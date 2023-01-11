Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Washington County man convicted of stabbing wife to death
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been convicted of murdering his wife after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, stabbed and killed his wife, Sonia Bahena, in Sept. 2021. The stabbing reportedly happened inside of their Cornelius apartment and in front of two of their four children, according to the D.A.’s Office.
mybasin.com
Wyden, Merkley: Oregon Housing Authorities Receive more than $900,000 in Housing Vouchers for Oregonians with Disabilities
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley this week announced that six Oregon counties will receive 80 vouchers from the Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) to fund permanent affordable housing assistance to Oregonians with extreme mental health concerns and disabilities. . “As the weather continues...
Woman arrested for outburst at Wyden town hall; Senator addresses infrastructure, mental health, Russia’s war
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden's Washington County town hall on Thursday, Jan. 12, was mostly civil, covering roads and bridges, social media and the war in Ukraine, save one woman's outburst that saddled her with a few misdemeanors.
beavertonvalleytimes.com
Video: Woman arrested during Ron Wyden town hall
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden's Washington County town hall was mostly civil, covering roads and bridges, social media and the war in Ukraine — save one woman's outburst that saddled her with misdemeanor charges. After she shouted questions out of turn during the public question-and-answer session Thursday afternoon, Jan. 12,...
beavertonvalleytimes.com
Trial date set in years-long case against Washington County sheriff's deputy
A trial date is finally set for a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of ramming a jail inmate’s head into a wall nearly five years ago. Rian Alden, 43, faces charges of second-degree assault and first-degree official misconduct stemming from a March 30, 2018, incident in which an inmate was seriously injured during intake. His trial date is set for Feb. 7.
Chronicle
Bail Set at $150K for Man Accused of Pinning Woman to Bed, Licking Her Face in Centralia
Bail has been set at $150,000 for the Chehalis man accused of pinning a woman down in her bed while licking her face after a New Year’s Eve party, then jumping the curb in his car in front of police. The defendant, John M. Gallivan, 40, was reportedly invited...
Washington City Among The Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St. consulted an index to determine America's most miserable cities.
beachconnection.net
Washington Coast's Westport Begins Dropping Real Japanese Glass Floats For 2023
(Westport, Washington) – For fans of glass floats and other such beach drops, 2023 is turning out a banner year on not just the Oregon coast but the Washington coast as well. Lincoln City is the reigning king still, in terms of numbers, but recently Gold Beach and Bandon have joined with their own versions. (Photos courtesy Westport South Beach Historical Society)
Chronicle
Death Notices: Jan. 7, 2023
• ELSIE BURKE, 84, Morton, died Dec. 29 at Arbor Health Morton Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Brown Mortuary Service. • RICHARD C. BREIDENSTEIN, 67, Packwood, died Jan. 4. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • DONALD W. HACK, 92, Longview, died Dec. 31 at...
KATU.com
Driver killed in head-on crash along Hwy 101 was trying to pass vehicles, OSP says
A driver died after he crashed head-on with another vehicle while trying to pass other cars on Highway 101 on Wednesday night, Oregon State Police said. The crash happened near milepost 2.5 in Clatsop County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Initial reports state Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, was...
KATU.com
Oregon Coast hit by mass power outages after strong morning winds
ASTORIA, Ore. — Strong winds along the Oregon Coast Monday morning led to widespread power outages along the northernmost cities and towns. As of 8:30 a.m. Pacific Power was reporting over 6,000 affected customers, with over 5,000 in the Warrenton-Astoria area alone. Pacific Power stated on its website that...
