Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores
DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
Detroiters to see up to 20% increase in property values, Duggan announces
Detroit's residential properties saw an average value increase of 20% in the last year, marking the sixth year of rising values, Mayor Mike Duggan announced Friday. Notices of property assessment changes will be mailed beginning Jan. 17 to more than 408,000 residential, commercial, industrial and personal property owners. The notices are not tax bills, Duggan said. Actual bills will be mailed in June and November from the city's treasury office. Property owners are advised to look...
Washington Examiner
Billionaire familes seek nearly $800M from taxpayers for Detroit developments
(The Center Square) – Two of the state's wealthiest families are seeking nearly $800 million from taxpayers for a brownfield program, tax abatement, and affordable housing for 10 Detroit developments. The subsidies sought by the Illitch and Ross families include the following:. $616 million from the state's "transformational brownfield...
Metro Detroit shoppers react to rising grocery costs
(CBS DETROIT) - As grocery costs go up families are finding themselves squeezing their budget."It's like a rat race because every time I go the prices are always changing the prices keep going up and I think eggs now are like are like six dollars," said Charmaine Williams, a shopper in Detroit.According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, eggs are up 60% from last year.Noelle Nachreiner from the Michigan Ag Council says the bird flu outbreak is taking a toll on the supply, as the demand for eggs continue to increase. "As eggs are supposed to be hitting store shelves,...
WBKO
Bowling Green and Warren County to experience continuous growth
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A year-in-review report from the City-County Planning Commission showed exponential growth throughout the county, and the commission expects that these trends will only continue in coming years. Executive Director Ben Peterson believes that the growth throughout the county can be attributed to new employment opportunities...
wdet.org
How the I-375 reconstruction project can close the racial wealth gap in Detroit
For some Detroit families, the construction of the five freeways that cut through the heart of the city was a destructive and tragic process — families lost homes and neighborhoods, and communities were split by the six-lane thruways that made suburban economic growth possible. Those living in Black neighborhoods...
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Ilitches, Ross seek nearly $800M in incentives for downtown Detroit projects
The Ilitch family organization and mega-developer Stephen Ross will seek nearly $800 million in incentives — a combination of the state's "transformational brownfield" program, a tax abatement and a new funding source from the Downtown Development Authority to support affordable housing — for their proposed collaboration to build or redevelop 10 buildings in and around downtown Detroit. The incentives include: ...
Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
Detroit News
Proper Tooling to close Warren site, lay off 130 employees
Proper Group Holdings LLC is closing its tool and manufacturing facility in Warren, gradually laying off 130 employees before shutting its doors in March. According to a WARN notice to the state, the company plans to close Proper Tooling at 13870 E. 11 Mile in Warren. Crain’s Detroit Business first reported the impending closure.
whvoradio.com
HES Working To Replace Defective Purple LED Streetlamps
Though a fitting tribute to the artist formerly known as Prince, the purple streetlights of Hopkinsville were not intentional. And soon, they’ll all be replaced. Thursday afternoon, officials with the City of Hopkinsville announced that these high-efficiency LED lights were manufactured with a defect — one that causes their normal white light to eventually turn a darker hue.
As wave of tenant activism surges across the country, a Detroit coalition calls for ‘right to renew’ leases
‘Since COVID started, the housing crisis in Detroit has deepened’ one activist says
wdet.org
Pepper Spray Project provides free resources to keep Detroiters safe
Did you know that if you walk into The Painted Lady lounge in Hamtramck or PizzaPlex in southwest Detroit and ask for pepper spray, they will give it to you for free? It’s part of a larger bar safety program that two bartenders-turned-activists have started. It’s called the Pepper...
Video: Inside Detroit's Southeastern high after pipe bursts forcing closure
The city of Detroit says there were no violations that caused a pipe to burst at Southeastern High School of Technology and Law over holiday break.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Michigan Democrats introduce plans to reduce income tax bills by $1 billion
Michigan Democrats are making plans to lower income tax bills by $1 billion, possibly providing relief to households that are struggling with rising prices due to inflation. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. The state Legislature’s new democratic majorities...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow EPB lobby to close due to scheduled renovations
GLASGOW — The lobby of the Glasgow EPB will be closed for several weeks while renovations are completed. The drive-thru located at the Glasgow EPB office is expected to stay open during the renovation. Customers of the utility will still be able to make in-person payments and access customer service staff if needing to establish or transfer services.
fox2detroit.com
Where is winter? When Detroit can expect a return to real winter
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Does anybody else feel like they're looking around a "Where's Waldo" book trying to find Winter this year? You can look all over, but you won't find even a sniff of it. Not only are temperatures way higher than normal and snowfall totals way below...
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville’s Top Black Executives Gather for Discussion About The “It City’s” Change, Challenges, and Opportunities
NASHVILLE, TN- Nearly 100 Black Executives were hosted on Tuesday evening for a night of networking and learning at the new offices of Spencer Fane Bone McAllester. The event was the vision of Studio Bank Co-Founder and community leader, Harry Allen, and Studio Bank Founders’ Advisory Board member and author of Own Your Phenomenal Self: A guide on Character, Success and Leadership and Spoken Art: Too Brave to Back Down Rita P. Mitchell.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Woman captured on video trashing gas station in Detroit -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Wild video shows woman trashing recently renovated Detroit gas station. A video showing a wild outburst by a frustrated woman at a Detroit gas station...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Tenants coalition aims to protect Detroit renters’ rights with ‘Right to Renew’ ordinance
The Detroit Tenants Association held their first monthly meeting of the year Tuesday night, aiming to unify various efforts to secure renters’ rights in the city. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. Steven Rimmer and his neighbors banded...
Comments / 1