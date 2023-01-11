ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market woes show pensions still cause concerns for Kentucky leaders

By By Steve Bittenbender | The Center Square contributor
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – Even as the financial health of Kentucky’s public employer pension program continue to improve, some current and former state leaders are raising awareness that substantial issues remain with the plans.

The funds received some bad and good news in the 2022 fiscal year, according to the annual report released by the Kentucky Public Pensions Authority last month.

First, the bad. Due to market downturns, the pension plans managed by the authority saw investments lose 5.7% of their value during the fiscal year, which ended last June.

Despite that, the authority noted the increased contributions approved by lawmakers still improved the valuations for each of the 10 plans it manages.

While that is a positive, Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, told reporters will still be an issue lawmakers need to tackle when they approve a new budget next year. That's primarily because of what happened in the stock markets.

“We’re going to have to have substantial contributions to all the pension funds in the next couple of years when we come back for a budget to offset the losses that have taken place,” Stivers said after Gov. Andy Beshear’s State of the Commonwealth address. “And there’s going to be requests from the pension systems to do that.”

At the same time, the state has a rainy day fund valued at around $2.7 billion at the end of the last fiscal year. But tapping into that creates a slippery slope for Stivers.

The senate leader said using rainy day funds to bolster the pension plans depends on what the needs are when the authority comes back to the General Assembly next year.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for us to do one-offs,” he said. “It’s a terrible public policy to start one-offing when you know that you budget in the context of the whole and not just take one here, pigeonhole one-offs and do that.”

A couple of days after Stivers met with reporters, former Gov. Matt Bevin spoke about the pension system when he held a press conference where many anticipated the Republican would announce another bid for the governor’s mansion. Instead, he exited the Capitol without filing on the last day for Republicans and Democrats to join the 2023 race.

Bevin told reporters the state plans remain “remarkably underfunded” despite the steps that have taken place to boost funding in recent years.

Bevin also challenged the authority’s belief that - according to actuarial firm GRS – the state’s pension and insurance plans will be fully funded by 2049. GRS based that on the authority receiving the full recommended contribution for the plans and all actuarial assumptions being met.

“It is a mathematical, actuarial, factual, statistical reality that the pension system as it’s currently set up is going to fail,” Bevin said. “There is not enough money coming into it to maintain it, and there’s no way to get more into it based on our current number of employees. There’s not, and if we don’t look at a real defined contribution plan for future employees, they’re going to be hosed.”

