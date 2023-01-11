ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navasota, TX

fox44news.com

Body found on top of train in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A body has been found on top of a train, according to the Bryan Police Department. Officers responded to the 3500 block of Finfeather Road on Friday after receiving reports of a person on top of a train. Railway traffic was stopped. Officers found...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating after a person was found dead on top of a train Friday night. Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped. Police say they do not believe the death happened in Bryan, but the cause of death is unknown.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Arrests made in Bryan homicide

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in a November 30 homicide in Bryan. The Bryan Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Armando Martin Mejia, of Bryan, and 23-year-old Preston Jamal Thurmon, of Bryan, for their connection with the murder on November 30. According to the...
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

One hospitalized in College Station shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Thursday night shooting in College Station. College Station Police officers were on scene in the 600 block of University Oaks Drive, at The Pearl Apartments. A victim was found and transported to the hospital. Police...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KHOU

Sheriff: Woman found decapitated in Waller County home

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded, rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. She has been identified as Anggy Diaz, 21. Her husband, Jared James Dicus, has been charged with her death, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WOMAN FOUND DECAPITATED INSIDE WALLER CO. HOME; HUSBAND IN CUSTODY

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 21-year-old woman’s body was found decapitated inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded after 4:30 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard, west of Magnolia. Inside, they discovered the woman’s body.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Q92

21 Year Old Texas Woman Found with Her Head Violently Cut Off

Sheriff's Office in Waller County received a disturbing call for an incredibly gruesome crime in their small rural town. Waller County is located near Houston in a rural part of southeast Texas. This relatively small rural town did not expect to wake up and learn about an extraordinarily violent crime committed in their community.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
coveringkaty.com

Murder Charges filed after high-speed chase that ended in Katy area

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Murder, evading arrest, and five counts of aggravated assault have been filed against a man who led deputy constables on a high-speed chase that ended in the Katy area on New Year's Eve. According to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, the chase...
KATY, TX
East Texas News

Former detective charged with theft

A former detective with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County District Attorney's Office has been charged with theft. On Wednesday, the Onalaska Police Department was dispatched to the Dollar General Market in reference to a theft. Once arriving, the complainant stated a male subject left the store and did not pay for merchandise. Upon watching security footage, law enforcement immediately identified the male subject as Christopher Lima.
ONALASKA, TX

