BELLVILLE WOMAN CHARGED WITH INTOXICATION MANSLAUGHTER AFTER FATAL COLLISION IN JULY
A Bellville woman now faces charges after a fatal crash in July. Austin County Jail records show 49-year-old Jill Dollar McGinty was recently charged with Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle. She had been in the Austin County Jail for an unrelated offense when she received the new charge, after information from toxicology reports was released.
fox44news.com
Body found on top of train in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A body has been found on top of a train, according to the Bryan Police Department. Officers responded to the 3500 block of Finfeather Road on Friday after receiving reports of a person on top of a train. Railway traffic was stopped. Officers found...
KBTX.com
BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating after a person was found dead on top of a train Friday night. Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped. Police say they do not believe the death happened in Bryan, but the cause of death is unknown.
KWTX
Houston woman killed in fiery head-on collision while attempting to pass vehicle on Central Texas road
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Houston woman driving a 2017 Volvo SUV was killed after colliding head-on with a Ford F-350 pickup on FM 485. DPS troopers said the woman was travelling westbound on FM 485 about 5 miles west of Hearne,...
KLTV
Lufkin man gets life sentence in death of man found on Houston County road
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A Houston County judge has handed down a life sentence to a Lufkin man convicted of murder. A jury found Tyron Dwuan Mark, 52, guilty of murder in November. Mark elected the judge to determine his punishment. Mark is accused in the February 2019 death of...
‘Gruesome scene at best’: Texas man accused of decapitating wife
MAGNOLIA, Texas — A Texas man is accused of murdering his wife, leaving her decapitated in a small home in a rural area, authorities said Wednesday. Jared James Dicus, 21, of Magnolia, was charged with murder in the death of Anggy Diaz, 21, of Magnolia, the Waller County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
75-year-old man killed by drunk driver while crossing the street after theatre rehearsal in Conroe
A 75-year-old man won't get to perform in his next theatre show after being hit and killed by a drunk driver while crossing the street after a rehearsal. His last performance was said to be last Spring.
fox44news.com
Arrests made in Bryan homicide
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in a November 30 homicide in Bryan. The Bryan Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Armando Martin Mejia, of Bryan, and 23-year-old Preston Jamal Thurmon, of Bryan, for their connection with the murder on November 30. According to the...
fox44news.com
One hospitalized in College Station shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Thursday night shooting in College Station. College Station Police officers were on scene in the 600 block of University Oaks Drive, at The Pearl Apartments. A victim was found and transported to the hospital. Police...
CBS Austin
Man wanted in Hays County for stealing check from mail, depositing it in Sugar Land
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say fraudulently deposited a check that was stolen from someone's mail in San Marcos. The man allegedly deposited the forged check at a Navy Federal Credit Union in Sugar Land on Nov. 3.
KWTX
Police release new mugshot of man who shot officers in Brazos County
BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers in a 12-hour period on Dec. 30, 2022, is now out of the hospital after being treated for a gunshot wound to the face prior to his arrest in the Benchley area. Joshua Ryan Herrin, 44,...
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
13 dogs abandoned by owners reportedly rescued by Houston Humane Society in San Jacinto County
The Houston Humane Society said some of the dogs were underweight, suffering from injuries, and pregnant. These are the adorable dogs that will be placed for adoption.
kwhi.com
KTSA
coveringkaty.com
Murder Charges filed after high-speed chase that ended in Katy area
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Murder, evading arrest, and five counts of aggravated assault have been filed against a man who led deputy constables on a high-speed chase that ended in the Katy area on New Year's Eve. According to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, the chase...
East Texas News
Former detective charged with theft
A former detective with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County District Attorney's Office has been charged with theft. On Wednesday, the Onalaska Police Department was dispatched to the Dollar General Market in reference to a theft. Once arriving, the complainant stated a male subject left the store and did not pay for merchandise. Upon watching security footage, law enforcement immediately identified the male subject as Christopher Lima.
fox26houston.com
