Buffalo, NY

Bills coach Sean McDermott speaks to the media

By Adam Gorski
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills head coach Sean McDermott is scheduled to speak to the media at noon Wednesday after the team announced safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

The team is also preparing to take on the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs Sunday.

You can watch McDermott’s press conference above.

The Bills split the season series with the Dolphins, as Miami claimed the Week 3 matchup 21-19 while Buffalo answered back with a 32-29 victory in Week 15. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

