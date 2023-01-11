ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC Government Employee Revealed To Be Gunman Behind Karon Blake's Death

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YxdZ1_0kBBDJMP00
Karon Blake Photo Credit: Original Source Unclear

The gunman that fatally shot 13-year-old Karon Blake in D.C. over the weekend has been confirmed to be a D.C. government employee, reports Fox 5.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed that the unidentified man is a long-time government employee, and is not someone who works in public safety. He has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting Blake around 4 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 7, continues the outlet.

The shooter was also revealed to be a black man, but no further identifying details have been made public. The shooter claimed to have shot Blake several times after claiming Blake was breaking into several vehicles along the street. To read the full story by Fox 5, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Washington and receive free news updates.

Comments / 138

Jean D
3d ago

I'm not saying that parents should know where their kids are 24/7, but if they put more effort into being involved in their lives, these things would happen much less.

Reply(19)
26
Eric Cadiz
3d ago

at what point did braking in to in unoccupied vehicle... justify taking a life.. don't care if the shooter was white black or people... he committed a murder unless the young man threatened his life and had the means to accomplish said threat.

Reply(9)
19
Joe Cusic
2d ago

it's A Sad thing the Young man was killed...Though what kind of Parents let there young man Roam the streets at 400am...they are Partly Responsible...

Reply(3)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Series of Maryland Carjackings (Including in Montgomery County) Committed While Wearing an Ankle Monitor on Pre-Trial Release

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced James Albert Borum, age 20, of Washington, D.C., to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for carjacking and for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Man hit by gunfire in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was hit by gunfire in Northwest D.C. Friday night. A call came in around 10 p.m. about a shooting in the 1900 block of 8th Street Northwest, near Florida Avenue. The man was found conscious and breathing when he was taken...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Two Shot One Dead In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot Wednesday night in Southwest D.C. The shooting took place at the 3900 Block of South Capitol Street. Shortly after 9:30 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Police found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were brought to nearby hospitals. 23-year-old Anthony Richardson died at the hospital. The identity and condition of the other victim have not been released. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending The post Two Shot One Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC police release photos of Metrobus shooting suspects

Police in D.C. have released photos of two suspects in a shooting that wounded three people, including two young children, outside a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. A man who was also wounded in the gunfire is also now under arrest after police say he boarded the bus armed...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Governor Hogan pardons Maryland man who served 32 years in prison

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan formally granted a full innocent pardon to a man who spent 32 years in prison; ten of those years spent on death row. John N. Huffington was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder in 1981 based on hair found at the scene of the crime, said authorities.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

DC neighborhood leader calls for more police patrols after 2 children shot in Brightwood

WASHINGTON - A D.C. leader is calling for more police patrols after two children were shot in the District's Brightwood neighborhood. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday following a fight that started when a passenger was assaulted on a Metrobus near 14th Street and Fort Stevens Drive. The fight continued onto the street after everyone was told to get off the bus. Police say at one point someone pulled a gun and fired shots.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Cop’s Gun Stolen During Armed Robbery

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Washington, D.C. Special Police Officer was the victim of an armed robbery that took place on December 26th. Police have released a video and photo of one of the suspects, and are asking for help identifying them. This incident took place on the 4800 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in Northeast, D.C. Shortly before 8 pm, the victim was approached by two suspects. The suspects displayed handguns and demanded the officers issues handgun. According to police, “The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.” One of the suspects was captured by The post D.C. Cop’s Gun Stolen During Armed Robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
452K+
Followers
64K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy