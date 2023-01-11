Read full article on original website
WVNT-TV
QB Derek Carr says he embraces challenge of new city, team
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Quarterback Derek Carr said Thursday in his first public comments since being benched by Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels that he is ready for the challenge of playing in a new city. “I once said that if I’m not a Raider I would rather...
WVNT-TV
NFL 2022 All-Pro Teams Announced by AP
Patrick Mahomes was among four first team selections for the Chiefs. View the original article to see embedded media. The Associated Press released its first and second team All-Pro selections on Friday to culminate the 2022 regular season. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson were unanimous...
WVNT-TV
AP source: Hamlin visits teammates for 1st time since injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, and about two weeks after the safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
FOX shows fan’s great Brock Purdy sign during playoff game
FOX may have inadvertently introduced the football world to Brock Purdy’s nickname. After Purdy took over for Jimmy Garoppolo during the regular season, we quickly learned of the former 7th-round pick’s nickname “Big C–k Brock.” The nickname isn’t extremely well known, but that was until the 49ers’ playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.... The post FOX shows fan’s great Brock Purdy sign during playoff game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Bills could lose notable coach to division rival?
One of the Buffalo Bills’ coaches could soon be seeing them twice a year from the opposing sideline. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported this week that the New York Jets are doing their homework on Bills QB coach Joe Brady. The 33-year-old appears to be an option for the Jets, the Bills’ AFC East division... The post Bills could lose notable coach to division rival? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cardinals might have to part with package of draft picks or players if they hire Sean Payton
If the Arizona Cardinals want to hire Sean Payton as their next head coach, it will cost them in the form of compensation to New Orleans Saints.
General Manager Candidate: Quentin Harris
He has spent virtually all of the last two decades with the Arizona Cardinals either as a player or a member of the personnel department.
Report: Kliff Kingsbury not interested in OC openings
It doesn’t appear that Kliff Kingsbury, fired as coach of the Arizona Cardinals earlier this week, is currently interested in
WVNT-TV
Lamar Jackson Ruled Out for Playoff Game vs. Bengals
The quarterback said earlier this week that his knee was still unstable. Lamar Jackson will not return from his knee injury on Sunday and will miss his team’s wild-card matchup against the Bengals, the Ravens announced Friday. Baltimore, who has been without Jackson since Week 13, will be without...
WVNT-TV
Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Schedule In-Person Interview
Denver will reportedly hold the first in-person interview with the former Saints coach. The Broncos have reportedly secured the first in-person head coaching interview with Sean Payton, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Payton is slated to meet with Denver on the morning of Jan. 17 after the Saints granted...
WVNT-TV
Harbaugh: ‘Didn’t Pay Much Attention’ to Jackson Injury Tweet
Baltimore’s star quarterback revealed the specifics of his injured knee in a tweet earlier this week ahead of the team’s playoff game. Amid questions about his availability for the Ravens’ wild-card game against the Bengals on Sunday night, quarterback Lamar Jackson took matters into his own hands and tweeted out an update on his injured knee earlier this week. The former MVP said that he suffered “a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3” and that his knee remains “unstable.”
WVNT-TV
Bengals RB Joe Mixon Proposes Plan to Resolve Coin Flip Fine
The Cincinnati ballcarrier made good on his promise after scoring a Week 18 touchdown, but now faces discipline from the league. Bengals running back Joe Mixon made waves around the NFL when he broke out a coin flip celebration after scoring a touchdown in last Sunday’s regular season finale against the Ravens. So much so, that he’s received a fine from the league office.
WVNT-TV
Report: Alabama’s Pete Golding Is Headed to Ole Miss
This comes just weeks after he said before the team’s Sugar Bowl matchup that he ‘absolutely’ planned to return to the Crimson Tide. After working with Nick Saban as Alabama’s defensive coordinator for the last four years, Pete Golding is reportedly heading to Ole Miss to take the same position, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.
LSU basketball annihilated by No. 4 Alabama for a fourth straight SEC loss
It was a beatdown of epic proportions. Anything that could have gone wrong for LSU basketball went sideways in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, as No. 4 Alabama beat the breaks off the Tigers 106-66 at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide (15-2, 5-0 SEC) led 59-22 at halftime and held a 30-point lead before the...
