Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Bold WWE Royal Rumble Prediction #1: Sasha Banks and Naomi Return
And I know, she did return. To wrestling. In Japan. But this was just a door opening to her WWE return during the Women’s Royal Rumble. Hear me out. “Mercedes Moné” returns to the WWE. Sasha Banks and the WWE both know that Sasha will not be...
PWMania
Another Big Name Expected At “Raw Is XXX” Anniversary Show Later This Month
The lineup for the 30th anniversary episode of WWE Monday Night Raw continues to grow. According to PWInsider.com, WWE Hall of Fame legend and NXT producer Shawn Michaels is reportedly booked for the milestone event celebrating 30 years of Monday Night Raw. As noted, Tatanka, Kane, X-Pac, Kurt Angle and...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite
KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
PWMania
New Happenings Confirmed for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
For Monday’s RAW, WWE has announced Bobby Lashley and The Judgment Day. On this week’s RAW, Lashley returned from his storyline suspension and attacked WWE United States Champion Austin Theory in front of a stunned Seth Rollins. Lashley’s return coincides with rumors of The Hurt Business reuniting on the red brand.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (1/13/23); Title Match, Royal Rumble Build
WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin tonight, continuing the Road to Royal Rumble. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will defend his title against Braun Strowman on SmackDown. Kevin Owens will square off against Sami Zayn. In addition to the Superstars announced for matches,...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
PWMania
Brody King Talks About 1-Year Anniversary In AEW, CM Punk Comments
Brody King has spent one year as a member of the All Elite Wrestling talent roster. On Thursday, The House of Black member took to social media to acknowledge the one-year anniversary of becoming “#AllElite.”. “I worked in the Forum parking lot for 8 months almost 15 years ago...
PWMania
Mercedes Moné Lands New Movie Role
Mercedes Moné (Mercedes Varnado, fka Sasha Banks) has been cast in a new action-thriller film. According to Deadline, Moné and Paul Ben-Victor have been cast in “The Collective,” a new film from Yale Entertainment. The recently completed action-thriller film from director Tom DeNucci and writers Matthew...
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (1/11/2023)
Only two weeks into the new year and AEW are running very well with another great show this week. The best of seven came to an end in an incredible way and some great matches outside of the trios match too. A huge return to talk about as well. Hangman...
PWMania
Mickie James on Why Deonna Purrazzo is the Only Person to Kick Out of Her Finisher
On January 13 at Hard to Kill, Mickie James will face Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace in a Career vs. Title match. James was asked about the match in an interview on AdFreeShows.com. James also explained why only Deonna Purrazzo has ever kicked out of her finisher:. “I have a...
PWMania
Bully Ray Explains How Long His Return To IMPACT Was In The Works Ahead Of Hard To Kill
Bully Ray continues to make the media rounds ahead of tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view event at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. During a recent appearance on The Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz for an in-depth interview, the pro wrestling legend spoke about how long his IMPACT Wrestling return was in the works.
PWMania
Final Card For Tonight’s Impact Hard to Kill PPV, Main Event and Opener Revealed, How to Watch
The Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view for 2023 will take place tonight, Friday, January 13 from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Countdown To Hard To Kill pre-show will air live and free on Impact Plus and YouTube. The main event will then start at 8 p.m. ET on Fite TV (click here to order) and pay-per-view.
PWMania
Adam Cole Returns to AEW on Dynamite and Makes Big Announcement
Adam Cole made his return to AEW Dynamite on this week’s episode. This is his first appearance in several months following concussion issues. Cole stated that the events of the last few months have given him a newfound appreciation for life. Cole stated that he has had MRIs and seen numerous doctors, as well as dizzy spells and vomiting.
PWMania
Sting Reveals Which AEW Match He Almost Retired After, Preparing for End of His Career, More
Mike Piellucci of D Magazine recently profiled AEW star Sting. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he was on the verge of retiring from ring action in 2021. People close to The Stinger believe he will recognize the right time to retire when he sees it. However, Sting and Darby Allin were wrestling FTR on the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite from New York City in September 2021 and almost retired. It was noted that Sting carried the majority of the match, which was his most ambitious AEW bout at the time, but none of the action mattered to Sting because he had tweaked his right hip in the days leading up to the match.
PWMania
Mickie James Crowned Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion, New #1 Contender Revealed
Mickie James has been crowned the new Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion. The main event of Friday night’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view featured James defeating Jordynne Grace in a Career vs. Title match to win the Knockouts World Title. This is James’ fifth reign as champion. Grace began...
PWMania
Jimmy Korderas Pitches Suggestion to Improve AEW Battle of the Belts
Last Friday night, the latest installment of AEW Battle Of The Belts took place. The special was produced for the seventh time. Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas recently questioned whether the time slot immediately following AEW Rampage was the “right time” to hold the show. “Maybe it could...
PWMania
Shad and Tony Khan of AEW Are Among a “Pool of Potential Buyers for WWE”
Barron’s, which is owned by Dow Jones & Company and is the sister paper to the Wall Street Journal, says that AEW’s Shad and Tony Khan are interested in buying WWE. The story states that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund seems more likely to buy Vince McMahon’s company, but a source close to the deal says that the Khan family “is in the pool of potential buyers for WWE.”
PWMania
New Names Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up
Two more top Superstars have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is the third champion to declare his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble. During Friday night’s SmackDown opener, he retained his title over Braun Strowman. Rey Mysterio announced his...
PWMania
Top Stars Pulled From WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, Updated Line-Up
The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary show no longer features Ronda Rousey in the advertising. The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia updated their listing today, and Rousey and Matt Riddle were removed, which was somewhat expected given his WWE status. Rousey’s name was also removed from the WWE Events website.
PWMania
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon ‘Had Opposed’ a WWE Sale, Update on Potential Buyers
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and former WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon are against the sale of WWE, or were at one point according to a new report. Axios recently published an article about the recent WWE shakeups, noting that Triple H and Stephanie were opposed to a sale.
Comments / 0