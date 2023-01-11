Read full article on original website
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Out Saturday
Gay will not play in Saturday's matchup with the 76ers due to lower back spasms, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Gay and the Jazz are playing the second night of a back-to-back set, so it looks like the Jazz are going to err on the side of caution with the veteran's back. His next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Timberwolves.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds
Adams accumulated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 victory over San Antonio. Adams and Jaren Jackson combined for 30 rebounds, but Adams was the driving force on the glass for a Memphis team that had to grind out a tight win over a combative Spurs team. With a career-worst 33 percent mark from the free-throw line on 2.9 attempts per game, Adams has been toxic in that particular area, but he retains higher value in points formats or in category leagues in which managers are punting free-throw percentage. His 11.5 rebounds per game are the best mark of his career by a full rebound and a half.
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Returns to basketball activies
Green (knee) started doing 5-on-5 work last week, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green has yet to make his season debut due to a torn ACL in his left knee he suffered last postseason. While there is no indication that the veteran guard will join Memphis' lineup soon, his return to basketball activities is a good sign that he'll be able to play before the end of the 2022-23 regular season.
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Added to injury report
Brogdon is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets due to personal reasons. Brogdon is at risk of missing his first game of the new year with personal issues. With Jaylen Brown (groin) sidelined for the contest, the Celtics could be left quite thin on the wing Saturday. If that were to be the case, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard would be in line to see expanded roles.
LeBron James was fouled by Christian Wood on game-winning attempt Thursday, says Last Two Minute Report
The Los Angeles Lakers made it clear after their 119-115 double-overtime defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks Thursday that they did not agree with the way the game was officiated. At the end of regulation, Lakers wing Troy Brown Jr. was seemingly fouled on a game-winning 3-point attempt, but no whistle came.
It's Miller Time: Brandon Miller Continues to Prove He's One of the Best Players in College Basketball
In the Crimson Tide's 106-66 win over the Tigers, Miller contributed 31 points and nine rebounds — leading the team once again in both categories.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to return
Murray exited Wednesday's contest against the Suns with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return. Murray managed to score 16 points and dish out six assists across 25 minutes before leaving the hardwood. With the Nuggets up by a wide margin, Murray shouldn't be needed for the rest of the contest even if he is healthy enough to return. Bones Hyland will likely pick up a couple more minutes Wednesday if Murray stays sidelined.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Poor shooting sours return
Ayton totaled 11 points (5-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 121-116 loss to the Timberwolves. Ayton racked up a double-double in the loss but struggled mightily from the field, shooting just 5-of-18. The 11 rebounds were nice, but that's really where the positives end. He currently profiles as the 72nd-best player in standard fantasy formats but is outside the top 190 over the past two weeks. His inability to protect the rim, along with mediocre free-throw shooting, makes him a tough player to see blowing up at any point in the near future.
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Supplies two assists
Zuccarello posted two assists and two shots in the Wild's 3-1 victory over the Islanders on Thursday. Zuccarello picked up assists on Sam Steel's game-winning goal, as well as Kirill Kaprizov's empty-net goal. This performance gives Zuccarello multiple points for the first time in five games and extends his point streak to two games. On the season, the Norwegian forward has 17 goals and 43 points in 39 games.
76ers' Joel Embiid: Leads with another double-double
Embiid provided 30 points (10-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 133-114 loss to the Thunder. Embiid led the 76ers in scoring, shots made and rebounds while posting his fourth straight double-double. Embiid has posted at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in 13 games this year.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominates glass with 18 boards
Jokic produced 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 FT), 18 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-97 victory over the Suns. Jokic was well on his way to yet another triple-double by halftime with 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and six assists. The reigning MVP added nine points, nine boards and three dimes in the third quarter, falling just one assist shy of notching his 12th triple-double of the season after sitting for all of the final period. Jokic posted game highs in rebounds (18) and assists (9) and has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 11 contests.
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Doubtful Sunday
Kreider (upper body) is doubtful for Sunday's tilt versus Montreal, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports. Kreider skated on his own Saturday but wasn't available for practice. The winger sat out his first game of the season Thursday with the injury. Kreider has 19 goals and 30 points in 42 games this season.
Draymond Green accepts he probably won't be with Warriors forever: 'Quite frankly, the writing's on the wall'
The possibility that this could be Draymond Green's last season with the Golden State Warriors has been well chronicled. Team owner Joe Lacob has consistently maintained that there is a limit to the bill he's willing to foot, and if the Warriors did decide to re-sign Green on a multi-year deal this summer, that bill, depending on a few other decisions, could fly well north of $400 million including taxes, which is a figure that Lacob told The Athletic last summer was "not even remotely possible."
