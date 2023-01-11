Read full article on original website
BBC
Lithuanian gas pipeline hit by large explosion
A large blast has hit a gas pipeline in the Pasvalys region of northern Lithuania, near the Latvian border. Images broadcast by local media showed flames illuminating the night sky, but officials say there have been no injuries caused by the explosion. Latvia's Defence Minster Inara Murniece wrote on Twitter...
BBC
Climate change: UAE names oil chief to lead COP28 talks
The head of one of the world's biggest oil companies has been named to lead the COP28 global climate talks in Dubai, later this year. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber is currently the chief executive officer of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. He is also the minister for industry and...
BBC
COP28: Why has an oil boss been chosen to head climate summit?
The United Arab Emirates has named the head of the state oil company, Sultan Al Jaber, as the president of this year's UN climate conference, COP28. But how can one man dedicate himself both to selling fossil fuels and tackling the climate crisis?. The UAE is one of the 10...
UAE appoints oil company boss as president of the COP28 climate conference, alarming climate groups
The United Arab Emirates has appointed the head of one of the world's largest oil producers to preside over the UN COP28 summit, in a move activists warned could thwart key negotiations between world leaders at this year's global climate conference.
UK risks being listed as a ‘human rights abuser’, NGO warns
Human Rights Watch warns UK has ‘very short window’ to reverse legislation, including restrictions on the right to protest
ABC News
Migrant entry numbers into Europe hit six-year high
BRUSSELS -- The number of attempts by migrants to enter the European Union without authorization reached around 330,000 last year, the highest number since 2016, the EU’s border and coast guard agency said Friday. Almost half of the 2022 attempts were made over land through the Western Balkans region,...
US News and World Report
British-EU Talks Remain Challenging, Complex - Irish Foreign Minister
BELFAST (Reuters) -Very challenging and complex issues remain to be resolved in talks between British and European Union negotiators on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland despite recent progress, Irish Foreign Minister Michéal Martin said on Thursday. Britain on Monday agreed to a way forward on sharing with Brussels...
BBC
Rishi Sunak facing major Tory rebellion over internet safety law
Rishi Sunak is facing a major backbench rebellion over the government's plans to prevent harmful material on the internet. Thirty-six Tory MPs are backing a plan to make social media bosses face prison if they fail to protect children from damaging content online. Their amendment to the Online Safety Bill...
South Africa's ANC alludes to greater central bank jobs focus
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) alluded to a greater focus on job creation by the country's central bank in resolutions from its recent national conference, but stopped short of calling for its mandate to be changed.
England to ban some single-use plastic items from October
LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - England will ban a range of single-use plastic items such as cutlery, plates and bowls from October in an effort to limit soaring plastic pollution, Britain's environment department said on Saturday.
