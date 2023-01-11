ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Comments / 0

WRDW-TV

Arrested man swallowed razor blade, Aiken County deputies say

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man underwent emergency surgery after swallowing narcotics and a razor blade, plus resisted arrest for allegedly assaulting an elderly relative, according to authorities. According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initially responded to a disturbance call Dec. 21 in the 3100 block of Townsend...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Family feud over 4-wheeler leads to gunfire, arrest

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after a Christmas Day confrontation, according to authorities. According to a report from deputies, four people tried to enter a shed on Weeks Road in Aiken. The owner of the shed told deputies two of the...
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Richmond County Deputies seek stabbing suspect

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of aggravated assault. According to RCSO, the victim was walking near Deans Bridge Road at Milledgeville Road on December 20 when police allege 36-year-old Hassan Hopgood stabbed him with what the victim described as a 6-inch pocket knife.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Man wanted after December stabbing in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is wanted in Richmond County after stabbing a male victim on Deans Bridge Road in December. Hassan Hopgood, 36, is wanted in connection with the aggravated assault that occurred Dec. 30 at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Milledgeville Road. Hopgood is described...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

2 more suspects sought in fatal October shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for two more suspects in an October murder at the Olmstead Homes. The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Warren County discover homes damaged after strong tornado

GMA Saturday – Weather. 3 Augusta colleges hold Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. …. Golden Harvest food bank expands facility to better serve …. New Columbia County Chamber of Commerce board members. Columbia County. New powers proposed for Augusta city administrator. As Augusta commissioners begin search for permanent city...
WARREN COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Police in Harlem investigate child death

HARLEM, Ga. (WFXG) - The Harlem Police Department says it is investigating the death of a child early Thursday morning. Police say they, along with the Harlem Fire Department, responded to a house on Village Run shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. Once on the scene, police say they provided CPR and medical aid to the juvenile until EMS arrived.
HARLEM, GA
WRDW-TV

Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:. Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Harlem P.D. investigating death of 7-month-old infant

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – At 2:55 Thursday morning, the Harlem Police Department and Harlem Fire Department responded to a home on Village Run in reference to CPR being performed on a child. Authorities rendered aid until EMS arrived. The baby was taken to Doctor’s Hospital where it were pronounced dead. Harlem Police Department has requested […]
HARLEM, GA
WRDW-TV

Dog-mauled boy sends heart-melting message from hospital

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Young dog attack victim Justin Gilstrap underwent surgery Friday, one of many operations he’ll need during a long hospitalization as he recovers from the Columbia County mauling. The 11-year-old remains in good spirits as the community rallies behind him – even recording a video from...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA

