Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Bold WWE Royal Rumble Prediction #1: Sasha Banks and Naomi Return
And I know, she did return. To wrestling. In Japan. But this was just a door opening to her WWE return during the Women’s Royal Rumble. Hear me out. “Mercedes Moné” returns to the WWE. Sasha Banks and the WWE both know that Sasha will not be...
PWMania
Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Successful Surgery (Photos)
Stephanie McMahon had successful ankle surgery this week. This morning, McMahon, who resigned from her position as chairwoman and co-CEO of the WWE this week, announced on Twitter that she had surgery performed by Dr. Waldrop at the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Kevin Wilk of Champion Sports Medicine is overseeing her rehab.
PWMania
Another Big Name Expected At “Raw Is XXX” Anniversary Show Later This Month
The lineup for the 30th anniversary episode of WWE Monday Night Raw continues to grow. According to PWInsider.com, WWE Hall of Fame legend and NXT producer Shawn Michaels is reportedly booked for the milestone event celebrating 30 years of Monday Night Raw. As noted, Tatanka, Kane, X-Pac, Kurt Angle and...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite
KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (1/13/23); Title Match, Royal Rumble Build
WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin tonight, continuing the Road to Royal Rumble. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will defend his title against Braun Strowman on SmackDown. Kevin Owens will square off against Sami Zayn. In addition to the Superstars announced for matches,...
PWMania
New Happenings Confirmed for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
For Monday’s RAW, WWE has announced Bobby Lashley and The Judgment Day. On this week’s RAW, Lashley returned from his storyline suspension and attacked WWE United States Champion Austin Theory in front of a stunned Seth Rollins. Lashley’s return coincides with rumors of The Hurt Business reuniting on the red brand.
PWMania
What Contacts at Disney and Comcast Reportedly Said About Vince McMahon
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE President Nick Khan met with Disney CEO Bob Iger and ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro while in Los Angeles. According to rumors, Disney, ESPN, and Comcast are all potential buyers of WWE. Contacts at Disney and Comcast who were contacted by Fightful Select provided anonymous comments...
PWMania
Adam Cole Returns to AEW on Dynamite and Makes Big Announcement
Adam Cole made his return to AEW Dynamite on this week’s episode. This is his first appearance in several months following concussion issues. Cole stated that the events of the last few months have given him a newfound appreciation for life. Cole stated that he has had MRIs and seen numerous doctors, as well as dizzy spells and vomiting.
PWMania
CNBC: “WWE’s Smaller Rival AEW Interested in Merger, Sources Say”
As PWMania.com previously reported, Tony Khan’s family is said to be “in the pool of potential WWE buyers.”. In an update, CNBC.com has published an article with “WWE’s smaller rival AEW interested in merger, sources say” as the headline. They confirmed previous reports that the...
PWMania
Mood in WWE Was “Very Depressing” Following the Saudi Arabia Sale Rumours
Since there have been significant changes, it has been an emotional roller coaster week for WWE employees. First, it was made known that Vince McMahon is officially back in the WWE, serving on the Board of Directors alongside George Barrios and Michelle Wilson to assist in negotiating the new TV contracts for Raw and SmackDown and to consider a possible sale of the company.
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (1/11/2023)
Only two weeks into the new year and AEW are running very well with another great show this week. The best of seven came to an end in an incredible way and some great matches outside of the trios match too. A huge return to talk about as well. Hangman...
PWMania
Brody King Talks About 1-Year Anniversary In AEW, CM Punk Comments
Brody King has spent one year as a member of the All Elite Wrestling talent roster. On Thursday, The House of Black member took to social media to acknowledge the one-year anniversary of becoming “#AllElite.”. “I worked in the Forum parking lot for 8 months almost 15 years ago...
PWMania
The Young Bucks Reveal Why They Turned Down NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance
The Young Bucks revealed why they turned down an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 to SI.com before the January 11th, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite. Nick Jackson: “We were actually asked to wrestle and be in Kenny’s corner, but Matt and I had vacation plans that week. Maybe next year. Who knows?”
PWMania
Bully Ray Explains How Long His Return To IMPACT Was In The Works Ahead Of Hard To Kill
Bully Ray continues to make the media rounds ahead of tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view event at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. During a recent appearance on The Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz for an in-depth interview, the pro wrestling legend spoke about how long his IMPACT Wrestling return was in the works.
PWMania
Shad and Tony Khan of AEW Are Among a “Pool of Potential Buyers for WWE”
Barron’s, which is owned by Dow Jones & Company and is the sister paper to the Wall Street Journal, says that AEW’s Shad and Tony Khan are interested in buying WWE. The story states that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund seems more likely to buy Vince McMahon’s company, but a source close to the deal says that the Khan family “is in the pool of potential buyers for WWE.”
PWMania
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon ‘Had Opposed’ a WWE Sale, Update on Potential Buyers
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and former WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon are against the sale of WWE, or were at one point according to a new report. Axios recently published an article about the recent WWE shakeups, noting that Triple H and Stephanie were opposed to a sale.
PWMania
Backstage News on Concern Over Randy Orton’s WWE Future, Latest on the Status of RK-Bro
The last time Matt Riddle and Randy Orton teamed up, they lost the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown in May 2022. Since then, a lot has changed in the WWE. Early in 2021, they began working together and quickly developed...
PWMania
Top Stars Pulled From WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, Updated Line-Up
The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary show no longer features Ronda Rousey in the advertising. The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia updated their listing today, and Rousey and Matt Riddle were removed, which was somewhat expected given his WWE status. Rousey’s name was also removed from the WWE Events website.
PWMania
Producers from This Week’s AEW Dynamite Revealed (1/11/23)
Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles had the following producers and coaches, courtesy of Fightful Select. Click here for our Dynamite recap:. * Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page was produced by Senior Producer Dean Malenko. * Big Bill and Lee Moriarty vs. Jungle Boy...
PWMania
New Names Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up
Two more top Superstars have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is the third champion to declare his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble. During Friday night’s SmackDown opener, he retained his title over Braun Strowman. Rey Mysterio announced his...
Comments / 0