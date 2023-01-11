ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

South Carolina Democrats allege fraud, conspiracy in election of Education Superintendent Ellen Weaver, ask AGs to investigate

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1blSJw_0kBBHlS700

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) –The South Carolina Democratic Party is calling for an investigation into the election of Republican Ellen Weaver as the state’s Education Superintendent, saying she obtained a master’s degree last April in a program that was created solely for her so she could meet the qualifications for the job.

In letters to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and South Carolina Attorney General Wilson, the party says that Weaver, along with the state Republican Party, Bob Jones University, and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges “conspired to commit fraud and circumvent South Carolina law.”

Voters chose Weaver, a Republican, to replace Molly Spearman as Education Superintendent over Democrat Lisa Ellis in the November 2022 General Election.

“The conspiracy to commit fraud is evidenced by the certification of a candidate not legally qualified to hold office under South Carolina law and the creation of a master’s program not offered to other individuals, thus completing the conspiracy to circumvent state law,” the Democratic Party’s letters said.

The letters also said the likelihood that a person could receive “a post-baccalaureate degree in as few as eight months is questionable at best.”

Weaver earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Bob Jones University, according to the state Education Department’s website.

She obtained the master’s degree , which is required for the superintendent’s job, in October after what she said was an intensive program of about six months. She started the program in April shortly before defeating Kathy Maness, the executive director of the Palmetto State Teachers Association, in June’s GOP primary election.

“Elections matter and should be above and beyond reproach,” the Democrats said in their letter. “Therefore, you must review these circumstances as quickly as possible. The certification of candidates under state law should be the same for every person, and the master’s degree program created for Ellen Weaver should be available to all students.”

The South Carolina GOP called the letters a “stunt” and “a pathetic attempt to steal attention from the inauguration of a duly elected Superintendent who is committed to making educational choice a reality in our state.”

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the rand Strand and Pee Dee.

* * *

Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13 . Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here .

Editor’s note: Information from the Associated Press was included in this story.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 26

georgeforman
3d ago

If someone is not legally qualified for a job I would want to know their real background too if they got it. Doesn’t matter what party or political affiliation they have. You need to have the right qualifications to be in education in the first place

Reply
5
67DKSsr
2d ago

McMasters wanted her over someone who'd been an educator thier entire career,wonder why. no wonder SC is near the bottom in education

Reply(1)
3
HueMan1911
3d ago

Now the tables have turned on democrats and they don’t like it too much. But I guess harvesting of ballots is different

Reply(2)
4
Related
WBTW News13

Trump to hold first public 2024 campaign event in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is planning to hold the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid in the early-voting state of South Carolina. Campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Associated Press on Thursday that Trump will visit South Carolina later this month. No other details were immediately announced. Since announcing his […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina Democrats ask attorneys general to investigate Superintendent of Education’s qualifications

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The leader of South Carolina’s Democratic party wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether a degree earned by newly elected state superintendent of education, Ellen Weaver, is legitimate. With just weeks to go before the November 2022 general election, Weaver – who was the founding president and CEO of […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
communitytimessc.com

Senator Mia McCloud New Year, New Direction! “Why She Is Leaving The South Carolina Democratic Party”

After two long years of campaigning…I took some much-needed time to pray, rest, reflect and recharge. And although I wasn’t the SC Democratic Party’s (SCDP’s) gubernatorial nominee, I’m truly grateful to all of you who supported me…and those of you who didn’t. I mean that sincerely because I trust God’s Plan for my life.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
iheart.com

Republican State Lawmakers Prioritize School Voucher Program

(Columbia, SC) - Republican lawmakers in South Carolina are putting a school voucher program among their legislative priorities for 2023. A panel advanced the bill to the Senate floor Thursday. If passed, the measure would give state dollars to families who wanted to send their children to private school. The...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in South Carolina (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in South Carolina (And What Lives Within It) Like many states in the United States, South Carolina has some stunning nature. The state is packed with lush, green forests teeming with plant and animal life from the coast to the Blue Ridge Mountains. Whether you love hiking or just strolling through the woods, you can’t deny the beauty and serenity of South Carolina’s forests.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

SC lawmaker, former candidate for governor to leave Democratic Party

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina state senator announced Tuesday she has decided to leave the Democratic Party. Sen. Mia McLeod, who represents District 22 in Kershaw and Richland Counties, said she made the decision after “much-needed time to pray, rest, reflect and recharge.”. In a statement released...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Governor McMaster and supporters celebrate new term with Inaugural Ball

After a day of ceremonies, Wednesday night was time to party for South Carolina’s elected leaders and their supporters. Several hundred people gathered at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center for the South Carolina Inaugural Ball, celebrating the official beginning of new terms in office for Governor Henry McMaster and the state’s other constitutional officers.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

100K+
Followers
10K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy