A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
WDTV
Road and weather conditions in NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday brought a steady snowfall that continued into Saturday morning. As of 6 a.m., many roads in the lowland counties were categorized by WV 511 as ‘yellow,’ meaning drivers should use caution. Others were ‘green,’ meaning conditions are fine. In the mountainous...
WDTV
SHERIFF: Vehicle goes over 30-40 yard embankment
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A driver escaped with only minor injuries after their vehicle went over a 30-40 yard embankment, authorities said. The wreck happened Friday near 2043 Buckhannon Pike Rd. in Randolph County. The driver lost control, went off the road, over the embankment and landed on its top,...
WDTV
Arson investigation underway at WVU
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A reported arson on the West Virginia University campus is under investigation. Crews responded around 9:30 p.m. Friday to a fire in a bathroom stall in Ogelbay Hall. The fire was quickly extinguished and caused minimal damage, WVU reported. No classes were being held at the...
Granville firefighters knock down tractor-trailer fire in 10 minutes
Granville firefighters extinguished a fire in the hood of a tractor-trailer in less than 10 minutes Thursday night, saving many of the driver's belongings.
WDTV
Power outage planned in Marion County, will affect hundreds
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said there will be a planned power outage in Marion County on Thursday that will affect over 250 customers for about eight hours. The power outage on Thursday will affect 257 Mon Power customers in the vicinity of Lanham Lane, Sapps Run, Pepperbush Lane, Dean Drive and other nearby areas, according to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.
1 person killed in Doddridge County collision along Route 50
UPDATE (1/12/23 8:59 p.m.): WEST UNION, W.Va. – One person died following a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County. The incident involved a tractor trailer and a car. According to the Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision, while a second person was transported from the scene. There is […]
wajr.com
DOH crews ready for the latest batch of winter weather
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews with the West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) in all 55 counties are preparing for the latest batch of winter weather. “We prepare for an inch of snow the same way we prepare for 12,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations.
Taylor County Emergency Squad getting custom-designed ambulances
The Taylor County Emergency Squad is getting two new ambulances that are specially designed to fit the needs of the squad's patients.
WDTV
CWB adding phosphoric acid to the water system
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Water Board is adding phosphoric acid to the water system. It’s something they have been doing for about a month now. The purpose is to help prevent corrosion by coating the lines, including plumbing in businesses and homes. Kevin Short, General Manager of...
WDTV
Lightning strikes Mon County home, officials say
BROOKHAVEN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home...
Metro News
Fairmont man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from Hino plant
PARKERSBURG, W.Va.– Arraignment will be scheduled for a Fairmont man indicted this week by the Wood County grand jury in connection with a break-in at the Hino truck plant. Logan Vessecchia, 23, has been indicted on 37 counts of destruction of property and one count of breaking and entering.
WTRF
Coleman’s Fish Market closing shop temporarily
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Coleman’s Fish Market, Wheeling’s iconic Centre Market eatery, announced Friday that it will be closing its doors temporarily for renovations, according to their Facebook page. Coleman’s will be closed starting Friday at 6:30 pm until Thursday, January 18. Fish sandwiches and other...
WDTV
Weston works on reducing speed limit in select areas
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Weston is working on an ordinance to reduce speed limits for certain parts of town. The areas include Summit Street, Cottage Avenue, and First Street. The current speed limits there are 25 mph, but the ordinance would reduce them to 15 mph. The...
WDTV
Doddridge County Chamber of Commerce and WVU Bad Buildings work to revitalize West Union
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - In partnership with WVU Bad Buildings, the Doddridge County Chamber of Commerce and members of the community were working on a plan to improve the city. Chamber President Cindy Welch said they have been working towards a plan to revitalize for years. “The Chamber of...
I-79 Southbound reopens after accident
According to WV511, a vehicle crash on I-79 has led to the closure of the southbound lane near mile marker 138.
Snow expected MLK weekend in West Virginia
Those who are planning to travel for the long weekend could experience snow and hazardous road conditions.
WDTV
Nancy Phyllis Edna Bartlett
Nancy Phyllis Edna Bartlett, 82, of Webster Springs, WV passed away peacefully on December 22, 2022 surrounded by family. Nancy was born in Webster Springs on November 15, 1940 to James Ross Cogar and Mae Rosalie Schrader. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband George Frederick Bartlett.
WVDOH: These 3 bridges on I-79 are getting replaced
The West Virginia Division of Highways has accepted bids to replace three bridges on Interstate 79 in Marion and Monongalia counties.
WDTV
Bernadine Dale “BD” Linn
Bernadine Dale “BD” Linn, 98, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. He was born on September 16, 1924, in Fairmont; a son of the late Harriet Isabelle Linn. BD was a proud United States Army Veteran and served during WW II. He was involved in many Veteran’s activities. BD worked for Sharon Steel. He loved spending time with his grandkids and enjoyed gardening.
Metro News
1 dead in Doddridge County crash
SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
