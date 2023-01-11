ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Pedestrian killed along Border Highway in hit-and-run crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle along the Border Highway Saturday morning in what police are now calling a hit and run. The incident happened along Border Highway West at Midway. Initially, police reported that the person had serious injuries but is now confirmed as a fatality. […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

One person dead in motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas -- One person died after a crash involving a motorcycle in Northeast El Paso. The crash took place near the intersection of Dyer Street and Ameen Drive. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person injured in rollover crash along I-10 East at Zaragoza

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — One person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries after a rollover crash along Interstate 10 East at Zaragoza, according to El Paso police. Traffic is being diverted off Interstate 10 at Lee Trevino. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person dead when vehicle rolls into ditch in Sunland Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was killed Saturday morning in a single vehicle rollover crash in Sunland Park. A vehicle rolled over into an irrigation canal along the 5900 block of Crawford Road, according to a tweet from the Sunland Park Fire Department. One person was confirmed as dead; there were no other […]
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KVIA

Fire crews respond to house fire in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fire crews are responding to a house fire at 3007 East Missouri in central El Paso. Raynor St. and E Missouri Ave. are blocked off in the area. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Deadly crash at U.S. 54 north at Fred Wilson; all lanes closed at Fred Wilson

UPDATE (8:03 p.m.): El Paso police say a 32-year-old passenger of a truck was hit by a car when he exited to pick up a tarp that had partially fallen out of the bed of the truck. The truck came to a stop on the right lane of U.S. 54 before the man got out The post Deadly crash at U.S. 54 north at Fred Wilson; all lanes closed at Fred Wilson appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Judge grants Las Cruces deadly shooting suspect bond

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The suspect for the deadly shooting on Lee's Drive in Las Cruces appeared in court Thursday morning for a detention hearing. Las Cruces Police Officers responded to the deadly shooting on Friday. David Chavez, 19, was arrested as a suspect in the shooting that...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man arrested for allegedly assaulting deputy during traffic stop in Clint

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a peace officer and outstanding criminal warrants. On Wednesday Jan. 11, an EPCSO deputy assigned to the Peter J. Herrera Patrol Station conducted a traffic stop on the 1000 block of Celum in Clint. […]
CLINT, TX
KTSM

1 person sent to hospital after 2 cars crash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision Monday night in Northeast El Paso. The crash happened along the 10400 block of Dyer. The police have not released information on what caused the crash or the extent of injuries suffered. Dyer is shut down to southbound traffic […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Emergency crews respond to crash on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash heading east on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT reported the crash at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Transmountain entrance ramp closed. No injuries were reported, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT camera showed...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Jan. 15

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Firefighters respond to fire in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in downtown El Paso. It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday at building on the 500 block of W. Missouri behind Southwest University Park. No injuries reported. Firefighters were able to knockdown the fire just before 7...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Arrest made in Lees Drive deadly shooting in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Las Cruces police arrested and booked a 19-year-old suspect involved in the deadly shooting along Lees Drive. David Chavez, 19, was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center on Friday. Las Cruces police confirmed with KFOX14 that an act of vigilantism led...
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy