Illinois Attorney General reminds parents of infant sleeper recall
Illinois' Attorney General is warning parents to be aware of dangers of two rocking sleeper devices that have been linked to infant deaths. The Consumer Product Safety Commission first issued recalls on the Fisher-Price and Kids II Rocking Sleepers back in 2019 - but 12 babies have died in the sleepers since then.
Terri Bryant named to the Illinois Senate leadership team
As the 103rd General Assembly begins its work in Springfield, State Senator Terri Bryant of Murphysboro has been named the Assistant Republican Leader for the Illinois Senate Republican Caucus. She says one of her jobs will be to try to half what she calls "super liberal" legislation. "As my mentor...
Local lawmakers get ready for a new legislative session
The Illinois House of Representatives held its inauguration ceremony Wednesday afternoon on the University of Illinois Springfield campus to officially kick off the 103rd session of the Illinois General Assembly. WSIU's Brad Palmer reports.
