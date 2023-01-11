Read full article on original website
headynj.com
NJCRC Approves 56 Cannabis Licenses
The NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJCRC) approved 56 adult-use cannabis licenses of different types. There were 42 conditional licenses, six conditional to annual conversions, and eight annual licenses awarded. New Jersey Conditional Adult-use Cannabis Licenses Winners. NJCRC Executive Director Jeff Brown explained 42 conditional licenses would be awarded. 1 2399...
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development awards nearly $3M in grants to businesses, organizations to bolster apprenticeship programs
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has awarded a total of almost $3 million in funding to eight businesses and organizations under the Growing Apprenticeship In Nontraditional Sectors (GAINS) grant program which supports the creation and expansion of apprenticeships throughout the state.
Bush-appointed judge to hear both challenges to N.J. gun law
The decision marks a victory for gun rights advocates seeking to pare down New Jersey’s restrictions on where firearms can be carried. The post Bush-appointed judge to hear both challenges to N.J. gun law appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
playnj.com
Atlantic City Casino Workers Plead With Gov. Murphy Over Smoking Ban Bill
Atlantic City casino workers are asking Gov. Phil Murphy to urge the legislature to send him a bill by April to sign that would end smoking in the Garden State’s nine gaming halls. Bill S1878/A4541 pending in the state legislature would eliminate the smoking ban exemption for casinos and...
The 13 best country music bars in New Jersey
You don't necessarily think of New Jersey when you're looking for a bar that features country music. You also might be surprised at how many country music fans there are here in the Garden State. And not just in South Jersey, but all over the state. A good friend of...
marijuanamoment.net
New Jersey Governor Touts Marijuana Industry Growth In State Of State Address, With Cannabis Business Exec As Guest
The governor of New Jersey touted the state’s growing marijuana industry during his State of the State address on Tuesday, emphasizing work that’s being done to ensure that the market is equitable and right the wrongs of the drug war. While discussing cannabis policy developments, Gov. Phil Murphy...
N.J. cannabis board offers priorities for 2023: medical patients, municipal acceptance, social equity | Q&A
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider, NJ.com’s B2B cannabis industry trade journal and events vertical, is hosting a business meetup Jan. 18 in Jersey City. Tickets are limited. NJ Cannabis Insider spoke with the state’s Cannabis Regulator Commission Chairwoman Dianna Houenou and Executive Director Jeff Brown in late December....
njbmagazine.com
Unity Rd. Shop Cannabis Franchise Entering NJ Market
Unity Rd., a national cannabis dispensary franchise, is officially entering the Garden State. The local Unity Rd. shop owner and entrepreneur, Dishen Patel, received approval for a recreational business license from the state of New Jersey and the municipality of Franklin Township in Somerset County to open and operate a new cannabis business.
roi-nj.com
New incentives for remote workforce? What Murphy’s comments do (and do not) mean
About that intriguing but vague incentives comment by Gov. Phil Murphy during his State of the State address Tuesday — the one where he said the state must make a “necessary update” to accommodate the new reality of remote work. It might be easier to define what...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs bill establishing New Jersey Siblings’ Bill of Rights
NEW JERSEY – In an effort to maintain sibling relationships in the child welfare system, Governor Phil Murphy Thursday signed S1034/A1357, establishing the Siblings’ Bill of Rights in New Jersey. The bill, which will take effect immediately, will supplement the Child Placement Bill of Rights, adding a number...
roi-nj.com
Murphy hints at letting 2.5% CBT surcharge sunset at end of year
Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday hinted at the possibility of allowing the 2.5% Corporate Business Tax surcharge to sunset at the end of 2023. “I’m on the side (of) a deal is a deal,” Murphy said on “Bloomberg: Balance of Power.” “We’ve committed that (the surcharge) would lapse and go away. And that’s where I am as we speak.”
High cost of legal cannabis in New Jersey irks customers
New Jersey cannabis officials say indoor cultivation, the small number of dispensaries, and inflation have kept prices stubbornly high. The post High cost of legal cannabis in New Jersey irks customers appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
njbmagazine.com
Clearing the Drug Testing Haze Under Legalized Cannabis
In light of the legalization of cannabis, many New Jersey employers wonder whether they can still drug test their employees. The answer is yes, under the following circumstances:. Upon reasonable suspicion of an employee’s usage of a cannabis item while engaged in the performance of the employee’s work responsibilities;...
New Jersey: Judge Preserves Right To Expanded Conceal Gun Carry
The United States Supreme Court previously determined that the right to carry a concealed weapon could not be infringed by the states … as some had been doing for many years. This didn’t stop Democrat-controlled states like New Jersey from trying to restrict this Constitutionally provided right to hear arms … even the Supreme Court decision.
New Jersey Globe
68% of New Jersey voters don’t want Dr. Oz to run for office here, Monmouth finds
A Monmouth University poll released today finds that New Jersey native Mehmet Oz, fresh off his loss in last year’s high-profile Pennsylvania Senate election, probably doesn’t have much of a political future in his home state, either. Asked whether they thought Oz, a Republican, should return to New...
Orthodox Jewish school gets $1.35M settlement from N.J. town, can build new HS
A township zoning board in Ocean County that refused for nearly a decade to allow an Orthodox Jewish congregation to build a new high school has settled a lawsuit for $1.35 million and the project can now moving forward. The Congregation of Oros Bais Yaakov filed an application with Jackson’s...
watchthetramcarplease.com
South Jersey’s Rumble was a Supersonic Boom we caught on Video!
A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
NJ Auto Insurance Rates to Rise
Some things never change. As we begin the new year, drivers in New Jersey are once again facing an increase in the cost of car insurance premiums. We certainly feel the pain of the high cost of auto insurance in New Jersey. You might be surprised to know that, while our rates are high, it could be worse. Michigan is the state with the highest annual cost for minimum coverage auto insurance at $1450.
These Are New Jersey’s Top 25 Breweries According To Residents
What is the best brewery in New Jersey? It's a hard question to answer, but we've narrowed down what appear to be the top 25 most popular breweries in the Garden State. It's not a secret, especially if you listen to my afternoon show on 105.7 The Hawk, that I'm a huge fan of beer.
Delicious New Jersey Deli Gets Praised as One of the Best in America
There are certain things that we take very seriously in New Jersey. When it comes to food, don't mess with our Italian, diner cuisine, bagels, or subs. Yes, I said subs. You may call them hoagies depending on where in New Jersey you live. I truly believe that the best...
