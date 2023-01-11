Read full article on original website
Related
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Couple arrested in Alabama traffic stop on way to honeymoon, spends wedding night in jail
A newlywed couple on their way to a Florida honeymoon spent the night in a Henry County jail after being stopped for speeding. WTVY in Dothan is reporting that the arrests happened Thursday night after the couple were detained on U.S. 431 in Abbeville. Shavarious Jawan Moses, 28, of Riverdale,...
iheart.com
Inmate 'Baked To Death' In Prison Cell, Federal Lawsuit Says
An Alabama inmate was allegedly "baked" to death in a prison cell described by his family in a federal wrongful death lawsuit as being "hotter than three hells," NBC News reports. Thomas Lee Rutledge, 44, died of hyperthermia on December 7, 2020, a lawsuit filed by his sister in U.S....
Bryan Kohberger's Dad Explained Son's 'Punchy' Behavior During Traffic Stop
Newly-released footage shows the suspect in the Idaho murders and his father being pulled over in a traffic stop a month after the killings.
Shocking Video Shows Cop Laughing & Joking With Bryan Kohberger During Traffic Stop Days Before Quadruple Murder Arrest
Bryan Kohberger seemed cool as a cucumber when a police officer pulled him over in his white Hyundai Elantra during his cross-country road trip 15 days before he was arrested for allegedly killing four University of Idaho students. Bodycam footage was released on Tuesday, showing the moment an Indiana State Police trooper approached his vehicle — but Kohberger didn't appear panicked. Instead, the accused killer joked and laughed with the officer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The footage is dated December 15, roughly two weeks before the FBI arrested him at his family's home in Pennsylvania. In the clip, the cop was...
El DeBarge Arrested On Drug And Weapon Charges
Early Sunday morning (Jan. 8) while at a gas station, El DeBarge was arrested in Burbank, Calif. Local authorities took the soulful crooner into custody around 4 a.m. PT, according to TMZ. At the gas station, officers noticed his expired tags, but after approaching, they claim “an expandable metal baton [was] in plain sight.” More from VIBE.comShy Glizzy's Ex-Associate Claims He Regularly Drugged WomenGervonta Davis Arrested On Domestic Violence ChargeWillie McGinest Arrested And Charged With Assault With Deadly Weapon In Nightclub Brawl Considering a baton is an illegal weapon, they began searching DeBarge’s vehicle and reportedly found pepper spray and narcotics,...
toofab.com
Pigeon Wearing Backpack Full of Meth Caught in Prison Yard
However authorities don't believe the "Heisenbird" (so dubbed by "Breaking Bad" fans) was working alone. A pigeon wearing a backpack filled with meth was apprehended in a Canadian prison yard... however authorities don't believe he was working alone. The "Heisenbird", as some "Breaking Bad" fans on the internet have dubbed...
Pigeon wearing backpack of crystal meth detained by Canadian prison
It was a bad coo-urier. A pigeon was detained last month in a Canadian jail after it was discovered to be carrying a backpack that contained crystal meth, the Globe and Mail reported over the weekend. The bird was found and later captured at the Pacific Institution correctional facility near Vancouver after officers noticed the high-flying fowl and its cargo. “My initial reaction was shock because of all the advancements in technology and the number of drones we’ve seen,” said John Randle, Pacific regional president of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers. “The fact that it’s tied to a pigeon is abnormal.” According to...
Caretaker of missing 4-year-old arrested on child neglect charges
Authorities in Oklahoma said they have arrested the caretaker of a 4-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday.
Georgia Woman Shot in Head in Front of Children While Driving Home: Police
The shooting is believed to have happened during a road rage incident.
americanmilitarynews.com
43 charged in drug ring run by SC inmates, connected to Mexican cartels
A methamphetamine ring run by inmates in South Carolina prisons was broken up by a multi-agency investigation, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday. Long time drug traffickers — using cell phones smuggled into prisons — coordinated a multi-state drug smuggling ring from behind bars, according to the...
Men threw gun and stolen mail from Jeep while speeding away from Texas cops, feds say
One of the men was sentenced to 37 months in prison and ordered to pay $55,372 in restitution.
Man accused of helping immigrants in Pennsylvania on driver’s license tests
Angelo Carrion charged immigrants to furnish them with correct answers to get learner’s permits and ultimately secure their licenses, according to an affidavit. A former Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employee accused by authorities of charging immigrants up to $350 to help pass the knowledge test and ultimately obtain driver’s licenses said Wednesday he was seeking to help them.
WFMJ.com
K9 agents assist in seige of millions of illegal drugs
You see them in action helping law enforcement officers find illegal drugs. In 2022 alone, the dogs assisted in removing over 50 million illegal pills and other drugs from the streets. Agents at the Drug Enforcement Agency's Youngstown branch gave 21 News a look at how their K9 units identify...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Drug dealer foiled near High Wycombe after officers found cocaine and heroin in motel room
A man has been jailed for drug and driving offences in Buckinghamshire. The offender admitted to a number of charges and now faces time behind bars. Jesse Billingham, of Ashurst Way in Oxford, pleaded guilty to several offences back in October. But on Thursday, January 5, at a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court, he was sentenced to five years in jail and handed a driving ban.
What in the World: Canadian Authorities Seize a Pigeon That Was Smuggling Drugs to Prisoners
Canada has recently made headlines for the oddest reason, stemming from law enforcement apprehending a pigeon in a drug smuggling scheme. For context, the incident occurred in Pacific Institution, a correctional facility in British Columbia, last month after police officials spotted the bird carrying what appeared to be a tiny package in the prison yard.
Comments / 0