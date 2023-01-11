South Carolina Democrats allege fraud, conspiracy in election of Education Superintendent Ellen Weaver, ask AGs to investigate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) –The South Carolina Democratic Party is calling for an investigation into the election of Republican Ellen Weaver as the state’s Education Superintendent, saying she obtained a master’s degree last April in a program that was created solely for her so she could meet the qualifications for the job.

In letters to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and South Carolina Attorney General Wilson, the party says that Weaver, along with the state Republican Party, Bob Jones University, and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges “conspired to commit fraud and circumvent South Carolina law.”

Voters chose Weaver, a Republican, to replace Molly Spearman as Education Superintendent over Democrat Lisa Ellis in the November 2022 General Election.

“The conspiracy to commit fraud is evidenced by the certification of a candidate not legally qualified to hold office under South Carolina law and the creation of a master’s program not offered to other individuals, thus completing the conspiracy to circumvent state law,” the Democratic Party’s letters said.

The letters also said the likelihood that a person could receive “a post-baccalaureate degree in as few as eight months is questionable at best.”

Weaver earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Bob Jones University, according to the state Education Department’s website.

She obtained the master’s degree , which is required for the superintendent’s job, in October after what she said was an intensive program of about six months. She started the program in April shortly before defeating Kathy Maness, the executive director of the Palmetto State Teachers Association, in June’s GOP primary election.

“Elections matter and should be above and beyond reproach,” the Democrats said in their letter. “Therefore, you must review these circumstances as quickly as possible. The certification of candidates under state law should be the same for every person, and the master’s degree program created for Ellen Weaver should be available to all students.”

The South Carolina GOP called the letters a “stunt” and “a pathetic attempt to steal attention from the inauguration of a duly elected Superintendent who is committed to making educational choice a reality in our state.”

Editor’s note: Information from the Associated Press was included in this story.

