tjrwrestling.net
Shane McMahon’s Staggering 2022 WWE Earnings
It was a case of there goes the money as the 2022 WWE earnings of Shane McMahon come to light – and remember he only competed in a single match that year. Shane McMahon was a part of the men’s Royal Rumble in 2022, spending a grand total of 5 minutes and 38 seconds in the ring before being eliminated by the match’s eventual winner Brock Lesnar.
stillrealtous.com
Popular AEW Stars Asked To Be Taken Off TV
All Elite Wrestling has a number of talented tag teams on the roster, one of which is FTR. In 2022, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler captured numerous championships, but now the team is contemplating their future. Dax Harwood addressed FTR’s status on the FTR with Dax Harwood podcast, and he...
ComicBook
WWE: Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Surgery
The behind the scenes climate of World Wrestling Entertainment has flipped upside down in less than a week. Following Vince McMahon's return to the WWE Board of Directors, daughter and WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigned from her corporate positions, leading to Nick Khan assuming all CEO responsibilities and Vince once again being elected to chairman of the board. Stephanie's exit represents the second time within the past calendar year that she has departed the WWE, as she took a brief leave of absence in Spring 2022. While Stephanie's next steps from a long-term perspective remain unknown, her immediate future will be focusing on her health.
stillrealtous.com
Potential WWE Buyer Wants Triple H In Charge Of Creative
WWE is currently up for sale and Vince McMahon is once again on the WWE Board of Directors. Vince returned to pursue a sale of the company ahead of WWE’s upcoming media rights negotiations and there are reportedly several parties who are interested in exploring the option of a potential purchase.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Report on the WWE Sale and Triple H & Stephanie McMahon, Potential Buyers
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and former WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon are reportedly against the sale of WWE, or at least they were at one point. Axios recently wrote a piece on the recent WWE shakeups and noted that Triple H and Stephanie opposed a sale. “Sources...
wrestlingnews365.com
Former IMPACT Star Confesses Her Attraction To WWE’s Roman Reigns
The WWE held its sixth season of Tough Enough in 2015. Several superstars appeared on the show, including John Cena, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. A few female contestants were attracted to the Tribal Chief, including former IMPACT Wrestling star Raquel (aka Gabriela Castrovinci) when he visited the Performance Center on the second episode.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
ringsidenews.com
MJF Called Out For Trying To Pick Up A Fan In Parking Lot After AEW Dynamite
MJF apparently has the entire world on its feet. His boosted arrogance and heated social exchanges are often the talk around the wrestling world. Recently, he was called out for trying to pick up a girl right after AEW Dynamite. MJF’s road to become AEW World Champion culminated at AEW...
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Has Blunt Advice For WWE Stars After Vince McMahon’s Return
AEW star Jim Ross has some very straightforward advice for WWE stars who may be feeling uneasy after Vince McMahon sensationally returned. After retiring in July 2022 from WWE, Vince McMahon began 2023 in shocking fashion as he strong-armed his way back onto WWE’s Board of Directors before being installed as the company’s Executive Chairman.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Debuts At IMPACT Hard To Kill
A former WWE star has debuted at tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view. On the January 5 edition of IMPACT on AXS TV, Bully Ray orchestrated a vicious attack on IMPACT authority figure Scott D’Amore. The following week, Gail Kim announced that IMPACT Wrestling was naming a Director...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite
KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Defeats Sami Zayn By DQ, Gets Beat Down By The Bloodline
Best Friends Turned Enemies. Tonight in the main event of SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn battled once again in a match that has happened many times, but still had fans excited to see it again. The match has been brewing for weeks and tonight, they went at it. Such a back and forth battle between both men and just like every other time, they put their all on the line. This time, Kevin Owens picked up the win by Disqualification after the Bloodline ran in and attacked Kevin. Sami looked absolutely shocked and confused as to why they’d attack when he seemingly had the match right in the palm of his hands. Sami reluctantly posed with the Bloodline after Solo Sikoa put Owens through the announcers table.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens collide, Gunther defends title
The pressure is on Sami Zayn. His once lighthearted relationship with Roman Reigns is now rife with tension. Zayn must dispatch estranged best friend Kevin Owens when SmackDown hits the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. There is friction between Reigns and Zayn despite...
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Will Be Present At All WWE Television With New Role
William Regal is well-respected in the pro wrestling industry, and his mind for the business is truly second to none. Regal was released by WWE last year and eventually made his way to AEW. However, it did not last long, as Regal left AEW and is now back in WWE. It seems Regal will be present on both RAW and Smackdown every week as part of his new role.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Teasing Return To The Company
With all of the WWE returns taking place over the last few months you never know who the company might bring back and it’s probably safe to say that there are a number of free agents who would love to be part of the WWE roster once again. Eva...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star To Make AEW Debut In Championship Match
One former WWE star was just announced to be making an upcoming appearance on AEW Dynamite. Find out who it is!. On tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage (January 13) a preview of upcoming matches set for AEW Dynamite included one very interesting name. As announced on AEW Rampage, Kushida...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (1/13/23); Title Match, Royal Rumble Build
WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin tonight, continuing the Road to Royal Rumble. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will defend his title against Braun Strowman on SmackDown. Kevin Owens will square off against Sami Zayn. In addition to the Superstars announced for matches,...
PWMania
New Happenings Confirmed for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
For Monday’s RAW, WWE has announced Bobby Lashley and The Judgment Day. On this week’s RAW, Lashley returned from his storyline suspension and attacked WWE United States Champion Austin Theory in front of a stunned Seth Rollins. Lashley’s return coincides with rumors of The Hurt Business reuniting on the red brand.
