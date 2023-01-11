ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Slugging Top Prospect’s Status Takes a Hit in Recent Evaluation

Dodgers outfield prospect Andy Pages has light-tower power and a rifle for an arm, two qualities that saw him shoot up the prospect rankings over the last few years. The hope was that 2022 would be the next step in his progression toward the big leagues as he moved up to Double-A Tulsa after spending all of 2021 at High-A Great Lakes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Rumors: Latest Reports on Bryan Reynolds Aren’t Ideal for Fans in LA

The Dodgers are on the hunt for another outfielder, and Pirates center-fielder Bryan Reynolds is said to be on the trading block. It seems like a match made in heaven, right?. Well, the problem is, while Reynolds wants to be traded partly because Pittsburgh wants to pay him like he's Sean Murphy, he's unlikely to be traded (especially to the Dodgers) because Pittsburgh wants other teams to act like he's Juan Soto.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Former Yankees OF Signs with Hometown Cubs After Stint in Korea

Mike Tauchman is heading home. The former Yankees outfielder has signed a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to the team’s transaction log. Tauchman, 32, is from Palatine, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. He attended William Fremd High School and stayed in-state to play collegiately at Bradley University.
CHICAGO, IL
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Pushed for Jason Heyward in LA

After Jason Heyward signed with the Dodgers last month, former Atlanta Braves teammate, Freddie Freeman was very excited about the reunion. The two players' friendship stems from childhood and was only strengthened after getting a chance to play together in the same clubhouse. The pair were former picks out of high school in the 2007 MLB Draft and have accumulated experience as they now enter their 14th season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Phillies Backend of the Bullpen is Among the Best It’s Ever Been

The Philadelphia Phillies have a good problem at the back end of the bullpen. They have four legitimate relief pitchers with the ability to close out a game. When the game gets to the ninth inning, manager Rob Thomson can go to right-handers Seranthony Dominguez and Craig Kimbrel along with left-handers José Alvarado and Gregory Soto.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Why this has been Andy Reid’s best coaching job since arriving in Kansas City

The Chiefs were in Las Vegas last weekend for the conclusion of the regular season, which seems about as appropriate a place as any to start this conversation. But first we have to back track farther — to the preseason. That’s when oddsmakers in Las Vegas initially released the betting numbers for NFL coach of the year, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid was listed at 35-1.
KANSAS CITY, MO
General Manager Candidate: Glenn Cook

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Friday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Glenn Cook of the Cleveland Browns and Ran Carthon of the San Francisco 49ers. The next general manager will be the 15th in...
NASHVILLE, TN
MLB deadline sets stage for potential arbitration case for Royals and Brady Singer

The Kansas City Royals reached deals to avoid salary arbitration with seven of their eighth remaining arbitration-eligible players on Friday, but an arbitration hearing remains a possibility for budding ace of the starting pitching rotation Brady Singer. Friday afternoon marked the deadline for teams and arbitration-eligible players to either reach...
