PWMania

Bold WWE Royal Rumble Prediction #1: Sasha Banks and Naomi Return

And I know, she did return. To wrestling. In Japan. But this was just a door opening to her WWE return during the Women’s Royal Rumble. Hear me out. “Mercedes Moné” returns to the WWE. Sasha Banks and the WWE both know that Sasha will not be...
PWMania

Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Successful Surgery (Photos)

Stephanie McMahon had successful ankle surgery this week. This morning, McMahon, who resigned from her position as chairwoman and co-CEO of the WWE this week, announced on Twitter that she had surgery performed by Dr. Waldrop at the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Kevin Wilk of Champion Sports Medicine is overseeing her rehab.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
PWMania

Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite

KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
PWMania

New Happenings Confirmed for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up

For Monday’s RAW, WWE has announced Bobby Lashley and The Judgment Day. On this week’s RAW, Lashley returned from his storyline suspension and attacked WWE United States Champion Austin Theory in front of a stunned Seth Rollins. Lashley’s return coincides with rumors of The Hurt Business reuniting on the red brand.
PWMania

What Contacts at Disney and Comcast Reportedly Said About Vince McMahon

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE President Nick Khan met with Disney CEO Bob Iger and ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro while in Los Angeles. According to rumors, Disney, ESPN, and Comcast are all potential buyers of WWE. Contacts at Disney and Comcast who were contacted by Fightful Select provided anonymous comments...
PWMania

Adam Cole Returns to AEW on Dynamite and Makes Big Announcement

Adam Cole made his return to AEW Dynamite on this week’s episode. This is his first appearance in several months following concussion issues. Cole stated that the events of the last few months have given him a newfound appreciation for life. Cole stated that he has had MRIs and seen numerous doctors, as well as dizzy spells and vomiting.
PWMania

CNBC: “WWE’s Smaller Rival AEW Interested in Merger, Sources Say”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Tony Khan’s family is said to be “in the pool of potential WWE buyers.”. In an update, CNBC.com has published an article with “WWE’s smaller rival AEW interested in merger, sources say” as the headline. They confirmed previous reports that the...
PWMania

Mood in WWE Was “Very Depressing” Following the Saudi Arabia Sale Rumours

Since there have been significant changes, it has been an emotional roller coaster week for WWE employees. First, it was made known that Vince McMahon is officially back in the WWE, serving on the Board of Directors alongside George Barrios and Michelle Wilson to assist in negotiating the new TV contracts for Raw and SmackDown and to consider a possible sale of the company.
PWMania

Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (1/11/2023)

Only two weeks into the new year and AEW are running very well with another great show this week. The best of seven came to an end in an incredible way and some great matches outside of the trios match too. A huge return to talk about as well. Hangman...
PWMania

Brody King Talks About 1-Year Anniversary In AEW, CM Punk Comments

Brody King has spent one year as a member of the All Elite Wrestling talent roster. On Thursday, The House of Black member took to social media to acknowledge the one-year anniversary of becoming “#AllElite.”. “I worked in the Forum parking lot for 8 months almost 15 years ago...
PWMania

The Young Bucks Reveal Why They Turned Down NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance

The Young Bucks revealed why they turned down an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 to SI.com before the January 11th, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite. Nick Jackson: “We were actually asked to wrestle and be in Kenny’s corner, but Matt and I had vacation plans that week. Maybe next year. Who knows?”
PWMania

Shad and Tony Khan of AEW Are Among a “Pool of Potential Buyers for WWE”

Barron’s, which is owned by Dow Jones & Company and is the sister paper to the Wall Street Journal, says that AEW’s Shad and Tony Khan are interested in buying WWE. The story states that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund seems more likely to buy Vince McMahon’s company, but a source close to the deal says that the Khan family “is in the pool of potential buyers for WWE.”
PWMania

Top Stars Pulled From WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, Updated Line-Up

The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary show no longer features Ronda Rousey in the advertising. The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia updated their listing today, and Rousey and Matt Riddle were removed, which was somewhat expected given his WWE status. Rousey’s name was also removed from the WWE Events website.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PWMania

Producers from This Week’s AEW Dynamite Revealed (1/11/23)

Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles had the following producers and coaches, courtesy of Fightful Select. Click here for our Dynamite recap:. * Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page was produced by Senior Producer Dean Malenko. * Big Bill and Lee Moriarty vs. Jungle Boy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PWMania

New Names Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up

Two more top Superstars have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is the third champion to declare his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble. During Friday night’s SmackDown opener, he retained his title over Braun Strowman. Rey Mysterio announced his...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

