the driver of a red Cadillac Escalade had fled the scene on foot after he hit the back of an unoccupied construction truck that was parked on the shoulder. As he fled from the area, the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Richard Mullins, allegedly tried to steal another work truck, but the worker was able to remove the keys from the ignition before he could leave.
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle Co. Police identify 3 New York men in residential burglary investigation
Three men from New York face charges in Delaware, months after about $200,000 worth of property was stolen in two residential burglaries. New Castle County Police said Thursday that large amounts of jewelry and money were taken during a break-in last April in the Newark area, as no one was home. Also, in June, another burglary was reported in a nearby neighborhood.
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Looking for Information on Manchester Square Shooting Thursday
A shooting in the Manchester Square area in Dover Thursday night just before 6 sent a 20 year old Dover man to the hospital. Dover Police were called to Stevenson Drive, but didn’t locate a victim. Shortly after – a 20 year old man walked into an area hospital with a gun shot wound to the face. Police have no leads or suspect information – if you have information on this incident – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
dsp.delaware.gov
Joint Investigation by the Delaware State Police and Office of Animal Welfare Leads to Dog Fighting Arrests
The Delaware Division of Public Health’s Office of Animal Welfare (OAW) and the Delaware State Police have arrested five subjects on charges related to dog fighting after troopers responded to a complaint of suspicious activity at a Seaford residence over the weekend. The joint investigation also led to the rescue of 14 dogs.
Delaware Man Robs Woman Pumping Gas In Chesco: Police
A Delaware man sits in a Pennsylvania jail cell for robbing a Chester County woman while she fueled up, authorities say. The victim was standing near a pump at the Sunoco gas station at 8955 Gap Newport Pike in Avondale at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, when a man ran up and wrestled away her wallet, Southern Chester Regional Police said.
Vehicle struck by gunfire on Absecon Boulevard
Police are investigating after a vehicle was struck by gunfire while driving in Absecon on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of Absecon Boulevard and Delilah Road just after 7:30 p.m. for a shooting, police said. The found an occupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. It was...
WGMD Radio
Overnight Shooting in Milford
Police were called overnight to a home on West Street in Milford around 2:30 after a shooting occurred on Truitt Avenue. An 18-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg. Police say he approached the vehicle and someone in the back seat came out of the vehicle and opened fire on the 18-year-old. The teen after being shot was able to get away from that area. EMS responded to the scene and took him to Bayhealth Sussex Campus for further medical treatment. After the victim was stabilized at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, he was transferred to Christiana Hospital. Milford Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone who has any information should contact the Milford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 302.422.8081. Tips can also be submitted by going to www.milfordpolicede.org./leave-a-tip or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1(800) TIP-3333.
WGMD Radio
Dover Police Investigating Robbery in Parking Lot of Area Apartments
Dover Police are investigating a robbery that occurred on Sunday night at Woodcrest Apartments. The person robbed reported the incident to police on Monday, January 9th about 5 p.m. Police say that the victim went to the apartments Sunday night at around 10:43 p.m. and parked his vehicle in the parking lot of 892 Woodcrest Drive. Three people then went inside the person’s vehicle, and one of the individuals demanded he turn over property while showing him a handgun. He turned over an undisclosed amount of money, a payment card, and a cell phone. The three individuals were able to get away in an unknown direction. Police are still working to identify the robbers, and they are not releasing any description at this time.
