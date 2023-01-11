ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lasalle, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsiu.org

Illinois Attorney General reminds parents of infant sleeper recall

Illinois' Attorney General is warning parents to be aware of dangers of two rocking sleeper devices that have been linked to infant deaths. The Consumer Product Safety Commission first issued recalls on the Fisher-Price and Kids II Rocking Sleepers back in 2019 - but 12 babies have died in the sleepers since then.
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

Terri Bryant named to the Illinois Senate leadership team

As the 103rd General Assembly begins its work in Springfield, State Senator Terri Bryant of Murphysboro has been named the Assistant Republican Leader for the Illinois Senate Republican Caucus. She says one of her jobs will be to try to half what she calls "super liberal" legislation. "As my mentor...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy