Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse To Add Lubbock Location Inside SPC Downtown

Wolfforth's Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse is expanding into Lubbock, according to their announcement on Facebook:. Now that the ink is dry we have BIG NEWS!! We are opening a second location inside the new South Plains College building on 13th St (the old Lubbock City hall)! Yes it will be open to the public! The new location will be (hopefully) open by February 1st.
Remembering Lubbock’s Legendary Fat Dawgs

You may have seen bigger names, but for me, these nights were game-changers. Fat Dawgs had an odd dynamic back in the day. It was more of the rhythm and blues club while down the street The Rox catered to the punk and metal crowd. At some point, Fat Dawgs took over most of the bookings and threw a little bit of everything up against the wall. Though I probably visited the place a hundred times, there were three nights that really stuck out for me.
A Few Great Places To Check Out Stand-Up Comedy In Lubbock

The stand-up comedy scene in Lubbock is much bigger than you probably realize. If you've never gone out for a night of local laughs, it's definitely time to change that. Not only do we have some truly hilarious local legends, but the comedy scene is also incredibly welcoming to newcomers that want to give it a shot.
gotodestinations.com

Wakey Wakey: A Guide to Lubbock’s Best Breakfast Spots – 2023

Are you a breakfast lover on the hunt for the perfect morning meal in Lubbock, Texas? Look no further! Lubbock is home to some of the most delectable breakfast spots that will have your taste buds dancing with joy. So grab a fork and knife and let’s dig in to some of the best breakfast spots in Lubbock.
KFDA

Good News: New warning sirens installed as city grows

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When our area becomes threatened by dangerous weather, there are many ways the public can be warned including outdoor warning sirens. New sirens are being installed as the city grows, but there may be a few misconceptions concerning their purpose. As our metro area grows, new...
A Fundraiser With Lubbock Legends Is Coming Soon

Lubbock has some really big legends and three of them are coming together for a night to remember. The stars are aligning for an evening of songs and stories. Texas Tech Alumni Josh Abbott, Pat Green, and William Clark Green are ready to come out put on a show and celebrate the future of Red Raider Nation.
FMX 94.5

New Authentic Indian Food Restaurant Opened in Lubbock

Lubbock is trying to step out with different times of food and now we have a new place to do just that. Mirch Masala Groceries & Kitchen first opened up as an Indian grocery store. They are locally owned and are a one-stop shop for Indian grocery needs. Not only do they have a wide variety, but they can help you if you are wanting to learn more.
everythinglubbock.com

This is the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech students

LUBBOCK, Texas — A study revealed the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech University (TTU) students. The study, by BrokeScholar, was based on data from Yelp and the U.S. News and World Report‘s highest-ranked public colleges and universities in the 2022-2023. According to the study, Five Guys...
fox34.com

1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man has died after a shooting that happened in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue on Wednesday evening. LPD received a shots fired call at 6:24 p.m. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not detained anyone at this time, but the...
