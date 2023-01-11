(The Center Square) — Gov. Brian Kemp took a victory lap during his second inauguration, laying out a conservative agenda that includes a pay raise for state employees and returns money to taxpayers. "Four years ago, I made this promise to the people of our great state: Whether you voted for me or not, I was [going to] work hard every day to put you and your families first," the Republican Kemp, who cruised to re-election in November, said during a Thursday morning speech. "And...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO