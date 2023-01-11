ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guadalupe, CA

Noozhawk

Guadalupe Church, Neighborhood Residents Deal with Flooding Again

Water flowed into Guadalupe Apostolic Church and several homes early Tuesday morning, but it wasn’t the first time Pastor Raymond Leon Sr. has dealt with flooding. Nor was it the second time, since similar situations occurred in 2010, 2011 and a decade earlier. “It was worse than the last...
GUADALUPE, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County hit with road closures, fallen trees, flooding

Steady rains are falling across San Luis Obispo County on Saturday morning, taxing already overwhelmed public agencies. Even though only 1 to 4 inches of rain expected over the weekend, the ground is already soaked and resources are stretched. With increased flooding and wind gusts of up to 60 mph, more trees could fall.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties

Amidst the waves of winter storms hitting the central coast, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol provides current updates on road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Read the full story here. The post Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Homeless move to SLO overpass as storm approaches

A group of homeless people who typically camp along a creek bed in San Luis Obispo have moved their belongings to the Los Osos Valley Road bridge over Highway 101. Eight to 10 homeless people have set up camp on the bridge, some with large plastic tarps draped over their tents and belongings. Most voiced plans to move back to the creek bed after the rainy season.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

