The Brownsville Police Department says a man found unresponsive in a jail cell last year had a white powdery substance hidden on his body at the time of his death. The police department submitted a report to the Texas Attorney General’s Office following the death of Edgar Hernandez last November. First responders found a piece of toilet paper concealing a plastic bag containing the powdery substance. An autopsy report on the cause of Hernandez’s death is still pending.

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO