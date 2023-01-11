ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Fitness training system donated to Northern Regional Police in appreciation for service

By Tony LaRussa
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SnsdQ_0kBBIBps00

Being physically and mentally ready to take immediate action during an emergency is a critical part of the job for many police officers.

But long, uneventful shifts on patrol; working odd hours that disrupt sleep and meal routines; and the everyday stress that comes with police work can make maintaining the necessary level of fitness a challenge.

To help the 40 officers in the Northern Regional Police Department meet the physical demands of their job, $50,000 worth of fitness equipment was donated by the owner of a national fitness company who has ties to the Pittsburgh area.

Jack Daly, a native of Dormont and owner of TRX Training marked National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Jan. 9 by outfitting the department with a complete fitness system that was set up in a section of the public safety garage.

Daly’s donation was made in conjunction with Performance Inspired, a nutrition company based in Cranberry that is owned by Tom Dowd and actor Mark Wahlberg.

Daly said company officials contemplated postponing Monday’s presentation out of respect for slain Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntyre.

“We’re very mindful of what’s happened here locally in the past week, it’s truly heartbreaking and in many ways reminds us of how important your work is,” he told a group of officers.

Daly said company officials left the decision on whether to proceed with the presentation to Northern Regional Police Chief John Sicilia.

“The chief told me we should follow through because sometimes it helps when you can do some good to counteract the bad that has happened,” Daly said.

Sicilia said he gave the decision great thought before concluding that it could serve as a morale booster for people in law enforcement throughout the region.

“I really appreciate your acknowledgement of the tough time we are all going through; Chief McIntire made the ultimate sacrifice,” Sicilia said.

“Sometimes we forget that we are appreciated by our business leaders and our community,” he said. “I think this is a good reminder for all our officers that you are thinking about us, and we appreciate that.”

Whalberg, who is filming in Atlanta, apologized for not being at the presentation.

“I wish I was there,” he said by telephone.

The actor joked with the officers briefly before urging them to “stay safe.”

“I hope to see you guys in person,” he said. “God bless you.”

Daly noted during the presentation that TRX’s founder, Randy Hetrick, is a former Navy Seal squadron commander who developed the suspension training system by incorporating straps he found on ships so team members could work out when there was no gym available.

“We recognize that, like the Navy Seals, you have chosen a field in which you take great risks on behalf of all of us,” he said. “Donating this equipment is a small way to recognize the work that you all do.”

Sicilia said he encourages his officers to take fitness seriously.

“We try to have a culture here of being fit,” he said. “It helps an officer present well and carry themselves better.”

Having the opportunity to workout before or after a shift or even during lunch breaks also can help officers make workouts a part of their routine “even when life happens” and they are too busy with family and other responsibilities while off work.

A high fitness level can help police officers avoid some of the injuries common to law enforcement, such as pulled muscles and ligaments or back problems.

Working at an accident or fire scene sometimes require physical exertion, and officers never know when they might have to sprint after or wrestle with an uncooperative suspect.

“The better your physical condition is, the better your chances of avoiding injuries in those situations,” Sicilia said.

The in-house gym also will also allow officers to work out when getting to a gym is difficult or impossible.

“They’re working 12 hour shifts and different hours, so sometimes even if they want to get a workout in the gym isn’t open,” he said. “We truly appreciate having this fitness room on-site, which also gives our officers the opportunity to workout with their colleagues, which helps with team building.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Fundraiser held for families of Brackenridge police chief, injured Tarentum officer

SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Nearly two weeks after a police chief was killed and another officer was injured while chasing a suspect, people across Allegheny County are showing their love for their families.It's still hard for Jamie Kozlowski to remember the night of Jan. 2."Honestly, I can't even describe it," Kozlowski said. "When we first heard that an officer died, my heart dropped."The officer was Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who was allegedly shot and killed by a suspect he was trying to apprehend. Kozlowski would soon learn her cousin, Tarentum Officer Jordan Schrecengost, was injured in the shooting."It was...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
Tribune-Review

Hampton Police Department hosting educational safety meeting for parents on Megan’s Law

In her time working as the social service coordinator at the Hampton Police Department, Angela Kenbok has learned a lot of safety tips she teaches her own children. But for parents who work in different professions, Kenbok believes it’s important that they learn how to navigate the Megan’s Law website and tell their children the difference between good and bad strangers. Megan’s Law requires that the Pennsylvania State Police maintain a registry of sex offenders who live or visit an area to notify the public of their presence.
HAMPTON, VA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh experts not surprised by recent spike in Allegheny County covid numbers

A recent crest in covid case numbers in Allegheny County was entirely predictable, according to Western Pennsylvania medical experts monitoring the data. Tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified Allegheny County to be in the “medium” level of covid-19 transmission last week, though officials have confirmed the county was at a “low” community level as of Friday. A “medium” level means a moderate impact on health care facilities and medium counts of severe covid-19 cases, while a “low” community level indicates a relatively small or limited impact on health care facilities and low numbers of severe illness cases.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

UPMC East to add robotic surgical system in Monroeville

UPMC East will join more than 20 other hospitals throughout the health system in adding robotic-assisted surgery as an option for patients. The da Vinci Surgical System allows surgeons to make small incisions and perform surgery using tiny robotic surgical instruments and cameras. At UPMC East, a dual-console system will allow a second surgeon to assist.
MONROEVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Indiana County high school cancels music trip amid missing funds

ARMAGH, Pa. — For four years, music students at United High School have held fundraisers and events to raise money for a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. According to parents, more than 100 students were scheduled to go on the trip in March, but they were informed this week the trip is now cancelled.
ARMAGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Leetsdale police officer suspended, borough officials mum

A Leetsdale police office is suspended and another resigned. The officer’s suspension was unanimously approved at this week’s council meeting. Council President Patricia Lee and police Chief Daniel Raible said they could not comment on personnel matters. Other council members also declined comment. Borough solicitor Daniel Conlon would...
LEETSDALE, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy