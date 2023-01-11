ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

WDTV

Road and weather conditions in NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday brought a steady snowfall that continued into Saturday morning. As of 6 a.m., many roads in the lowland counties were categorized by WV 511 as ‘yellow,’ meaning drivers should use caution. Others were ‘green,’ meaning conditions are fine. In the mountainous...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

SHERIFF: Vehicle goes over 30-40 yard embankment

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A driver escaped with only minor injuries after their vehicle went over a 30-40 yard embankment, authorities said. The wreck happened Friday near 2043 Buckhannon Pike Rd. in Randolph County. The driver lost control, went off the road, over the embankment and landed on its top,...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Arson investigation underway at WVU

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A reported arson on the West Virginia University campus is under investigation. Crews responded around 9:30 p.m. Friday to a fire in a bathroom stall in Ogelbay Hall. The fire was quickly extinguished and caused minimal damage, WVU reported. No classes were being held at the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Power outage planned in Marion County, will affect hundreds

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said there will be a planned power outage in Marion County on Thursday that will affect over 250 customers for about eight hours. The power outage on Thursday will affect 257 Mon Power customers in the vicinity of Lanham Lane, Sapps Run, Pepperbush Lane, Dean Drive and other nearby areas, according to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.
wajr.com

DOH crews ready for the latest batch of winter weather

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews with the West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) in all 55 counties are preparing for the latest batch of winter weather. “We prepare for an inch of snow the same way we prepare for 12,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

CWB adding phosphoric acid to the water system

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Water Board is adding phosphoric acid to the water system. It’s something they have been doing for about a month now. The purpose is to help prevent corrosion by coating the lines, including plumbing in businesses and homes. Kevin Short, General Manager of...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Lightning strikes Mon County home, officials say

BROOKHAVEN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Coleman’s Fish Market closing shop temporarily

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Coleman’s Fish Market, Wheeling’s iconic Centre Market eatery, announced Friday that it will be closing its doors temporarily for renovations, according to their Facebook page. Coleman’s will be closed starting Friday at 6:30 pm until Thursday, January 18. Fish sandwiches and other...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Weston works on reducing speed limit in select areas

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Weston is working on an ordinance to reduce speed limits for certain parts of town. The areas include Summit Street, Cottage Avenue, and First Street. The current speed limits there are 25 mph, but the ordinance would reduce them to 15 mph. The...
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Nancy Phyllis Edna Bartlett

Nancy Phyllis Edna Bartlett, 82, of Webster Springs, WV passed away peacefully on December 22, 2022 surrounded by family. Nancy was born in Webster Springs on November 15, 1940 to James Ross Cogar and Mae Rosalie Schrader. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband George Frederick Bartlett.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
WDTV

Bernadine Dale “BD” Linn

Bernadine Dale “BD” Linn, 98, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. He was born on September 16, 1924, in Fairmont; a son of the late Harriet Isabelle Linn. BD was a proud United States Army Veteran and served during WW II. He was involved in many Veteran’s activities. BD worked for Sharon Steel. He loved spending time with his grandkids and enjoyed gardening.
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

1 dead in Doddridge County crash

SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV

