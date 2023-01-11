Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Local business in Santa Maria faces damages due to rainstorm
Next Level Spa-Lala owners say water made its way into the electrical units above the business and sparked a fire. The post Local business in Santa Maria faces damages due to rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SB Sheriff’s to conduct flyovers of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria riverbeds
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will be doing fly-overs of the Santa Ynez and Santa Maria river areas to clear people occupying the riverbed ahead of the Cachuma Lake spillway release Saturday. The post SB Sheriff’s to conduct flyovers of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria riverbeds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
County sets up storm assistance center in Orcutt area
Santa Barbara County is opening a Community Local Assistance Center from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Joseph High School.
Evacuation warnings go out to riverbed residents in Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Air Support Unit will be flying its helicopter over the Lompoc, Santa Ynez, and Santa Maria riverbed areas on Friday and Saturday.
Paso Robles firefighters rescue man stranded on island in Salinas River
The man told rescuers that “he was exhausted and needed help.”
Noozhawk
Guadalupe Church, Neighborhood Residents Deal with Flooding Again
Water flowed into Guadalupe Apostolic Church and several homes early Tuesday morning, but it wasn’t the first time Pastor Raymond Leon Sr. has dealt with flooding. Nor was it the second time, since similar situations occurred in 2010, 2011 and a decade earlier. “It was worse than the last...
calcoastnews.com
SLO County hit with road closures, fallen trees, flooding
Steady rains are falling across San Luis Obispo County on Saturday morning, taxing already overwhelmed public agencies. Even though only 1 to 4 inches of rain expected over the weekend, the ground is already soaked and resources are stretched. With increased flooding and wind gusts of up to 60 mph, more trees could fall.
Flood Advisories for SLO, Santa Barbara counties
A Flood Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo County until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.
Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties
Amidst the waves of winter storms hitting the central coast, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol provides current updates on road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Read the full story here. The post Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Rain brings more road closures for Central Coast
Several roads are closed across the Central Coast as another storm is bringing more rain to the area Saturday.
‘Like the hammers from hell’: Mudslide decimates small California town
"We haven't made a dent yet."
Evacuation warning issued for Los Osos neighborhoods
San Luis Obispo County has issued an Evacuation Warning for residents in certain Los Osos neighborhoods due to flooding.
calcoastnews.com
Homeless move to SLO overpass as storm approaches
A group of homeless people who typically camp along a creek bed in San Luis Obispo have moved their belongings to the Los Osos Valley Road bridge over Highway 101. Eight to 10 homeless people have set up camp on the bridge, some with large plastic tarps draped over their tents and belongings. Most voiced plans to move back to the creek bed after the rainy season.
Local highway closures as of Friday
Caltrans has provided a list of major local highway closures as of Friday. For the latest information, check QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or download the QuickMap App on your phone.
Firefighters rescue man from raging Salinas River at 13th Street Bridge
Emergency crews conduct rescue using aerial ladder. – On Friday, the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department received a call reporting a person trapped in the riverbed, south of the 13th street bridge. The first arriving units reportedly found a male standing on an island in the middle of...
Storm update: Road closures, river level, lake levels
– Heavy rain is in the forecast for today for Paso Robles. Weather Underground currently predicts .67 inches today, light rain on Sunday, and .22 inches on Monday. The season total for rainfall in the city is 16.07 inches. That is higher than the season average of 14.21 inches since 1942.
Beaches across Central Coast torn up due to this week’s rainstorm
AVILA BEACH, Calif.- Beaches up and down the coast are torn up after this week's storm. The post Beaches across Central Coast torn up due to this week’s rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Clean-up continues after homes in Los Osos were destroyed by mudslides
Community members are working to clean up the damage caused by mudslides in Los Osos earlier this week.
20 Guadalupe homes damaged, community displaced after heavy rainfall
Knocked down fences, scattered destroyed belongings, and tons of mud line the homes on Pioneer Street in Guadalupe.
Live Updates: Wind advisory issued in SLO County, search delayed for Kyle Doan due to weather
Road closures have been issued across San Luis Obispo County due to flooding.
Comments / 0