Astoria, OR

kptv.com

Washington County man convicted of stabbing wife to death

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been convicted of murdering his wife after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, stabbed and killed his wife, Sonia Bahena, in Sept. 2021. The stabbing reportedly happened inside of their Cornelius apartment and in front of two of their four children, according to the D.A.’s Office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
mybasin.com

Wyden, Merkley: Oregon Housing Authorities Receive more than $900,000 in Housing Vouchers for Oregonians with Disabilities

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley this week announced that six Oregon counties will receive 80 vouchers from the Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) to fund permanent affordable housing assistance to Oregonians with extreme mental health concerns and disabilities. . “As the weather continues...
OREGON STATE
beavertonvalleytimes.com

Video: Woman arrested during Ron Wyden town hall

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden's Washington County town hall was mostly civil, covering roads and bridges, social media and the war in Ukraine — save one woman's outburst that saddled her with misdemeanor charges. After she shouted questions out of turn during the public question-and-answer session Thursday afternoon, Jan. 12,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
beavertonvalleytimes.com

Trial date set in years-long case against Washington County sheriff's deputy

A trial date is finally set for a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of ramming a jail inmate’s head into a wall nearly five years ago. Rian Alden, 43, faces charges of second-degree assault and first-degree official misconduct stemming from a March 30, 2018, incident in which an inmate was seriously injured during intake. His trial date is set for Feb. 7.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Washington Coast's Westport Begins Dropping Real Japanese Glass Floats For 2023

(Westport, Washington) – For fans of glass floats and other such beach drops, 2023 is turning out a banner year on not just the Oregon coast but the Washington coast as well. Lincoln City is the reigning king still, in terms of numbers, but recently Gold Beach and Bandon have joined with their own versions. (Photos courtesy Westport South Beach Historical Society)
WESTPORT, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Jan. 7, 2023

• ELSIE BURKE, 84, Morton, died Dec. 29 at Arbor Health Morton Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Brown Mortuary Service. • RICHARD C. BREIDENSTEIN, 67, Packwood, died Jan. 4. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • DONALD W. HACK, 92, Longview, died Dec. 31 at...
CENTRALIA, WA
KATU.com

Oregon Coast hit by mass power outages after strong morning winds

ASTORIA, Ore. — Strong winds along the Oregon Coast Monday morning led to widespread power outages along the northernmost cities and towns. As of 8:30 a.m. Pacific Power was reporting over 6,000 affected customers, with over 5,000 in the Warrenton-Astoria area alone. Pacific Power stated on its website that...
ASTORIA, OR

