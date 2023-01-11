The Dodgers are on the hunt for another outfielder, and Pirates center-fielder Bryan Reynolds is said to be on the trading block. It seems like a match made in heaven, right?. Well, the problem is, while Reynolds wants to be traded partly because Pittsburgh wants to pay him like he's Sean Murphy, he's unlikely to be traded (especially to the Dodgers) because Pittsburgh wants other teams to act like he's Juan Soto.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO