BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The micro-pig who was on the loose for four days in Martins Ferry is now safe and secure in her new home. Officials with Belmont County Hoof and Paw says Miss Piggy has been adopted by a family in Butler, Pa., and she is settling in, safe and secure. They say […]

BELMONT COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO