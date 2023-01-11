ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Mississippi has some amazing people and places — listen to this video for proof.

By Ben Hillyer
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X7sUd_0kBBFvOF00

A Vicksburg resident walked into one of Mississippi’s most beautiful treasures and transformed the space with his amazing voice.

Photographer Marty Kitrell sang “How Great Thou Art” inside the Illinois Memorial on the grounds of the Vicksburg Military Park and recorded the concert for social media.

Kittrell posts daily photos as part of his ministry on his Facebook page and accompanies many of them with inspirational words of devotion.

In Wednesday’s post, he included the following words:

“Many people think their hidden sins are not known by anyone but them. However, like the silhouette of a tree when the sun goes down, every branch is exposed. God knows your heart. Not only the bad stuff, but the good!

Use your prayer time to talk to Him about those “hidden” sins and ask for His forgiveness. He will if you sincerely confess it.

Then focus your prayer on the good things! Reflect on how you honored God with your words, deeds and actions today! Your Father will be so proud to relive those moments with you!

God is a not a mean God. But He wants us to be disciplined and walk the path He has set before us. Let him know when you have strayed and get that burden off your heart. Then enjoy that wonderful peaceful embrace that only God can give. — Marty Kittrell

This was after the sun set in the fields near Dump Lake in rural Yazoo County along Hwy. 3 last Sunday. To God be the glory!

Please follow this page with one easy click! Then share this post to help assist in this ministry to bring encouragement from Jesus Christ to the world! Thank you! I appreciate those who do.”

Comments / 1

Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man says life has purpose, joy 20 years after wreck left him confined to wheelchair

In 1994, Dwight Owens was a sixth grader in Hot Coffee, Miss., when his world turned upside down. His father was shot and killed. From that point, Owens said he remembered what his father told him about working hard and being the best he could be. He graduated from the top of his class at Collins High School. He then graduated at the top of his class at the University of Southern Mississippi. His first job as a teacher was at Laurel High School.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Company chosen to build Vicksburg’s new animal shelter

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen is one step closer to building a new animal shelter for the city. The Vicksburg Post reported a bid was awarded to Fordice Construction Co. of Vicksburg. The company had the lowest bid at $1,263,700. It includes $10,800 to install light in the shelter’s […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Doctor: Health care access ‘scary’ in parts of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi doesn’t have the medical workforce to address a wide range of poor health outcomes, from high rates of maternal and infant mortality to severe cases of diabetes that require the amputation of limbs, the state’s top health officer said. Dr. Daniel Edney, who leads the Mississippi State Department of Health, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Mississippi Coliseum has gone to the dogs

JACKSON, Miss. — This weekend, dogs are taking over the Mississippi Trade Mart and Coliseum for the annualMagnolia Classic AKC Dog Show. More than 1,000 dogs and their handlers are in Jackson for the show. "It's awesome to even be able to walk in that ring in best of...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Try to spot green comet

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – If we brave the early morning chill right now, in a dark, clear sky, we may be able to see something not seen on earth in 50,000 years. Every now and again a comet comes along worth the time to try to see. C/2022 E3 (ZTF) may be that comet. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Teacher leaves the classroom to advocate for educators

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Each year, Mississippi’s education system struggles with shortages as teachers give up their jobs. One educator left the classroom over what she said were mounting duties and responsibilities. She instead chose to fight to improve conditions for those still on the front lines in education.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

$2.5 million grant awarded to help promote public understanding of religion in Mississippi

A new $2.5 million grant has been awarded to for the promotion, and interpretation of the role of religion in Mississippi history and culture. The Lilly Endowment Inc. has awarded the money to the Foundation for Mississippi History to help the Mississippi Department of Archives and History support and promote programs, activities, and projects focused on religion in Mississippi history and culture.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Sites & Bites: ‘Best sandwiches in Mississippi’ — here are my faves

Forgetting one of my “favorites” from the Top Restaurant Meals and Supermarket Products of 2022” list — the Burger-Burger at the Biloxi restaurant by the same name — triggered a train of thought that ultimately led to a list of some of the best sandwiches in Mississippi. In case it appears I’m being forgetful again — after all, isn’t something called “Burger-Burger” actually a, well, burger? The answer is…”not really” and here’s why.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi

The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
ROBINSONVILLE, MS
WLBT

State lawmaker says Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday should be celebrated without holiday for Robert E. Lee

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi lawmaker has drafted a bill to remove the celebration of Robert E. Lee on the same day the state honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Representative Kabir Karriem of Columbus says Dr. King and his work for civil rights and equality deserve to be celebrated without the history of the Confederate General. He says Mississippi should solely recognize Dr. King’s birthday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
114K+
Followers
8K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy