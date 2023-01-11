Read full article on original website
WTAP
Road closures due to head on collision on Division Street
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parts of Division Street are closed due to a car crash that occurred Friday afternoon. The driver of one of the vehicles is at Camden Clark in critical condition, according to authorities. The road closure is Camden Avenue to Route 50 exit heading north towards downtown...
WTAP
Roads reopen following head-on collision on Division Street
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parts of Division Street reopen following a two vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon. The driver of one of the vehicles is at Camden Clark in critical condition, according to authorities. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the wreck was between a tractor-trailer and an...
Local bus service stopped on Monday for MLK holiday
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Transit riders are reminded that the Ohio Valley Regional Transit Authority and Eastern Ohio Regional Transit Authority (OVTRA/EORTA) will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. There will be no bus or van service on this day. Regular service will resume Tuesday, Jan. 17.
WTAP
One person was sent to the hospital after crash on Juliana Street early Friday morning
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Juliana Street. The call came in shortly after 1 a.m. Friday morning. A car crashed into a pole outside the My Way Lounge. The driver was taken to the hospital by St. Joseph’s Ambulance Service....
WTRF
Coleman’s Fish Market closing shop temporarily
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Coleman’s Fish Market, Wheeling’s iconic Centre Market eatery, announced Friday that it will be closing its doors temporarily for renovations, according to their Facebook page. Coleman’s will be closed starting Friday at 6:30 pm until Thursday, January 18. Fish sandwiches and other...
WTAP
State Route 68 has reopened following crash
WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard the call came in just after 2 PM on Wednesday for a two-vehicle crash in front of Brush’s Collision Repair on SR 68. One vehicle flipped and crashed into a power pole causing the pole to snap. The...
WTAP
Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday afternoon. Viers was 83-years old and from Washington, West Virginia. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the wreck was between a tractor-trailer and an SUV just after 1 P.M. on Friday.
WTAP
Power now restored after utility pole snapped in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 6:40 P.M. 1/12/2023. As of 6:40 p.m., power has been restored. According to Mon Power’s website, over 950 people in Parkersburg are without power after a utility pole snapped. This happened just outside city limits at the intersection of Wayside Farms Road and East...
Belmont County runaway pig settles into her new home with new name
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The micro-pig who was on the loose for four days in Martins Ferry is now safe and secure in her new home. Officials with Belmont County Hoof and Paw says Miss Piggy has been adopted by a family in Butler, Pa., and she is settling in, safe and secure. They say […]
High speed chase ends in crash in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A high-speed vehicle chase ended in a crash in Belmont County on Tuesday night, according to the St. Clairsville post of the the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An OSHP official confirms that there was a high-speed chase that began on I-70 and continued onto US Route 40 and County Road […]
Metro News
1 dead in Doddridge County crash
SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
WTAP
Belpre ends EMS contract with Belpre Vol. Fire Department, Inc.
Belpre City Council met in a special session on Thursday night to end its contract with Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. The mayor says Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. is a different entity than the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department. Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. is in a separate building across...
Snow expected MLK weekend in West Virginia
Those who are planning to travel for the long weekend could experience snow and hazardous road conditions.
Metro News
Fairmont man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from Hino plant
PARKERSBURG, W.Va.– Arraignment will be scheduled for a Fairmont man indicted this week by the Wood County grand jury in connection with a break-in at the Hino truck plant. Logan Vessecchia, 23, has been indicted on 37 counts of destruction of property and one count of breaking and entering.
WTAP
Children’s Listening Place receives grant for transportation costs
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - CLP has received a donation for transportation expenses to help serve the five counties they serve. Executive Director, Greg Collins, says the $1,000 grant will help with transportations costs such as car insurance, gas, maintenance and other expenses. The grant will help benefit those they are...
"Cheesy" local restaurant opening new location in Ohio
If you love cheese, you may be excited to learn that a popular local restaurant in Ohio is opening a new location next week, making it even easier for you to satisfy your cheese cravings. Read on to learn more.
Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — The fugitive Belmont County micro-pig has been captured. Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof & Paw tells 7News that this little piggy’s life on the run came to an end Wednesday afternoon. The little black pig was on the loose for four days, roaming between the Martins Ferry McDonalds and […]
WTAP
Hazard mitigation, local demolition bids on agenda at Wood County Commission meeting
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission met on the morning of Jan 12th. During Thursday’s meeting, the commission opened bids for a demolition in Davisville, appointed Don Lindsey to the Wood County Civil Service Commission and passed a resolution to adopt an updated Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
wajr.com
Three Harrison County schools added to the West Virginia Communities in Schools program
CHARLESTON, WV — Three Harrison County schools have bren added to the West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) program. Nutter Fort Primary School, Nutter Fort Intermediate School and the Norwood Elementary School will be apart of the program that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police in Athens ask for assistance in finding the driver from a high-speed chase
ATHENS, Ohio — The Athens Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating the driver involved in a high-speed pursuit on Tuesday. According to the police department, Eric Saylor, 40, of Albany, was allegedly driving the vehicle involved. Saylor, reports say, struck an Athens Police Department cruiser during the chase, which ended up on the Hocking Adena Bikeway. The vehicle continued fleeing with the Athens P.D. and the Athens County Sheriff’s Office in hot pursuit.
