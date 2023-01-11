Bianca Andreescu amazed by new COVID rules at 2023 Australian Open - "Last time, I was quarantined in my room for 2 weeks"

Read full article on original website
smh ... constantly ...
3d ago
not a surprise that Australia changed it's covid entry rules just for the Open after all the criticism they took for last year's fiasco...
Reply(2)
3
Tessa Cunningham
2d ago
comply 🤦 bad prisoner needs to be isolated for being healthy and taking a test which can't tell what or when you had something so this is all about compliance.
Reply
2
Related
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic opens up on leaving family behind to go to tennis tournaments: "I cry every time I leave"
Novak Djokovic finds it hard to leave family behind every time he goes to an event admitting that it brings him to tears because he tends to live life in the moment. Djokovic is away from the family once more as he chases history in Melbourne trying to win his 10th Australian Open. The Serbian opened up to Tennis Majors explaining how it's tough for him to leave his family behind:
NBC Sports
How to watch 2023 Australian Open, schedule, favorable players
The best part of the new year for tennis fans is getting to quickly bounce into action with the Grand Slam Down Under. Last year, Ashleigh Barty stole the show, becoming the first woman in 44 years to win the Australian Open. On the men’s side, Rafael Nadal battled past Daniil Medvedev in five sets to capture his 21st Grand Slam singles title.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open WTA Draw confirmed including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Raducanu, Fernandez, Gauff
The draw is officially confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open on the WTA side of the draw which will take place between 16 and 29 January. Emma Raducanu could face Coco Gauff in the second round in Melbourne if she can get past Tamara Korpatsch in one of the main eye catching draws.
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek's father doesn't believe daughter enters as favourite for Australian Open: "I would rather say that she enters the tournament as the number 1 tennis player"
The father of Iga Swiatek doesn't think his daugther is the favourite for the Australian Open but rather the top-ranked WTA player at the event. Swiatek will enter the Australian Open as the number one player in the world and many, correctly assume, that she's got a pretty good chance to win the event. She's been very tough to beat in the past couple of months but slightly easier than at the start of the year. She was already beaten by Pegula, whom many consider a dark horse candidate at the Australian Open.
Yardbarker
"Rafael Nadal will unfortunately retire at Roland Garros" - reveals Alexander Zverev
After Roger Federer and Serena Williams retired from professional tennis, many started talking also about other pros that may retire soon. Some of those are Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Marin Cilic, and also Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard was asked about his retirement numerous times, but he always said it was not time to talk about it yet. However, according to his colleague from the ATP Tour, the end may be nearing.
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm not sure I totally believe him" - McEnroe believes Nadal's non-obsession surrounding GOAT debate is all talk
Patrick McEnroe doesn't believe that Nadal doesn't care about records and the GOAT debate as he pointed out how hard he worked to become so good at tennis. Rafael Nadal would not have become so good at tennis if he didn't have a drive that rivals insanity. The same drive is what other legendary players share with Nadal but it's clear that Djokovic, Federer and Nadal are something else. For that reason, Patrick McEnroe finds it hard to believe that he truly doesn't care about the GOAT debate:
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
Who Is Ons Jabeur's Husband? All About Karim Kamoun
As Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur's fame grows, her husband Karim Kamoun is along for the ride in more ways than one. With some of the top players in tennis retiring from the courts, including Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, there is a new generation of players taking over. One of these is Jabeur, who became the No. 2 women's player in the world in June 2022. That same year, she reached the final at Wimbledon, but lost to Elena Rybakina. In 2023, Jabeur was featured in the Netflix docuseries Break Point.
natureworldnews.com
Monstrous Great White Shark Captured on Video Stalking the Waters Off Adelaide Beach in South Australia
A great white shark was captured on video lurking in the waters off Adelaide beach in the state of South Australia during the weekend. The incident prompted beachgoers and local authorities on high alert, raising the potential for yet another shark attack in the waters of Australia, which saw a fatal attack in February 2022.
