The safer you feel, the less safely you might behave. But research suggests ways to counteract this tendency

PsyPost
Psychology researchers find that a simple “talking to strangers” intervention is surprisingly effective
Human beings are social creatures, but many people fear social interactions with strangers due to worries about rejection. A study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology explores an intervention that may make people more comfortable talking to strangers. Social interaction is very important and has many well-documented benefits,...
Effects of unhealthy relationships on children
"NCBI" documented that domestic violence and unhealthy relationships can have a profound impact on the lives of children." It is important for parents to understand how staying in an unhealthy relationship can negatively affect their children’s physical, emotional, and psychological health.
MedicalXpress
Increased coffee consumption may reduce severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in those with type 2 diabetes
A new study by the University of Coimbra, published in Nutrients, has revealed that caffeine, polyphenols, and other natural products found in coffee may help reduce the severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) among overweight people with type 2 diabetes (T2D). NAFLD is a collective term for liver disorders...
MindBodyGreen
Socially Isolated Older Adults Are 30% More Likely To Develop Dementia
With the aging population growing exponentially, gaining a deeper understanding of longevity is more important now than ever. Caring for ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities means learning about not just what it means to age, but what it takes to age well. And in a new study published...
Climate anxiety impacting more young people; Expert offers suggestions on how to handle it
NEW YORK - As our climate changes and extreme weather events increase, climate anxiety becomes more prevalent - especially among our youngest generation.CBS2's Vanessa Murdock spoke with an expert about climate anxiety and a young woman who managed hers by taking action."It's this feeling that just wells up," said Sofia Assag. "Anxiety is something that takes over your body." Assab shares climate anxiety started to affect her during her senior year of high school, when she enrolled in a class called "Global futures/Global warming." The class examined what life would be like in 2050, and led her to ask big questions. "What...
Scrubs Magazine
Love the Night Shift? You Might Have Sociopathic Tendencies.
Most nurses have to work through the night at some point during their careers. But there are always a few nurses who volunteer for the night shift for one reason or another. They may have responsibilities during the day such as raising kids or going to school, but others simply love the thrill of working past regular hours.
MedicalXpress
When battling multiple infections, infants and toddlers at higher risk of severe outcomes, study suggests
With COVID, flu and RSV creating what many are calling a tripledemic, new research is shedding light on the effect the different COVID-19 variants have had on the youngest of patients throughout the pandemic and the role co-infections have played on pediatric outcomes. Results of the 18-month study, published in...
MedicalXpress
Paying people to take COVID vaccine worked well, study finds
A study finds that paying people to take a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine didn't lower the likelihood of seeking the second or third dose or of other positive health behaviors and didn't erode morals, sense of civic duty, or feelings of self-determination. The study, led by Swiss and...
To better address the needs of older populations, researchers and media should stop fussing over aging
The world seems to be obsessed with aging. The media is plagued with articles about the costs of growing older, the cure to aging and secrets to aging successfully. Alongside these concerns, we strive to age gracefully or become “cognitive super-agers” — people whose brains function like those of a much younger person. Not everyone fears aging. There are also those who embrace it, and suggest that, instead of viewing aging as something to overcome, we should view it as “second adulthood” — an opportunity in life after retirement, to complete, consolidate and share experiences of lives that were meaningfully...
MedicalXpress
Placebo can reduce feelings of guilt, even when administered openly
Guilt is an uncomfortable feeling and can be burdensome. Researchers at the University of Basel have shown that placebos can help reduce feelings of guilt, even when the placebo is administered openly. People don't always behave impeccably in relationships with others. When we notice that this has inadvertently caused harm,...
Weight discrimination may shorten your life — here are 5 ways to confront the stigma and stop the stress from affecting your health
Weight stigma, or discrimination against fat people, still occurs today in restaurants, housing, and even employment.
MedicalXpress
How politics seep into daily life, negatively affecting mental health
The stress of following daily political news can negatively affect people's mental health and well-being, but disengaging has ramifications, too, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. There are strategies that can help people manage those negative emotions—such as distracting oneself from political news—but those same strategies also...
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop criteria to diagnose common cause of sudden vision loss
A universal criteria for diagnosing the blinding eye condition optic neuritis has been developed by a UCL-led team of researchers. Optic neuritis is inflammation in the optic nerve and is a common cause of sudden and acute vision loss, affecting around 6 in 100,000 people. It may occur at any age with vision loss typically occurring over several hours or a few days, from onset Sometimes optic neuritis is caused by multiple sclerosis (MS), but it can also be triggered by many other conditions.
MedicalXpress
How much weight loss per month is safe?
So, after a month of holiday eating, your pants are too tight and you're desperate to lose the extra weight as quickly as possible, but how much can you lose in a month?. Experts say there is no speedy way to shed pounds. How long does it take to lose...
MedicalXpress
Stop hating on pasta. It actually has a healthy ratio of carbs, protein and fat
New year, new you, new diet. It's a familiar refrain. One popular dieting technique is to create a food blacklist. Quitting "carbs" or packaged foods is common, which can mean avoiding supermarket staples like pasta. But do we really need to ban pasta to improve our diets?. This is what...
MedicalXpress
Type 1 diabetes: Maintaining the enzyme ACE2 in the gut prevents diabetic blindness
The leading cause of blindness in American adults is diabetic retinopathy, progressive damage to blood vessels in the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. Yet the source of this damage appears to lie in the belly—mainly a leaky small intestine that weakens the barrier between gut bacteria and the blood system, according to a study published in the journal Circulation Research.
sciencealert.com
Our Brains Aren't Wired to Stick to New Year's Resolutions. Here's What to Do About It
New year, new resolutions. It is that time once again. A recent survey shows that almost 58 percent of the UK population intended to make a new year's resolution in 2023, which is approximately 30 million adults. More than a quarter of these resolutions will be about making more money, personal improvement, and losing weight.
boldsky.com
People Who Travel Are Healthier; Mentally And Physically
Taking a trip around the world is not just exciting and fun, but research has demonstrated that it is also highly beneficial for your physical, mental, and emotional health. Taking a few minutes in the sun raises our vitamin D levels and improves our mood. It is also known that vitamin D can be beneficial to our hearts. Travel can have many health benefits, including reduced risk of heart disease and relieved stress and anxiety. In addition to the health benefits, travel is also a good way to enhance creativity, happiness and satisfaction [1].
The most refreshing and recharging ways to spend a mental health day, according to therapists
Exercising outdoors, being creative, or spending time with friends are all great ways to spend a mental health day.
MedicalXpress
Old antipsychotic drugs may offer new option to treat type 2 diabetes
Researchers have found that a class of older antipsychotic drugs could be a promising new therapeutic option for people with type 2 diabetes, helping fill a need among patients who aren't able to take other currently available treatments. "There is a growing need to find new therapies for type 2...
