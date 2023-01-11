ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

BBC

Newport: Helicopter blew away sign injuring passenger

A passenger waiting for a helicopter sightseeing trip needed stitches after the aircraft blew away a safety sign. The Bell Jet Ranger was landing at West Usk lighthouse, Newport county, in September when a powerful downdraft dislodged the placard from a pole. The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said in...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
Turnto10.com

Where's winter? The reason behind the warmer weather explained

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — By all accounts, it’s been a wacky winter of weather, not just in Southern New England, but all across the country. Milder than average and wetter than average -- that’s the kind of weather that’s favored in Southern New England when the atmospheric phenomenon dubbed “La Nina” is in play.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Four Rhode Island counties now at “medium” level of COVID-19 community spread

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated the COVID-19 community levels for Rhode Island’s counties. Four counties – Bristol County, Kent County, Newport County, and Washington County – are now at the “medium” level (Kent County and Newport County decreased from being “high” last week.) Providence County still has the “high” designation.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
GoLocalProv

Three New Listings in Rhode Island Under $700,000

The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes, all under $700,000. These new-to-the-market properties are located in East Greenwich, Coventry, and West Greenwich. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Josh Cullion. Pride of ownership in this...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

Damp with freezing rain and light snow through the long weekend

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — We've seen better weekend weather, especially compared to what's in store for this weekend. Temperatures in the low 30s early mean freezing rain is possible. Freezing rain looks like regular rain, but as it makes contact with a surface 32 degrees or below, icy roadways and sidewalks result.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
capeandislands.org

State to unveil potential locations for Bourne and Sagamore bridges

More details of the state’s plan to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks, including potential locations for the bridges and changes to local roads. As the state contemplates the design, the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce is advocating for roadway...
BOURNE, MA
bestattractions.org

Happy Things to Do in Warwick, Rhode Island

There are a variety of things to do in Warwick, Rhode Island. This city has several state parks, beaches, and museums. It is also close to Providence and Newport. You can find some great dining options, including seafood. When you travel to Rhode Island, Warwick may be one of the...
WARWICK, RI
WCVB

New England accessory makers see a spark in popularity

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A New England couple is keeping history alive – in more ways than one – with their jewelry business. Rachel Ajaj and her husband Omar are co-founders ofAir & Anchor in Cranston, Rhode Island. They make all their jewelry in the same factory where Rachel’s grandfather, Ralph Rafaelian, ran his jewelry business Cinerama Jewelry.
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Fire in Pawtucket prompts hazmat response

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire in Pawtucket prompted a hazmat response early Thursday morning. Pawtucket police told ABC 6 News a security guard first saw black smoke coming from a factory building just before 3 a.m. on Esten Avenue. It took firefighters over an hour to knock down...
PAWTUCKET, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RHODE ISLAND SOCIETY OF CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS

RISCPA/RI Business Forum to host historic networking event and VIP Reception Cranston, RI. RISCPA/RI Business Forum will host the largest event in their history January 25th at Bally’s Twin River Event Center. The 2023 Annual Networking Gala and VIP Reception, hosted by Grand Admirals Ernie Almonte and Bill Pirolli – (past AICPA chairs) and RISCPA’s Board of Directors, is historic and will mark the first time any state has hosted an all-star line up of AICPA and national financial leaders under one roof.
CRANSTON, RI

