Related
gcimagazine.com
Can Mielle Organics Stay True to Its Consumers Post-acquisition?
Textured hair care brand Mielle Organics, which specifically centers Black women, has been acquired by P&G. The move comes amid consumer concerns that the brand is at risk of losing focus amid rising interest from white shoppers. In 2022, Mielle Organics was the third fastest growing brand in terms of...
gcimagazine.com
L’Oréal’s BOLD Invests in Metaverse & NFT Startup Digital Village
L’Oréal’s corporate venture capital fund BOLD (Business Opportunities for L’Oréal Development) has made a minority investment in U.S.-based startup, Digital Village, a metaverse-as-a-service platform and NFT marketplace for brands, creators and communities. This move marks the first venture capital investment by L’Oréal in the metaverse...
Coca-Cola and Pepsi Face an Unlikely New Rival With a Unique New Drink
The beverage wars have become even more complicated and that means a lot of new choices for consumers.
msn.com
Sierra Mist Is Discontinued. Meet Pepsi's New Soda to Take on Sprite
(Bloomberg) -- PepsiCo Inc. has discontinued its 24-year-old brand Sierra Mist and is rolling out a new lemon-lime soda, Starry, the company’s latest effort to compete with Coca-Cola Co.’s popular Sprite soft drink. Most Read from Bloomberg. Starry will be available nationwide this week. It will be up...
gcimagazine.com
Coty Extends License Agreement With Jil Sander
Coty has extended its license agreement with Jil Sander, which will pave the way for a new 10-year strategic project that includes the brand entering the global ultra-premium fragrances segment. The joint future developments will continue to pursue Jil Sander's vision of beauty and fashion combined to the fragrances world.
Goldman Sachs employees were laid off at ‘meetings’ they had been emailed calendar invites for: Report
Add “David’s Demolition Day” at Goldman Sachs to the debate on proper layoffs etiquette.
gcimagazine.com
Forma Brands Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, Assets to be Acquired by Investors
Forma Brands has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and has entered a definitive asset purchase agreement with its lenders, known as the Investor Group. The company has received a commitment for approximately $33 million in debtor-in-possession financing from the Investor Group, which, subject to court approval, will be available to support the business and its operations throughout the court-supervised sale process.
gcimagazine.com
Lubrizol Life Science Beauty Introduces Biodegradable Silicone: SilSense Bio 5 emollient
Lubrizol Life Science Beauty (LLS Beauty) has introduced SilSense Bio 5 emollient (INCI: C9-12 Alkane), a biodegradable silicone alternative to D5 Cyclopentasiloxane that provides the same performance and sensory feel in leave-on applications, specifically for skin care, hair care, hair color, sun care and makeup formulations. SilSense Bio 5 emollient...
