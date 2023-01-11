ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

PHOTOS: Las Vegas police looking for robbery turned homicide suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a robbery turned homicide. According to a release, on Jan. 1 at approximately 1:34 a.m., officers were called to a report of a robbery near Spring Mountain and South Wynn roads. While talking to the police, the victim collapsed and died from injuries he sustained during the incident.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Family, friends gather to remember man shot, killed at tow yard

Days after a man was killed at a local tow yard, his friends and family gathered to remember him with a candlelight vigil. Family, friends gather to remember man shot, killed …. Days after a man was killed at a local tow yard, his friends and family gathered to remember...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas tow yard employee shot and killed at work, remembered at vigil

Union alleges critically low staffing levels at HCA Healthcare hospitals in Las Vegas. The union SEUI is taking aim at HCA healthcare system, which runs several Las Vegas valley hospitals. ONLY ON FOX5: Social media influencer CJ So Cool recovering after shooting attack at Henderson home. Updated: 13 hours ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Police Arrest Man, 27, Who Killed Las Vegas Tow Employee (Photo)

The towing business can be dangerous and unpredictable. And the crime committed on Tuesday once again illustrates the dangers of working in the towing industry. A Las Vegas tow incident ended up with one person dead and another arrested. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One injured following overnight shooting at Henderson residence

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that injured one person Thursday. Authorities responded to the 400 block of Tranquil Peak Court, near Horizon Ridge Pkwy and Stephanie Street, around 3 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a victim...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

One dead after car crash in garage at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Terminal 3 long-term parking garage at Harry Reid International on Wednesday night, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area around 9:16 p.m. for a reported vehicle versus fixed object...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue welcomes 3 new firefighter paramedics

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) promoted three firefighters to firefighter paramedics. On Tuesday, LVFR announced via Twitter that Firefighters Jaekle, Dailey, and Norcia were promoted to the rank of firefighter paramedic after completing their schooling. LVFR said their firefighter paramedics wear orange helmets...
LAS VEGAS, NV

