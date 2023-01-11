Two Injured in Shooting Near Bitter Lake Neighborhood

Seattle Police are investigating after a man was shot in his leg early this morning near Bitter Lake neighborhood.

Just after 04:00 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of North Northgate Way and found the victim, who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. Seattle Fire Department personnel responded to the scene to provide medical aid and later transported the man to Harborview Medical Center. Officers seized the man’s bullet-damaged vehicle as evidence.

Police learned the 33-year-old man had been shot near North 143rd Street and Aurora Avenue North and had driven to Northgate. Officers recovered spent shell casings and located damaged vehicles at the original shooting scene.

As officers were processing the scene, they received a report that a second victim had arrived at Harborview Medical Center. The female victim had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound injury to her chest.

Police were not able to locate any suspects in the incident.

SPD detectives from the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are investigating the incident.