Wolfforth's Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse is expanding into Lubbock, according to their announcement on Facebook:. Now that the ink is dry we have BIG NEWS!! We are opening a second location inside the new South Plains College building on 13th St (the old Lubbock City hall)! Yes it will be open to the public! The new location will be (hopefully) open by February 1st.
You may have seen bigger names, but for me, these nights were game-changers. Fat Dawgs had an odd dynamic back in the day. It was more of the rhythm and blues club while down the street The Rox catered to the punk and metal crowd. At some point, Fat Dawgs took over most of the bookings and threw a little bit of everything up against the wall. Though I probably visited the place a hundred times, there were three nights that really stuck out for me.
The stand-up comedy scene in Lubbock is much bigger than you probably realize. If you've never gone out for a night of local laughs, it's definitely time to change that. Not only do we have some truly hilarious local legends, but the comedy scene is also incredibly welcoming to newcomers that want to give it a shot.
Are you a breakfast lover on the hunt for the perfect morning meal in Lubbock, Texas? Look no further! Lubbock is home to some of the most delectable breakfast spots that will have your taste buds dancing with joy. So grab a fork and knife and let’s dig in to some of the best breakfast spots in Lubbock.
Valentine's Day is right around the corner and there are a lot of ways to enjoy it. No matter if its friends, lovers or a family night there are a lot of things in Lubbock you can do for this fun night. All you have to do is plan. Which...
Local restaurants have been struggling with current prices increasing due to inflation. The cost of food and labor are on the rise and local restaurants here have been doing everything they can to stay afloat. Kelsey Erickson-Streufert with the Texas restaurant association said restaurants are seeing high prices due to the pandemic.
Cheers to 2023. It is already looking food tastic for Lubbock. This is a list of the places we know are coming, where they are coming and when. You can also click on their name and find out more information about each spot. Here are all the spots set to...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Consumers aren’t alone when it comes to paying more for eggs, and local bakeries are being hit hard with increased egg prices. Cases of eggs normally cost around $17, and bakeries say they are paying $70 now. “There’s a lot of pain right now that...
With the many choices of restaurants to check out here in Amarillo, we tend to bounce from place to place. Sure, we all have our favorites that we like to frequent, but with so many here, we can be selective at times. One thing we don't have a tendency to...
I've had to swerve to miss quite a few things in the middle of the road here in Lubbock. Plywood, tree branches, mattresses, bricks, and bags of clothing all come immediately to mind. But does it get any more Lubbock than having to change lanes to miss... an entire hay...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When our area becomes threatened by dangerous weather, there are many ways the public can be warned including outdoor warning sirens. New sirens are being installed as the city grows, but there may be a few misconceptions concerning their purpose. As our metro area grows, new...
New Hope Academy junior Seth Byers saved a Lubbock Cooper ISD employee's home and family from a backyard fire, the two shared with everythinglubbock.com on Thursday.
Since I was a little girl, I've always enjoyed hanging out at Barnes & Noble. Then, it was a magical place of peace, in which I could be myself and explore an ocean of information. I especially loved books about faraway places- both in a geographic and temporal sense, like ancient Egypt or Rome.
When it comes to expanding your family and bringing home a new furry friend, there is no better time to start than now. If you are thinking about getting a dog but aren’t sure where to start, one of these sweet pups might be the one for you. The...
Lubbock has some really big legends and three of them are coming together for a night to remember. The stars are aligning for an evening of songs and stories. Texas Tech Alumni Josh Abbott, Pat Green, and William Clark Green are ready to come out put on a show and celebrate the future of Red Raider Nation.
Lubbock is trying to step out with different times of food and now we have a new place to do just that. Mirch Masala Groceries & Kitchen first opened up as an Indian grocery store. They are locally owned and are a one-stop shop for Indian grocery needs. Not only do they have a wide variety, but they can help you if you are wanting to learn more.
It’s been two years since Chad Luera, 30, was stabbed to death by Alexander Yoichi Duberek, 25. Duberek was sentenced to life in prison Thursday, and Luera’s sisters said it's the closest thing to closure they’ll ever get.
River Smith’s Chicken & Catfish, a Lubbock restaurant, has been selected to participate in Governor Greg Abbott’s Inauguration Taste of Texas Luncheon on January 17, according to a press release from the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA).
LUBBOCK, Texas — A study revealed the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech University (TTU) students. The study, by BrokeScholar, was based on data from Yelp and the U.S. News and World Report‘s highest-ranked public colleges and universities in the 2022-2023. According to the study, Five Guys...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man has died after a shooting that happened in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue on Wednesday evening. LPD received a shots fired call at 6:24 p.m. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not detained anyone at this time, but the...
