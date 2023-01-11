UPDATE (8:03 p.m.): El Paso police say a 32-year-old passenger of a truck was hit by a car when he exited to pick up a tarp that had partially fallen out of the bed of the truck. The truck came to a stop on the right lane of U.S. 54 before the man got out The post Deadly crash at U.S. 54 north at Fred Wilson; all lanes closed at Fred Wilson appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO