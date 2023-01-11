ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

Road closures due to head on collision on Division Street

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parts of Division Street are closed due to a car crash that occurred Friday afternoon. The driver of one of the vehicles is at Camden Clark in critical condition, according to authorities. The road closure is Camden Avenue to Route 50 exit heading north towards downtown...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Roads reopen following head-on collision on Division Street

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parts of Division Street reopen following a two vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon. The driver of one of the vehicles is at Camden Clark in critical condition, according to authorities. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the wreck was between a tractor-trailer and an...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Local bus service stopped on Monday for MLK holiday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Transit riders are reminded that the Ohio Valley Regional Transit Authority and Eastern Ohio Regional Transit Authority (OVTRA/EORTA) will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. There will be no bus or van service on this day. Regular service will resume Tuesday, Jan. 17.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Coleman’s Fish Market closing shop temporarily

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Coleman’s Fish Market, Wheeling’s iconic Centre Market eatery, announced Friday that it will be closing its doors temporarily for renovations, according to their Facebook page. Coleman’s will be closed starting Friday at 6:30 pm until Thursday, January 18. Fish sandwiches and other...
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

State Route 68 has reopened following crash

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard the call came in just after 2 PM on Wednesday for a two-vehicle crash in front of Brush’s Collision Repair on SR 68. One vehicle flipped and crashed into a power pole causing the pole to snap. The...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday afternoon. Viers was 83-years old and from Washington, West Virginia. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the wreck was between a tractor-trailer and an SUV just after 1 P.M. on Friday.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Power now restored after utility pole snapped in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 6:40 P.M. 1/12/2023. As of 6:40 p.m., power has been restored. According to Mon Power’s website, over 950 people in Parkersburg are without power after a utility pole snapped. This happened just outside city limits at the intersection of Wayside Farms Road and East...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

High speed chase ends in crash in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A high-speed vehicle chase ended in a crash in Belmont County on Tuesday night, according to the St. Clairsville post of the the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An OSHP official confirms that there was a high-speed chase that began on I-70 and continued onto US Route 40 and County Road […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Metro News

1 dead in Doddridge County crash

SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Belpre ends EMS contract with Belpre Vol. Fire Department, Inc.

Belpre City Council met in a special session on Thursday night to end its contract with Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. The mayor says Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. is a different entity than the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department. Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. is in a separate building across...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Children’s Listening Place receives grant for transportation costs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - CLP has received a donation for transportation expenses to help serve the five counties they serve. Executive Director, Greg Collins, says the $1,000 grant will help with transportations costs such as car insurance, gas, maintenance and other expenses. The grant will help benefit those they are...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — The fugitive Belmont County micro-pig has been captured. Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof & Paw tells 7News that this little piggy’s life on the run came to an end Wednesday afternoon. The little black pig was on the loose for four days, roaming between the Martins Ferry McDonalds and […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
wajr.com

Three Harrison County schools added to the West Virginia Communities in Schools program

CHARLESTON, WV — Three Harrison County schools have bren added to the West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) program. Nutter Fort Primary School, Nutter Fort Intermediate School and the Norwood Elementary School will be apart of the program that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police in Athens ask for assistance in finding the driver from a high-speed chase

ATHENS, Ohio — The Athens Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating the driver involved in a high-speed pursuit on Tuesday. According to the police department, Eric Saylor, 40, of Albany, was allegedly driving the vehicle involved. Saylor, reports say, struck an Athens Police Department cruiser during the chase, which ended up on the Hocking Adena Bikeway. The vehicle continued fleeing with the Athens P.D. and the Athens County Sheriff’s Office in hot pursuit.
ATHENS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy