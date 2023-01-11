ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJCRC Approves 56 Cannabis Licenses

The NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJCRC) approved 56 adult-use cannabis licenses of different types. There were 42 conditional licenses, six conditional to annual conversions, and eight annual licenses awarded. New Jersey Conditional Adult-use Cannabis Licenses Winners. NJCRC Executive Director Jeff Brown explained 42 conditional licenses would be awarded. 1 2399...
NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development awards nearly $3M in grants to businesses, organizations to bolster apprenticeship programs

NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has awarded a total of almost $3 million in funding to eight businesses and organizations under the Growing Apprenticeship In Nontraditional Sectors (GAINS) grant program which supports the creation and expansion of apprenticeships throughout the state.
Unity Rd. Shop Cannabis Franchise Entering NJ Market

Unity Rd., a national cannabis dispensary franchise, is officially entering the Garden State. The local Unity Rd. shop owner and entrepreneur, Dishen Patel, received approval for a recreational business license from the state of New Jersey and the municipality of Franklin Township in Somerset County to open and operate a new cannabis business.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Murphy hints at letting 2.5% CBT surcharge sunset at end of year

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday hinted at the possibility of allowing the 2.5% Corporate Business Tax surcharge to sunset at the end of 2023. “I’m on the side (of) a deal is a deal,” Murphy said on “Bloomberg: Balance of Power.” “We’ve committed that (the surcharge) would lapse and go away. And that’s where I am as we speak.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
Clearing the Drug Testing Haze Under Legalized Cannabis

In light of the legalization of cannabis, many New Jersey employers wonder whether they can still drug test their employees. The answer is yes, under the following circumstances:. Upon reasonable suspicion of an employee’s usage of a cannabis item while engaged in the performance of the employee’s work responsibilities;...
South Jersey’s Rumble was a Supersonic Boom we caught on Video!

A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Auto Insurance Rates to Rise

Some things never change. As we begin the new year, drivers in New Jersey are once again facing an increase in the cost of car insurance premiums. We certainly feel the pain of the high cost of auto insurance in New Jersey. You might be surprised to know that, while our rates are high, it could be worse. Michigan is the state with the highest annual cost for minimum coverage auto insurance at $1450.
NEW JERSEY STATE

