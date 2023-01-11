Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.”

Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change.

“The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era with a Week 0 matchup between Colorado and Arizona State to open the 2023 season, a source told 247Sports on Wednesday,” wrote reporter Brandon Marcello.

“Officials stepped in and halted progress before the programs could ask for a waiver to move the game after Sanders prematurely leaked the news to ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit on College GameDay,” Marcello added.

“[Sanders] was on GameDay with us, and he actually gave us some news … breaking news, from Prime,” Herbstreit had said.

“They’re actually not going to be opening up with [TCU]. Colorado’s going to open up with Arizona State in their first game, and then they’re going to play TCU in their second game. Looks like they’re sneaking around there a little bit, but that was just told to me from Coach Prime tonight.”

There is no official comment from the Pac-12, Arizona State, Colorado, or Sanders yet on the reported cancellation of the Week 0 contest.