Bustle
Matteo Berrettini & Ajla Tomljanovic Split Shortly After Filming Break Point
When No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic was barred from participating in the 2022 Australian Open, Italy’s rising tennis star Matteo Berrettini had an opportunity to take the top spot. Filmed throughout the January 2022 Grand Slam tournament, Netflix’s Break Point highlights the pressure put on him and his then-girlfriend, fellow tennis pro, Ajla Tomljanović, who was also competing for Australia. “We obviously understand each other, especially in a sport that’s so tough,” Berrettini explained in the Netflix docuseries. “You don’t have your family, your friends around you. I think it’s so important.”
Coco Gauff and Baker Tilly: Game, Set, Match
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Leading advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) announces tennis star Coco Gauff as its new brand ambassador. Heading into next week’s 2023 Australian Open, Coco has a commanding start to the season having just won her third career WTA singles title at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005101/en/ Coco Gauff wins at ASB classic in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: ASB Classic // Dom Thomas
tennisuptodate.com
"Iga Swiatek better watch out": Former Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig believes Coco Gauff or Jessica Pegula will win 2023 Australian Open
Former Olympic champion Monica Puig believes that Coco Gauff or Jessica Pegula could win the event over the Polish superstar who played in the semi-final last year. Swiatek was beaten by an American player last year at the event and former player Puig believes it could happen again. Collins was the player that beat her last year and Puig thinks Gauff and Pegula could do it again. Pegula has actually beaten Swiatek at the United Cup 6-2 6-2 so it's not too far-fetched to imagine it happens again.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Kyrgios downs Djokovic in Melbourne practice match with surprise sensational volley
Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic played their practice match in Melbourne and the native player was able to get the win in three sets. The match was played in a shortened forward per Kyrgios' wishes and it saw him actually handle it much better than Djokovic. It's the first time Kyrgios stood on the court in a match format in a while. He won the opening set against Djokovic with the Serbian taking back the second one 4-2. The final set saw the invite some guests and it resulted in a very loud match point.
tennisuptodate.com
Bizarre tennis day in Adelaide as both semi-finals end with a walkover
Organizers of the WTA event in Adelaide won't be happy about the semi-finals day today with both matches ending in a walkover with no tennis at all. The first match of the day was supposed to feature Paula Badosa and Daria Kasatkina. The match was ultimately abandoned shortly before the start as Paula Badosa withdrew. The second match was supposed to feature Belinda Bencic and Veronika Kudermetova but the Russian withdrew minutes before the match.
I stayed in a Japanese capsule hotel for $26. My tiny sleeping pod was fine, but I wouldn't stay for more than a night.
I booked a pod at Nine Hours Otemachi in central Tokyo, and although it was a good value for my money, I wouldn't want to stay for very long.
tennisuptodate.com
"I think if I were American, I would’ve believed in myself a lot more": Swiatek never believed she'd be a Grand Slam winner or World Number One due to lack of tennis tradition in Poland
Iga Swiatek penned a letter in the Players Tribune and she opened about the lack of tennis tradition in Poland which made her question herself. Swiatek has been a player that worked her way to where she is. It wasn't an easy journey for her but it was one that saw her transform herself from a player that doubted herself to one that believes in herself greatly. It resulted in the Polish player winning three grand slams so far in her career and more will likely to come.
tennisuptodate.com
5 Most Successful Male Players in the History of Wimbledon
The 2023 Tennis season is almost upon us, and the first Grand Slam of the year is right around the corner. The 2023 Australian Open gets underway on January 16th and with it begins the roller coaster that is the annual tennis season. Rafael Nadal heads down under as the...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open ATP Draw confirmed including Nadal-Draper, Murray-Berrettini and return of Djokovic
The ATP Draw has been confirmed ahead of the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January in Melbourne. Rafael Nadal is defending champion and after a dismal start to his 2023 campaign has been handed one of the toughest assignments as he will face rising Brit, Jack Draper.
Comments / 13