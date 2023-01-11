ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores

DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroiters to see up to 20% increase in property values, Duggan announces

Detroit's residential properties saw an average value increase of 20% in the last year, marking the sixth year of rising values, Mayor Mike Duggan announced Friday. Notices of property assessment changes will be mailed beginning Jan. 17 to more than 408,000 residential, commercial, industrial and personal property owners. The notices are not tax bills, Duggan said. Actual bills will be mailed in June and November from the city's treasury office. Property owners are advised to look...
DETROIT, MI
Washington Examiner

Billionaire familes seek nearly $800M from taxpayers for Detroit developments

(The Center Square) – Two of the state's wealthiest families are seeking nearly $800 million from taxpayers for a brownfield program, tax abatement, and affordable housing for 10 Detroit developments. The subsidies sought by the Illitch and Ross families include the following:. $616 million from the state's "transformational brownfield...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Metro Detroit shoppers react to rising grocery costs

(CBS DETROIT) - As grocery costs go up families are finding themselves squeezing their budget."It's like a rat race because every time I go the prices are always changing the prices keep going up and I think eggs now are like are like six dollars," said Charmaine Williams, a shopper in Detroit.According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, eggs are up 60% from last year.Noelle Nachreiner from the Michigan Ag Council says the bird flu outbreak is taking a toll on the supply, as the demand for eggs continue to increase. "As eggs are supposed to be hitting store shelves,...
DETROIT, MI
WBKO

Bowling Green and Warren County to experience continuous growth

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A year-in-review report from the City-County Planning Commission showed exponential growth throughout the county, and the commission expects that these trends will only continue in coming years. Executive Director Ben Peterson believes that the growth throughout the county can be attributed to new employment opportunities...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
The Detroit Free Press

Ilitches, Ross seek nearly $800M in incentives for downtown Detroit projects

The Ilitch family organization and mega-developer Stephen Ross will seek nearly $800 million in incentives — a combination of the state's "transformational brownfield" program, a tax abatement and a new funding source from the Downtown Development Authority to support affordable housing — for their proposed collaboration to build or redevelop 10 buildings in and around downtown Detroit. The incentives include: ...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
TROY, MI
Detroit News

Proper Tooling to close Warren site, lay off 130 employees

Proper Group Holdings LLC is closing its tool and manufacturing facility in Warren, gradually laying off 130 employees before shutting its doors in March. According to a WARN notice to the state, the company plans to close Proper Tooling at 13870 E. 11 Mile in Warren. Crain’s Detroit Business first reported the impending closure.
WARREN, MI
whvoradio.com

HES Working To Replace Defective Purple LED Streetlamps

Though a fitting tribute to the artist formerly known as Prince, the purple streetlights of Hopkinsville were not intentional. And soon, they’ll all be replaced. Thursday afternoon, officials with the City of Hopkinsville announced that these high-efficiency LED lights were manufactured with a defect — one that causes their normal white light to eventually turn a darker hue.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wdet.org

Pepper Spray Project provides free resources to keep Detroiters safe

Did you know that if you walk into The Painted Lady lounge in Hamtramck or PizzaPlex in southwest Detroit and ask for pepper spray, they will give it to you for free? It’s part of a larger bar safety program that two bartenders-turned-activists have started. It’s called the Pepper...
DETROIT, MI
wcluradio.com

Glasgow EPB lobby to close due to scheduled renovations

GLASGOW — The lobby of the Glasgow EPB will be closed for several weeks while renovations are completed. The drive-thru located at the Glasgow EPB office is expected to stay open during the renovation. Customers of the utility will still be able to make in-person payments and access customer service staff if needing to establish or transfer services.
GLASGOW, KY
fox2detroit.com

Where is winter? When Detroit can expect a return to real winter

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Does anybody else feel like they're looking around a "Where's Waldo" book trying to find Winter this year? You can look all over, but you won't find even a sniff of it. Not only are temperatures way higher than normal and snowfall totals way below...
DETROIT, MI
Tennessee Tribune

Nashville’s Top Black Executives Gather for Discussion About The “It City’s” Change, Challenges, and Opportunities

NASHVILLE, TN- Nearly 100 Black Executives were hosted on Tuesday evening for a night of networking and learning at the new offices of Spencer Fane Bone McAllester. The event was the vision of Studio Bank Co-Founder and community leader, Harry Allen, and Studio Bank Founders’ Advisory Board member and author of Own Your Phenomenal Self: A guide on Character, Success and Leadership and Spoken Art: Too Brave to Back Down Rita P. Mitchell.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy