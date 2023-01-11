Bianca Andreescu amazed by new COVID rules at 2023 Australian Open - "Last time, I was quarantined in my room for 2 weeks"

Iga Swiatek penned a letter in the Players Tribune and she opened about the lack of tennis tradition in Poland which made her question herself. Swiatek has been a player that worked her way to where she is. It wasn't an easy journey for her but it was one that saw her transform herself from a player that doubted herself to one that believes in herself greatly. It resulted in the Polish player winning three grand slams so far in her career and more will likely to come.

1 DAY AGO