8newsnow.com
PHOTOS: Las Vegas police looking for robbery turned homicide suspect
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a robbery turned homicide. According to a release, on Jan. 1 at approximately 1:34 a.m., officers were called to a report of a robbery near Spring Mountain and South Wynn roads. While talking to the police, the victim collapsed and died from injuries he sustained during the incident.
Las Vegas murder suspect, teenage victims traded guns, took videos before double homicide: police
A 24-year-old man accused of killing two teenagers last summer reportedly fired at them point-blank after a meeting to exchange guns, police said in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday.
8newsnow.com
Family, friends gather to remember man shot, killed at tow yard
Days after a man was killed at a local tow yard, his friends and family gathered to remember him with a candlelight vigil. Family, friends gather to remember man shot, killed …. Days after a man was killed at a local tow yard, his friends and family gathered to remember...
Fox5 KVVU
Police arrest Clark County fire battalion chief for elderly exploitation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The battalion chief for the Clark County Fire Department has been arrested by Henderson police and faces charges of exploiting an older or vulnerable person and theft from an elderly vulnerable person on Wednesday, according to authorities. Steven Broadwell, 52, was taken into custody and...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas tow yard employee shot and killed at work, remembered at vigil
Union alleges critically low staffing levels at HCA Healthcare hospitals in Las Vegas. The union SEUI is taking aim at HCA healthcare system, which runs several Las Vegas valley hospitals. ONLY ON FOX5: Social media influencer CJ So Cool recovering after shooting attack at Henderson home. Updated: 13 hours ago.
jammin1057.com
Police Arrest Man, 27, Who Killed Las Vegas Tow Employee (Photo)
The towing business can be dangerous and unpredictable. And the crime committed on Tuesday once again illustrates the dangers of working in the towing industry. A Las Vegas tow incident ended up with one person dead and another arrested. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection...
news3lv.com
Crash caused by medical episode leaves one dead inside Las Vegas airport parking garage
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 63-year-old is dead after experiencing a medical episode inside a parking garage Wednesday night. According to police, the driver of a gray 2013 Mercedes Benz GLK was traveling west inside Harry Reid Airport's Terminal 3 long-term parking garage when it collided with traffic-control barriers.
Only on 8: Family of Las Vegas man found shot, killed in car calls for justice
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Weeks after a man was found shot and killed in his car, his family shared his story exclusively with 8 News Now. According to police, 38-year-old Lynell Vallian was found shot and killed in a car on New Year’s Eve; officers said the vehicle had hit a waterline near M.L.K. Boulevard […]
Arrest report reveals new details on casino robbery at Caesars Palace
New details on a casino robbery at Caesars Palace reveal a man threatened to shoot a worker if they did not give him money.
news3lv.com
One injured following overnight shooting at Henderson residence
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that injured one person Thursday. Authorities responded to the 400 block of Tranquil Peak Court, near Horizon Ridge Pkwy and Stephanie Street, around 3 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a victim...
Las Vegas man accused in deadly tow yard shooting ran from scene before turning self in, police say
A usually bustling business remained quiet on Wednesday, as employees of All-In Towing mourn their colleague, Jonet Dominguez.
Fox5 KVVU
One dead after car crash in garage at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Terminal 3 long-term parking garage at Harry Reid International on Wednesday night, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area around 9:16 p.m. for a reported vehicle versus fixed object...
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at downtown Las Vegas tow company
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Team arrested 27-year-old Jaton Terrell Herder, police said in a news release.
Fox5 KVVU
EXCLUSIVE: Social media influencer CJ So Cool recovering after shooting attack at Henderson home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cordero James or CJ, a social media influencer who has garnered millions of fans on YouTube, is recovering at Sunrise Hospital after being shot at his home in Henderson. ”They just started yelling at me I jumped up and they started firing at me so...
Henderson police arrest 52-year-old for allegedly exploiting elderly
The City of Henderson Police Department arrested 52-year-old Steven Broadwell for allegedly exploiting the elderly Thursday.
8newsnow.com
Woman calls on community for help after friend dies suddenly of cardiac arrest
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A local woman is sharing the story of her friend, who died suddenly from cardiac arrest Sunday; one of several who has suffered the same fate in Las Vegas this past week. Michele Morgan told 8 News Now her friend and employee of 30 years, Alicia...
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD: 16-year-old McDonald’s employee shot toward crowd on Fremont Street
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 16-year-old is facing felony charges after Las Vegas police said he fired a 9MM handgun in the direction of a crowd on the Fremont Street Experience. Na’Quintin Norsworthy was an employee at McDonald’s on Fremont Street. Witnesses said he fired at least four shots...
Police: Motorcyclist dead after crash on Lake Mead near Mile Marker 10
The Nevada State Police responded to a reported motorcycle collision between Lake Mead and mile marker 10 on January 2, 2023, at around 3:52 p.m.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue welcomes 3 new firefighter paramedics
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) promoted three firefighters to firefighter paramedics. On Tuesday, LVFR announced via Twitter that Firefighters Jaekle, Dailey, and Norcia were promoted to the rank of firefighter paramedic after completing their schooling. LVFR said their firefighter paramedics wear orange helmets...
Report: Man found dismembered in barrel was 'forced to overdose on fentanyl'
The man whose remains were found in a barrel in November was killed for cooperating with police, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metro police.
