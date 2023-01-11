ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Two Injured in Shooting Near Bitter Lake Neighborhood

By Officer Judinna Gulpan
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i4q8P_0kBBGnXS00

Seattle Police are investigating after a man was shot in his leg early this morning near Bitter Lake neighborhood.

Just after 04:00 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of North Northgate Way and found the victim, who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. Seattle Fire Department personnel responded to the scene to provide medical aid and later transported the man to Harborview Medical Center. Officers seized the man’s bullet-damaged vehicle as evidence.

Police learned the 33-year-old man had been shot near North 143rd Street and Aurora Avenue North and had driven to Northgate. Officers recovered spent shell casings and located damaged vehicles at the original shooting scene.

As officers were processing the scene, they received a report that a second victim had arrived at Harborview Medical Center. The female victim had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound injury to her chest.

Police were not able to locate any suspects in the incident.

SPD detectives from the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are investigating the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bPyJQ_0kBBGnXS00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Three Men Shot in Early Morning First Hill Shooting

Seattle Police responded to a report of someone shot in the 900 block of East Pike Street early Saturday morning near First Hill neighborhood. Just after midnight, officers arrived and located three males in their late 20’s with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their lower bodies. Police provided medical aid until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived and transported the male victims to Harborview Medical Center.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man hit in head with hammer in Downtown Seattle robbery

Police are investigating after a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit in the head with a hammer in a Downtown Seattle robbery. According to police, around 2:15 p.m., the suspect went up to the victim at Fourth Avenue and Pike Street, hit him in the head with the hammer, and stole his backpack.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Struck with Hammer in Downtown Robbery

A man was seriously wounded Friday afternoon after he was struck in the head with a hammer in a robbery in downtown Seattle. Police arrested the suspect near the scene of the incident. Around 2:15 p.m., the suspect approached the victim at 4th Avenue and Pike Street, struck him in...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

UPDATE: Lake Stevens PD fatally shot carjacking suspect

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 13, 2023—Lake Stevens Police Officer shot and killed an adult male today who entered the interior of an unmarked patrol vehicle after assaulting and carjacking a woman earlier. Witnesses on the scene told the Lynnwood Times the suspect followed a woman around Ross department store,...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KING 5

One dead after Lake Stevens police shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — What began as a carjacking in the Frontier Village shopping center in Lake Stevens ended in a deadly police shooting on Friday. The carjacking was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the shopping center, according to investigators. The suspect drove south on Highway 9 and police pursued.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Shot in the Hand in Robbery Near Atlantic Neighborhood

Seattle Police responded to a report of a man walking into Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound earlier this morning in the 300 block of 9th Avenue. When officers arrived just after midnight, they contacted a 19-year-old male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand. The male victim reported being driven to the hospital from where the shooting occurred in the 200 block of 20th Avenue South near Pratt Park.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

3 people injured in multiple shootings in south King County, suspect detained

RENTON, Wash. — Three people were injured in multiple shootings that occurred in south King County Thursday afternoon. The first shooting was reported at 1:26 p.m. in the area of 64 Rainier Avenue South in Renton. A man was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Renton police.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

2 injured in shooting in North Seattle

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating after two people were shot early Wednesday morning after a shooting in North Seattle. Officers responded to North Northgate Way and Meridian Avenue at about 4 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Injured in Ballard Stabbing

One man was wounded in a stabbing in Ballard late Tuesday. At 11:55 p.m., police received a report that a man had been stabbed near Northwest 48th Street and Leary Avenue Northwest. Officers found the victim, a 42-year-old man, and provided medical aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived. The...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Suspects Arrested for Burglary, Assault and Hate Crime Near Westwood Neighborhood

Seattle Police officers responded to a disturbance where subjects forced entry into a man’s home and assaulted him while saying racial slurs Friday evening near the Westwood neighborhood. At approximately 05:30 p.m., officers arrived in the 8400 block of Delridge Way Southwest and contacted all subjects involved in the...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Arrested After Threats with Paintball Gun

Seattle Police responded to a report of two males pointing a gun at a man after he approached them about narcotics usage near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Cherry Street Thursday afternoon in Downtown. At just after 03:30 p.m., officers contacted the 19-year-old male victim who works security at...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Family of Tacoma student killed near bus stop says he "loved everybody"

Tacoma, wash. - A memorial is now growing at a bus stop where a Tacoma teenager was shot and killed at around 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon. His aunt, Alyivia Siess, says 14-year-old Xaviar was a kind child who loved everyone. She says family members told her that he was on the way to buy candy or food at a nearby store when he was shot and killed off Portland Ave East.
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy