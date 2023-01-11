ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox For Sale? Question Asked. Now Answered

There has been a growing rumor in Boston sports circles of late. And now there is an answer. Boston Red Sox owner Tom Werner says the team is not being sold. Werner appeared at a press conference yesterday to officially announce the contract extension for Rafael Devers and addressed rumors of a possible sale.
Red Sox, Sterling Sharp Agree To Minor League Deal

The Red Sox have re-signed righty Sterling Sharp to a minor league contract, according to Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. The 27-year-old had spent the tail end of the 2022 campaign in the Boston organization as well. Sharp, a 22nd-round draftee of the Nationals in 2016, got to the big...
