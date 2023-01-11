Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Out Saturday
Gay will not play in Saturday's matchup with the 76ers due to lower back spasms, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Gay and the Jazz are playing the second night of a back-to-back set, so it looks like the Jazz are going to err on the side of caution with the veteran's back. His next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Timberwolves.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to return
Murray exited Wednesday's contest against the Suns with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return. Murray managed to score 16 points and dish out six assists across 25 minutes before leaving the hardwood. With the Nuggets up by a wide margin, Murray shouldn't be needed for the rest of the contest even if he is healthy enough to return. Bones Hyland will likely pick up a couple more minutes Wednesday if Murray stays sidelined.
CBS Sports
Jae Crowder says he's 'confused and hurt' by situation with Suns, teammates respect his decision
The Phoenix Suns could use Jae Crowder right about now. The Suns are currently dealing with injury issues to several key contributors, including Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Cam Johnson. As a result, they've lost eight of their last 10 games and slid below .500 on the season. Crowder, however, remains out of the picture in Phoenix.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Joe Ingles: Won't play Thursday
Ingles is out for Thursday's game versus the Heat due to left knee injury management. Ingles is likely sitting out Thursday's back-to-back for rest. Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora and MarJon Beauchamp are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Ingles should be good to go for Saturday's rematch with the Heat.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds
Adams accumulated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 victory over San Antonio. Adams and Jaren Jackson combined for 30 rebounds, but Adams was the driving force on the glass for a Memphis team that had to grind out a tight win over a combative Spurs team. With a career-worst 33 percent mark from the free-throw line on 2.9 attempts per game, Adams has been toxic in that particular area, but he retains higher value in points formats or in category leagues in which managers are punting free-throw percentage. His 11.5 rebounds per game are the best mark of his career by a full rebound and a half.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Returns to basketball activies
Green (knee) started doing 5-on-5 work last week, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green has yet to make his season debut due to a torn ACL in his left knee he suffered last postseason. While there is no indication that the veteran guard will join Memphis' lineup soon, his return to basketball activities is a good sign that he'll be able to play before the end of the 2022-23 regular season.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Added to injury report
Brogdon is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets due to personal reasons. Brogdon is at risk of missing his first game of the new year with personal issues. With Jaylen Brown (groin) sidelined for the contest, the Celtics could be left quite thin on the wing Saturday. If that were to be the case, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard would be in line to see expanded roles.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Case as top NHL playmaker
Kucherov notched a goal and an assist Thursday in a 5-4 win over Vancouver. His point streak now stands at four games and eight points, including four goals. Kucherov has a whopping 61 points (17 goals, 44 assists) in 40 games this season, which continue to put him third in NHL scoring. And he remains tied with Connor McDavid for the league lead for assists.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominates glass with 18 boards
Jokic produced 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 FT), 18 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-97 victory over the Suns. Jokic was well on his way to yet another triple-double by halftime with 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and six assists. The reigning MVP added nine points, nine boards and three dimes in the third quarter, falling just one assist shy of notching his 12th triple-double of the season after sitting for all of the final period. Jokic posted game highs in rebounds (18) and assists (9) and has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 11 contests.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Leads with another double-double
Embiid provided 30 points (10-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 133-114 loss to the Thunder. Embiid led the 76ers in scoring, shots made and rebounds while posting his fourth straight double-double. Embiid has posted at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in 13 games this year.
CBS Sports
D'Angelo Russell trade rumors: Miami Heat have 'registered interest' as Timberwolves are in a tricky spot
NBA trade season is about to start heating up. The deadline is less than a month away (Feb. 9), and one name you can always count on hearing in the swell of speculation is D'Angelo Russell, who seemingly lives in a trade-rumor duplex next to Myles Turner. Here we go...
CBS Sports
No. 8 Gonzaga walks tightrope home to face Portland
Gonzaga is winning -- that part is nothing new. The unfamiliar part of this season for the Bulldogs has been the path to victory. The No. 8 Bulldogs (15-3 overall, 4-0 West Coast Conference) return home to Spokane, Wash. and host Portland (9-10, 1-3) on Saturday night after a harrowing three-game trip they swept by a combined eight points.
CBS Sports
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Not practicing Thursday
McKenzie (hamstring) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. McKenzie was listed as limited at Wednesday's practice, so what he's able to do Friday will be a key indicator regarding his availability for Sunday's playoff opener against the Dolphins. If McKenzie is limited or out this weekend, added snaps would be available for Khalil Shakir and Cole Beasley, while the Bills could also choose to add WR depth via the team's practice squad.
Comments / 0