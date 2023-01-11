Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Out Saturday
Gay will not play in Saturday's matchup with the 76ers due to lower back spasms, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Gay and the Jazz are playing the second night of a back-to-back set, so it looks like the Jazz are going to err on the side of caution with the veteran's back. His next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Timberwolves.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Joe Ingles: Won't play Thursday
Ingles is out for Thursday's game versus the Heat due to left knee injury management. Ingles is likely sitting out Thursday's back-to-back for rest. Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora and MarJon Beauchamp are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Ingles should be good to go for Saturday's rematch with the Heat.
CBS Sports
Jae Crowder says he's 'confused and hurt' by situation with Suns, teammates respect his decision
The Phoenix Suns could use Jae Crowder right about now. The Suns are currently dealing with injury issues to several key contributors, including Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Cam Johnson. As a result, they've lost eight of their last 10 games and slid below .500 on the season. Crowder, however, remains out of the picture in Phoenix.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds
Adams accumulated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 victory over San Antonio. Adams and Jaren Jackson combined for 30 rebounds, but Adams was the driving force on the glass for a Memphis team that had to grind out a tight win over a combative Spurs team. With a career-worst 33 percent mark from the free-throw line on 2.9 attempts per game, Adams has been toxic in that particular area, but he retains higher value in points formats or in category leagues in which managers are punting free-throw percentage. His 11.5 rebounds per game are the best mark of his career by a full rebound and a half.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Returns to basketball activies
Green (knee) started doing 5-on-5 work last week, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green has yet to make his season debut due to a torn ACL in his left knee he suffered last postseason. While there is no indication that the veteran guard will join Memphis' lineup soon, his return to basketball activities is a good sign that he'll be able to play before the end of the 2022-23 regular season.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Poor shooting sours return
Ayton totaled 11 points (5-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 121-116 loss to the Timberwolves. Ayton racked up a double-double in the loss but struggled mightily from the field, shooting just 5-of-18. The 11 rebounds were nice, but that's really where the positives end. He currently profiles as the 72nd-best player in standard fantasy formats but is outside the top 190 over the past two weeks. His inability to protect the rim, along with mediocre free-throw shooting, makes him a tough player to see blowing up at any point in the near future.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Added to injury report
Brogdon is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets due to personal reasons. Brogdon is at risk of missing his first game of the new year with personal issues. With Jaylen Brown (groin) sidelined for the contest, the Celtics could be left quite thin on the wing Saturday. If that were to be the case, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard would be in line to see expanded roles.
CBS Sports
LeBron James was fouled by Christian Wood on game-winning attempt Thursday, says Last Two Minute Report
The Los Angeles Lakers made it clear after their 119-115 double-overtime defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks Thursday that they did not agree with the way the game was officiated. At the end of regulation, Lakers wing Troy Brown Jr. was seemingly fouled on a game-winning 3-point attempt, but no whistle came.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Leads with another double-double
Embiid provided 30 points (10-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 133-114 loss to the Thunder. Embiid led the 76ers in scoring, shots made and rebounds while posting his fourth straight double-double. Embiid has posted at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in 13 games this year.
CBS Sports
D'Angelo Russell trade rumors: Miami Heat have 'registered interest' as Timberwolves are in a tricky spot
NBA trade season is about to start heating up. The deadline is less than a month away (Feb. 9), and one name you can always count on hearing in the swell of speculation is D'Angelo Russell, who seemingly lives in a trade-rumor duplex next to Myles Turner. Here we go...
CBS Sports
Draymond Green accepts he probably won't be with Warriors forever: 'Quite frankly, the writing's on the wall'
The possibility that this could be Draymond Green's last season with the Golden State Warriors has been well chronicled. Team owner Joe Lacob has consistently maintained that there is a limit to the bill he's willing to foot, and if the Warriors did decide to re-sign Green on a multi-year deal this summer, that bill, depending on a few other decisions, could fly well north of $400 million including taxes, which is a figure that Lacob told The Athletic last summer was "not even remotely possible."
