WRDW-TV
What Augusta ex-mayor says about latest news reports
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Mayor Hardie Davis is responding to news that Georgia Tech dropped him as a professor and that he tried to give himself access to his city email account after he left office. Citing ethics concerns and ongoing investigations, Georgia Tech has suspended a professorship for...
Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy celebrated at Georgia Capitol as leaders say the dream not yet fulfilled
A who’s who of Georgia leaders paid tribute to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in downtown Atlanta Friday, not far from the boyhood home of the civil rights icon. State officials and members of King’s family attended Georgia’s 39th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration of Service held at the state Capitol. State […] The post Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy celebrated at Georgia Capitol as leaders say the dream not yet fulfilled appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Military.com
Brawls, Disorder Mar National Guard Boot Camp for Teens
A massive brawl broke out on a parade ground at Fort Gordon in Augusta one afternoon last fall, when about 70 teenage recruits of the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy slugged it out. Some used homemade weapons, including metal shanks, crudely sharpened toothbrushes and tube socks filled with metal padlocks.
‘Eggs and Issues’: Mayor, Commissioners attend GA Chamber of Commerce breakfast in Atlanta
Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson and Augusta Richmond County Commissioners attended the Georgia Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Eggs and Issues Breakfast at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta this morning, according to a spokesperson for Mayor Johnson.
WRDW-TV
Former mayor’s ethics woes get him dropped as a professor at Ga. Tech
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Citing ethics concerns and ongoing investigations, Georgia Tech has suspended a professorship for former Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis. The decision was communicated to Davis in an email from School of Public Policy Chair Cassidy Sugimoto informing Davis of the suspension. The email states that if he’s...
wfxg.com
Local leaders share update on Bon Air Apartments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 was first to report last year on the conditions at Summerville's Bon Air Apartments. This week, FOX54 spoke with some of the politicians who told us then they were demanding improvement. After Bon Air Apartments failed a HUD inspection, Congressman Rick Allen and Commissioner Catherine...
New powers proposed for Augusta city administrator
As Augusta commissioners begin searching for a permanent city administrator, some suggest that the powers of the position should be increased and are suggesting a work session to talk about it.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia woman turns 114 years young
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
WRDW-TV
Leaders work to determine future of ambulance service in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been almost a year of contract negotiations and two weeks since the agreement between Gold Cross and Augusta expired. City leaders are working to finalize a contract with Gold Cross to determine the future of the company’s services in the area. Augusta Commission...
WRDW-TV
Augusta lock and dam closed after strong storms in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire Department has announced that the Savannah River lock and dam is closed Friday morning due to hazardous river conditions. The agency also said the south ramp is closed. This comes after strong storms hit the CSRA Thursday.
WRDW-TV
Tornado confirmed as source of damage in McDuffie County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that a tornado is to blame for storm damage that happened Thursday in McDuffie County. A day after severe storm systems swept through the CSRA and much of the rest of Georgia, crews from the federal agency were on the ground in McDuffie and Warren counties examining the damage.
WRDW-TV
Construction plans move forward for Junior Achievement center
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McKnight Construction Co. based in Augusta has been selected as the construction manager for Junior Achievement’s planned Discovery Center of the CSRA. In partnership with the Columbia County School District and the Richmond County School System, Junior Achievement plans to open the center in fall...
MARTA deputy GM says he was fired without cause
MARTA’s former deputy general manager says he was fired without cause and given no specific reason....
WRDW-TV
Georgia restoring 30 cent gas tax, but there’s a silver lining
This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. More details are coming out after the FBI raided a branch of the House of Prayer church in Augusta last summer. Passengers make quick changes after flights delayed, canceled. Updated: 5 hours ago. Augusta Regional Airport suffered...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia secures $2.5B South Korean solar manufacturing plant
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A South Korean solar battery plant is investing $2.5 billion to expand its Dalton plant and build a new facility in northwest Georgia, which White House officials said is the nation’s single largest investment in solar manufacturing. Hanwha Qcells’ investment will also bring...
One Georgia City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
wfxg.com
AU Health seeks local vendors, subcontractors for new Columbia County hospital
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta University Health is asking for local subcontractors and vendors to help build its new hospital in Columbia County. The hospital says it will host an outreach event on January 25 at the Columbia County Exhibition Center from 4-6 p.m. AU's new hospital in Columbia...
Gas prices shoot up across Georgia as nearly-long tax suspension ends
ATLANTA — Gas prices are going up all across Georgia after the state’s long gas tax holiday came to an end Wednesday. Governor Brian Kemp first suspended the state’s gas tax last March, saving Georgians roughly 30 cents per gallon. “Well, it’s crazy. I don’t have to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
INTERVIEW: HBCU Battle of The Bands Tour in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Battle of the Bands MLK Weekend Edition includes six marching bands from various historically black colleges and universities including Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Jackson State University, Miles College, Southern University and Talladega College. HBCU Culture Battle of the Bands attracts sought-after...
WRDW-TV
What to do before and after filing an insurance claim following storm damage
Austell, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many homeowners such as Carol May who sustained storm damage on Thursday are now waiting for insurance companies to get them back on their feet. The Georgia Office of Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner said there are some things you need to know before and after filing a claim.
