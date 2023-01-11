ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Sinkhole closes Bankshot Courts in Old Town Goleta

By Drew Ascione
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
GOLETA, Calif.– Bankshot Courts at Jonny D. Walls Park is closed until further notice to repair a sinkhole that formed following heavy rainfall in the area over the past few days.

The city Public Works Department has fenced off the courts and affected areas from public access. The area will be fenced off from the public for the remainder of the duration of the project, which could take several weeks.

City officials do not anticipate the sinkhole will impact other areas of the park. It is unclear the extent of the repair. Other areas of the park still remain open to the community.

