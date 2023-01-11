Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia GOP county chair sentenced in Jan. 6 charge
When Taylor County Republican Party Chairwoman Mandy Robinson-Hand emerged from the U.S. Capitol amid the noise and smok...
beckersasc.com
Georgia ophthalmologist to pay $1.85M in fraudulent billing settlement
Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures, according to a Jan. 9 report from the United States Attorney's Office. The settlement alleges that...
Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia’s Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy
Federal prosecutors in Southeast Georgia announced Wednesday a massive drug trafficking indictment, charging 76 people with operating a drug distribution network of opioids and other controlled substances in and around Brunswick’s Glynn County. The Justice Department called it the largest indictment in the history of the Southern District of Georgia, which spans 43 counties and includes […] The post Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia’s Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Georgia Special Grand Jury Ends 2020 Election Probe
In response to these allegations, Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney Fani-Kayode Willis launched a special grand jury investigation in November 2020 to examine the validity of the claims. Over the course of several months, the grand jury heard testimony from a range of witnesses and reviewed a vast amount of evidence, including voter rolls, ballot boxes, and other materials related to the election.
Military.com
Brawls, Disorder Mar National Guard Boot Camp for Teens
A massive brawl broke out on a parade ground at Fort Gordon in Augusta one afternoon last fall, when about 70 teenage recruits of the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy slugged it out. Some used homemade weapons, including metal shanks, crudely sharpened toothbrushes and tube socks filled with metal padlocks.
9 face federal charges for illegal gun possession
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nine face federal illegal gun possession charges in the Southern District of Georgia. The cases stemmed from the Project Safe Neighborhoods which aims to reduce crime by targeting convicted felons who illegally carry guns, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “Convicted felons illegally carrying firearms […]
Georgia taxpayers will have to pay majority of $6M to fight Abrams lawsuit
(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover the bulk of the state's cost to defend a lawsuit that alleged voter suppression in the 2018 election, state officials confirmed this week. Fair Fight Action, founded by failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, and other groups filed a lawsuit in November 2018, alleging Georgia's election processes denied thousands of residents the ability to vote. The allegations centered on Georgia's absentee ballot procedures, voter registration and voter list management practices. ...
WALB 10
Gov. Brian Kemp to be sworn in for another term
The cat is the store mascot of Local Grocery. After being run over by a car last week, Stubbs, the Local Grocery store pet is now on her way to recovery. Cost of insulin on the rise, new monthly cost cap for Medicare. Updated: 20 hours ago. Cost of insulin...
Georgia lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records
Dozens of job opportunities might open up for people with criminal records if a legislative push successfully removes barriers for professional licenses that are required for one out of every seven jobs in Georgia. Georgia Justice Project’s criminal justice reform efforts are targeting the occupational licensing process that prospective employees must go through to work […] The post Georgia lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 76 charged in one of state’s largest-ever drug trafficking indictments
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation indicted 76 people in Georgia in what officials are describing as one of the largest-ever indictments in the state. According to United States Attorney David H. Estes, the newly unsealed federal indictment, USA v. Alvarez et. al describes a massive drug trafficking investigation tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang white supremacist criminal street gang and includes allegations of multiple deaths from illegal drug overdoses.
Kemp: ‘We’re going to be focused on growing Georgia, not growing government’
(The Center Square) — Gov. Brian Kemp took a victory lap during his second inauguration, laying out a conservative agenda that includes a pay raise for state employees and returns money to taxpayers. "Four years ago, I made this promise to the people of our great state: Whether you voted for me or not, I was [going to] work hard every day to put you and your families first," the Republican Kemp, who cruised to re-election in November, said during a Thursday morning speech. "And...
GBI looking into fraud concerns over $350 cash cards meant for most vulnerable Georgians
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it is looking into fraud concerns over $1 billion in cash payments designed to help some of the most vulnerable Georgians. In September, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp provided $1 billion in leftover federal aid from the American Rescue Plan, a bill he opposed.
‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 8 people still wanted in Southeast Georgia drug trafficking bust, FBI says
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Eight suspects are still at large after 76 defendants were indicted Wednesday in the Southeast Georgia gang-related drug trafficking investigation “Operation Ghost Busted,” FBI Atlanta said. The suspects still at large are charged with drug trafficking conspiracy tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters...
theatlanta100.com
Georgia was first state to do this in 1785
Believing in the need to educate its young people after the American Revolution, Georgia was the first state to charter a state university. In 1784, the General Assembly set aside 40,000 acres and on Jan. 27, 1785, the Georgia Legislature granted a charter, written by Abraham Baldwin, for what would become the University of Georgia.
GaRVIS, the New GA Voter Registration System is Ready to Go According to State Voting Officials
The much-anticipated new system goes fully online this February 6th with very high expectations. GaRVIS is a cutesy acronym that stands for the Georgia Registered Voter Information System. According to a press release by the Secretary of State’s office, GaRVIS is expected to store the voter registration records for all of Georgia’s 7.9 million voters far more efficiently than the current system, which has become overtaxed due to the rapidly expanding number of newly registered voters in recent years.
WALB 10
$2K teacher pay hike, tax refunds included in Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget that was presented to lawmakers on Friday includes a $2,000 pay hike for Georgia pre-K–12 teachers and certified K-12 personnel. According to the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE), the $2,000 raise would be in addition to the...
Georgia juror who went to Dominican Republic instead of court ordered to write 30-page essay
A potential juror who traveled to the Dominican Republic on a business trip instead of returning to Fulton County court has been ordered to write a 30-page essay on the importance of jury service. Juror No. 64, appeared before Chief Judge Ural Glanville on Thursday morning alongside her attorney, Dwight...
orangeandbluepress.com
Lawmakers Support Kemp To Settle The $6.6 Billion Surplus Cash
Next Monday, the 2023 session will begin as Georgia’s massive funds looms over state lawmakers. In June 2022, the year ended with the state government budget with $6.6 billion in surplus cash. Gov. Brian Kemp has announced his plans to spend more than $3 billion of the amount through a combination of one-time tax refunds, with fellow Republican legislative leaders signaling support. However, the cash cow has a remaining $3 billion that could be spent, saved, or given away. The state is likely to run a surplus in the current fiscal year again and barring a notable economic catastrophe.
UGA gets $1.5 million gift from Chick Fil A
The University of Georgia has received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of a new statewide youth leadership program and an annual youth leadership summit at UGA. “I am immensely grateful to our friends at Chick-fil-A for their generosity and their commitment to helping the...
Brian Kemp promises Georgia residents another tax rebate
Gov. Brian Kemp vowed Wednesday to fulfill a pledge he made on the campaign trail by doubling down on a tax rebate the General Assembly passed last year. Kemp, who won reelection in November, told Georgia business and political leaders he will seek another $1 billion state income tax rebate. In addition to that, he will propose a second $1 billion rebate of property taxes Georgians pay to their local governments, which should result in a check of about $500 to each taxpayer.
Comments / 1